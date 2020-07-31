Facebook: Strong Q2 Confirms Long-Term Compounder Status
We revise our Facebook estimates upwards and reiterate our Buy rating, following strong Q2 results yesterday.
Revenues grew 12.4% year-on-year, driven by the number of ads growing 40%; ad revenues were up 10% in July, and the same is expected for Q3.
Operational metrics have remained strong, the advertiser boycott had little effect, and revenue will get a strong boost when ad pricing recovers.
We now expect EPS to be 5% higher in 2021 than in 2019, followed by a strong rebound of 20% in 2022, and a 15% CAGR from 2023.
At $250, shares can deliver a 12.3% annualised return over the next 3.5 years, and will continue to be a long-term compounder.
Introduction
In this article, we revise our Facebook (FB) estimates upwards and reiterate our Buy rating, having reviewed Q2 2020 results released yesterday (30 July).
FB shares rose by 7% to approx. $250