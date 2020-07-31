Summary

We revise our Facebook estimates upwards and reiterate our Buy rating, following strong Q2 results yesterday.

Revenues grew 12.4% year-on-year, driven by the number of ads growing 40%; ad revenues were up 10% in July, and the same is expected for Q3.

Operational metrics have remained strong, the advertiser boycott had little effect, and revenue will get a strong boost when ad pricing recovers.

We now expect EPS to be 5% higher in 2021 than in 2019, followed by a strong rebound of 20% in 2022, and a 15% CAGR from 2023.

At $250, shares can deliver a 12.3% annualised return over the next 3.5 years, and will continue to be a long-term compounder.