Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has long been a core holding of mine and as COVID-19 actually provides a ''temporary'' boost to the business, making the shares perform remarkably well at the start of the outbreak, only to come under a bit of pressure thereafter.

Second quarter sales fell, yet that was mostly the result of COVID-19 limiting patient visits and prescriptions, as Gilead continues to make additions to the pipeline and sees growth with Yescarta. Even lower valuations and a near-term boom for Remdesivir makes for still a compelling long-term opportunity here.

The Thesis

Early May, I concluded that Gilead was still a core holding for me as my position in Gilead served me well in weeks leading up to the first quarter earnings report. The modest double-digit earnings multiples, modest revenue growth, additions to the pipeline and optimism on Yescarta made me upbeat. Furthermore, there was a wild card that Gilead might not only help to solve the current healthy crisis, it might just benefit from it as well with Remdesivir.

First quarter revenues did rise 5% to $5.5 billion, yet that growth was not completely realistic as hoarding of medication in the month of March boosted sales by an estimated $200 million, meaning that growth otherwise was flattish, to up slightly.

After Gilead was a near pure-play on Hepatitis C a few years ago, with that reliance risk casting a real shadow on the business, the same is now basically happening with the HIV franchise, with first quarter sales coming in at $4.1 billion. HCV sales fell to $729 million. "Other'' revenues of a group of 7 drugs came in at $464 million, down sharply on the year before. The only bright news was Yescarta, with sales of $140 million being up $18 million on a sequential basis, and up $44 million on an annual basis. Despite the accelerating momentum, the annualised sales number in excess of half a billion adds just 2-3% to overall sales, not enough to be a game-changer.

Adjusted earnings improved a penny to $1.68 per share as the company actually operated with a flattish net cash position, quite an achievement following the large investments made into Kite and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in recent years, as well as a healthy dividend of $2.72 per share, for a yield of around 4%.

Basically, shares were trading around 10 times earnings, while sales numbers are flattish, and Gilead continues to bolster the pipeline, as I noted that the valuation looked compelling enough for me to hold onto the shares.

What Happened?

It has been quite an eventful few months since the first quarter results were released. Of course, the company had just announced the $4.9 billion purchase of Forty Seven in March just ahead of the first quarter earnings release, taking place at a huge premium with shares up 20 times from their lows. Furthermore, there has been the wild card of Remdesivir for which the FDA granted emergency authorization a day following the first quarter earnings report as well.

Further positive research results were reported in May in the partnership with Galapagos, Yescarta, and Gilead making a $375 million cash and equity investment in Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), with further R&D costs being partially covered by the company as well. In July, further additions to the pipeline were made, with the company acquiring a 49.9% equity stake in Tizona in a $300 million deal. Just ahead of the quarterly report, the company furthermore had some good news, with the FDA approving Kite's Tecartus as the only CAR T treatment for relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma.

Now, the second quarter results, released late July. Second quarter sales fell nearly 10% to $5.07 billion mostly due to fewer healthcare visits and screenings across the portfolio and perhaps reversal of the hoarding which took place in Q1. HIV sales fell a percent to $4.0 billion. HCV sales collapsed by another 47% to $448 million as Yescarta remains the only bright spot with quarterly sales of $156 million actually up from the $140 million number in the first quarter, a solid performance despite the impact of COVID-19.

The decline in sales did result in quite some pressure on earnings with adjusted earnings down from $2.2 billion to $1.4 billion, equal to $1.11 per share on an adjusted basis. A GAAP loss of $3.3 billion was reported on the back of the Forty Seven acquisition, triggering quite some charges. Margins took a beating following deleverage in sales, and continued ramp-up of R&D expenses, driven by further additions made to the pipeline. Due to lower earnings, the impact of the Forty Seven deal, and other additions to the pipeline, net debt now stands at $6 billion, still very manageable amount for a firm the like and size of Gilead.

Expectations Are Low, Still Holding

Encouraging is that Gilead is raising the full year guidance a big way thanks to Remdesivir. Originally seeing sales at $22 billion, plus or minus $200 million, full year sales are now seen at $24 billion, plus or minus a billion.

With sales seen approximately $2 billion above the midpoint of the original sales guidance, operating earnings are expected to see a $1.4 billion boost, marking great operating leverage. As a result, adjusted earnings are set to increase from a midpoint of $6.25 per share to $6.95 per share, although GAAP earnings will see a massive blow as a result of charges on the Forty Seven deal.

With shares back to $70, the company now trades at an adjusted earnings multiple of just 10 times, as a small portion of the earnings number is the boost from Remdesivir, which is welcomed as continued pipeline conversion is desired with the real breakthrough not yet having arrived. Other than Yescarta seeing a nice run-up in sales, the contribution is still a bit small as greater diversification in growth engines would be welcomed.

Nonetheless, the valuations remain very low, and despite spending great sums on Galapagos, due to Forty Seven and recent string of smaller deals, net debt remains very reasonable and small, all while boosting the prospects for further growth. That said, to unleash this value, investors, including myself, would really like to see some breakthroughs in the pipeline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.