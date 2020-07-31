Global Growth Doesn't Seem To Be There Yet In SMIs

So it is with the SMIs for this month. This is though to look at global growth rather than our own insular economies.

As that never actually happens a certain amount of thought has to go into which numbers, from where, we're going to pay attention to.

We're not aided by the economic statistics being contradictory at times. It's, obviously, much easier when every message is saying the same thing.

Something about trade

In normal times a growth in trade is generally seen as growth in the global economy. This makes sense as normally a growth in trade is a growth in the global economy for two reasons.

The first is simply that more and richer people do trade more with each other. It's possible to have greater division and specialisation across people and geography when there're more people rich enough to be trading with each other. So, a growth in trade can be seen as - and will sometimes be - simply that more people are rich enough to be able to trade. The causation is reversed of course but the signal is the same.

Then we've the more usual causality which is that increased trade enables people to become richer. This is that same division and specialisation of labour and the resultant trade which, as Adam Smith pointed out, does make us all richer in aggregate. Yes, traditional caveat here, that doesn't mean that the gains are equally distributed, only that in aggregate the gains exist.

Does the trade and growth connection hold?

I think I would argue not in the current times. For the UK economy, just as an example, trade is about 20% of economic activity. The purely domestic economy accounts for the other 80%. In normal times the economy bounces around at perhaps 2 or 3% either way and differences in trade make a difference at that sort of margin. China or India growing at 10% a year - as both have done in some recent times - can make a noticeable difference to the growth rate in the UK through that influence of trade.

However, here we're talking about economies that have fallen by 30% (annualised for the US) or 12% (actual over the quarter for the eurozone) and the marginal difference of a few tenths of percentage points from changes in overseas trade don't seem all that important any more, do they?

The SMIs are interesting therefore

The Sales Managers Indices, and especially the global one, are interesting therefore but not all that wondrous as a macroeconomic sign post. We can use them in another manner though.

India SMI

Very few of us are invested directly in India but it is one of the major sources - absent coronavirus - of global growth and thus trade growth. The place hasn't recovered as yet:

(India SMI from World Economics)

Please note this information is behind a paywall so can't be linked to directly. World Economics allows partial access to me as a journalist.

They're close to thinking that the economy will be expanding again soon but they're not there yet. That is, the respondents still expect contraction even though that's at a slower rate.

The rise in July in all the indexes from the low points of May does not reflect an improvement in economic activity, as all the indexes remain well below the 50 "no growth " line. The rising lines show only that the descent into recession has slowed a little over the past two months. The Market Growth Index reading of 38.4 shows the massive and widespread impact of Covid19 in the Indian economy, spread over many different kinds of industry sector.

Global SMI

We can also go up a level of abstraction and look at the global economy. World Economics makes this point:

Three countries (China, the USA and India) have generated over 60% of global growth in recent years . All continue to suffer from the impact of Covid -19.

So, look at the three countries and we get a good view of the global economy.

(Global SMI from World Economics)

That global growth isn't there yet.

What does this mean

In normal times we'd then say that this shows that the world simply isn't going to return to growth any time soon. For through that link of trade it really is what happens in other places which is one of the major influences on each domestic economy.

I would argue that this link is perhaps not broken but so weak at present as to not be important to us in our thinking. Whether American bars (and stadiums etc) and schools reopen is going to be a much greater determinant of US economic growth than anything that happens in India or China. Simply because those two sectors mentioned are a larger section of the US economy than trade with either country. So, our traditional measures aren't as important as they, umm, traditionally are.

However, there's still use to these numbers. Certain things do react to global growth numbers. Commodity prices for example, given that the word "commodity" means something traded globally, more or less. The oil price will respond to the growth in the industrialised nations, as one example. So will most metals prices. Iron ore prices will be more attuned to the Chinese growth and so on.

So, these global numbers matter if we're looking at global items, globally traded and price influenced ones. But not so much in the traditional sense of how they're doing affecting how we are in our domestic economy.

My view

I'm unsure of what the value of any Indian economic statistic is given that some 80% or so of the economy is in the informal sector. Or at least, about that percentage of employment is. But putting that concern aside we do have these global measures of growth and in normal times they're fairly useful.

I tend to think they're not all that illuminating about our domestic economies at present simply because our concerns are more domestically rooted. It's when do we stop closing down our own economies that matters for our growth, not how other places are doing.

This then flips when we consider globally traded commodities. Oil, LNG perhaps, iron and steel, copper, these prices do depend upon global growth. So we should make sure we use the right indicators of the moment dependent upon what we're trying to divine.

The investor view

Other places are illustrative of how we're going to come out of the lockdown. I've repeatedly used China as such for example. Except when we're looking at commodity prices though I don't think the performance of other countries has, at present, much influence upon either our economies or our stock markets.

Stock market indices are going to bounce around dependent upon US economic news and little and rarely about what is happening elsewhere. Concentrate on what is driving our prices, not what used to or might in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.