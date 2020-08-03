How One Of Our Readers Retired Early Without Needing Millions

His process for researching destinations, building his portfolio, and planning his budget is an inspiration. They are also entirely possible for other readers to follow.

Instead, he thought outside the box. Thousands of miles away from the box. To beautiful international beaches and hiking trails.

He didn't have to sacrifice having a reasonable lifestyle during his working years either.

Our co-author for this article retired early, but he didn't do it by grasping for yield or inheriting millions.

This article was co-authored with frequent reader, Kyle191.

There have been many articles on Seeking Alpha with the focus and excellent advice on how to retire early. Those pieces mainly focus on the investing and income side of early retirement. The emphasis of this article is to bring to light the other side of the retirement equation: Expenses!

CWMF's Note: The main body of this article comes from Kyle. My (CWMF's) thoughts and reactions will be provided in italics. Kyle brings a great first-hand account of how to succeed in planning a great retirement.

What I hope to do is to bring attention to the equally important side of the retirement equation. Because the simple fact is that to retire early a person can either make more or spend less. I'll leave it to the financial experts to give instruction on how to make more income. I'm going to give real-world examples on how to live a great early retirement life by spending less.

Early retire with as little as $170,000 in savings

Enjoy full healthcare and medical benefits

Have the pleasure of socializing with a like-minded and aged peer group

Have the ability to "test drive" early retirement before making it permanent

Sounds too good to be true! But it isn't. I retired early at age 52. I worked in a sales capacity most of my career with an eight-year stint as a small business owner thrown in as a mid-life crisis. I have a wife who was a stay at home mom until our youngest of two sons was in high school. I had some very good earning years, but in any sales job, there were some really lean years to offset.

I reached the point in my life and career where I just didn't see the value of me continuing to grind away. So my wife and I started to plan how to get off the working wheel early. And in order to do that, you have to be brutally honest with yourself and analyze the facts of life.

The single basic question that all other decisions follows is this:

"What kind of lifestyle do we want to live?"

Until you can honestly answer this for yourself and your life partner, don't even consider early retirement. After that question is answered then you need to move on to other really important fundamentals:

What type of lifestyle do we want to live? What compromises can we live with? Distance from kids, moving to a new area, part time work. What things will we 100% not compromise on? How active do we want to be? How much money do we have to invest? How much risk do we want to take with our investments?

CWMF's Note: I'm already feeling excited for Kyle's journey. This is a great process to undertake and sadly many people don't ask these questions until it's far too late.

We decided that we would like to live a UMC (Upper Middle Class) lifestyle with brief flashes of "Oprah Winfrey" if we chose. With that in mind, we built a budget on what that lifestyle would cost.

Face The Brutal Facts: Living in America is Expensive!

We broke lifestyle into three categories:

Oprah UMC (Upper Middle Class) AJ (Average Joe)

The expected expenses are shown below:

It's impossible to capture all expenses….so I just wanted to get the major ones. I also excluded federal income tax because that's so variable, it falls into the "Too Hard Bucket."

Rent

Oprah - Ultra luxury high rise condo ocean front with 6,000+ sf

UMC - High rise condo with ocean view 1,800sf to 2,000 sf

AJ - Three bedroom two bath tract home 1,500 sf in the working side of town

Medical

Oprah - Premium health insurance no/low deductible

UMC- Excellent coverage health insurance. Small/mid deductible

AJ - Basic coverage health insurance. Mid/high deductible

Utilities- Gas, Electricity, Water, Home Internet, Mobile Phone, etc.

Taxes - I did not include federal income tax, but I did estimate the "sneak taxes": sales tax, vehicle registration, use tax, etc.

Entertainment - Eating out, going to concerts, having friends over, sporting events, etc.

Oprah - Dining out four nights a week @$100 per person

UMC - Dining out two nights a week at $50 per person

AJ - Dining out one night a week at $25 per person

Food and Groceries - I kept these the same for everyone

Domestic Help/Housekeeping

Oprah - Full-time live in help

UMC - A maid to clean the house once a week for eight hours

AJ - No domestic help

Misc. - General living stuff and a catch bucket for other life expenses

Transportation - Financed car, insurance, maintenance

Oprah - High-end European luxury vehicle

UMC - Nice mid-size SUV

AJ - Economy hatchback or small sedan

Of course, the totals can vary as much as 20% higher or lower. The point is there's a baseline for assessing what kind of lifestyle I can afford with my income. And sadly, like many things in life, what I wanted and what I could afford didn't line up. I wanted a UMC with a splash of Oprah for my wife and I. So at a minimum, I would have needed $108,840 a year in income. Splash a little Oprah bling in there and let's call it a cool $120,000. So now I needed to develop an income plan.

CWMF's Note: I was getting a bit concerned at this point. The chart includes 10% and then goes on to 12.50%. I was hoping as a frequent reader Kyle would know not to target double-digit yields as the risk level increases dramatically when investors push that high.

This table shows how much principal and at what rate of return I would need to retire at the different lifestyle levels. This table assumes that I'm not touching principle and only living on interest payments and dividends

It didn't take long for me to realize that my dreams of ER (early retirement) needed some tweaking. I either needed to make more or spend less. In my late 40s making more just wasn't a viable option. So what is an early retiree wanna be to do?

My Lifestyle Choices

We already were living an Upper Middle Class (UMC) lifestyle. So we did not want to move down. In fact, we were kind of greedy and decided we wanted to move up a little. Splash of Oprah. Our compromises: We were willing to be geographically separated from our adult kids. We were fine with moving to a new area. We were not willing to compromise on quality healthcare. No compromise on safety. We also were not willing to compromise much on modern infrastructure and conveniences. We are very active. We wanted to live in a place where we could hike, motorcycle tour, Scuba dive easily, travel easily and cheaply. We also wanted to be in a place where we could be with people our age with our level of energy and activity. We figured if we sold everything and had to live off of dividends from non retirement savings: $700,000. Our investment risk level was medium high. I'm OK with reaching for 8% in dividend income. That meant I had to fund my lifestyle and choices on $56,000 per year.

CWMF's Note: I'm feeling much better now. Reaching for 8% still involves significant risk, but it's dramatically less risk than 10%. Investors may pretend that risk increases at a consistent rate. It doesn't. As investors push for higher yields, the risk keeps ramping up faster. Still, seeing an 8% yield target, I want to know that Kyle can live on less than 8%.

Look Outside America to Retire Early

This was really the only option available to us if we wanted to really retire early and meet our lifestyle choices. We could have retired in the US with an "Average Joe" lifestyle, and there's nothing wrong with that. But the hard reality was that $56,000 a year income wasn't enough to have a margin of financial safety and give us the ability to live the active life we wanted.

So, we began the journey of looking overseas to live. At first, it was a daunting task. There are literally thousands of places in the world to live. But once we honestly applied our "Lifestyle Filters," the choices narrowed to less than half a dozen. We subscribed to International Living Magazine; we visited countries that made our list. We talked to people who live abroad. We adjusted our filters based on facts and hard reality.

CWMF's Note: I doubt that even 0.1% of people are using these steps. They absolutely should. Kyle's journey transitioned from "How do I get more yield?" to "How can I reimagine life to reduce expenses?" This is brilliant planning!

In the end, we chose Penang, Malaysia. It was the place that checked off the most items on our "Must Have" list and had none of the items on the "Will Not Compromise" list. I won't advocate or say that Penang is the perfect place to live and that all the readers pack up and move tomorrow. But I will share my experiences and most importantly what the cost of living is for the lifestyle we chose.

As I mentioned earlier in the article, we wanted to live a UMC lifestyle with a splash of Oprah.

The definitions of the expenses are the same as in the US.

CWMF's Note: I've wanted to share an article like this for years, but our expertise in evaluating investments. Kyle brings that experience of living the international retiree life first hand!

The Reality of Life Abroad

We live in a 6,000 sf ultra luxury 40 story high rise oceanfront condo on the 25th floor. Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a mini suite for a full-time maid. It's also fully furnished. Our kitchen is huge and modern. We have three resort quality pools, lighted tennis courts, and a covered parking deck with two assigned spaces. We have a full-time doorman/concierge and 24-hour gated security with guards. Oprah wouldn't be too put out if she had to spend a few nights here. We pay $1,700 per month which is at the top of the market in Penang.

CWMF's Note: You may want to read that again. That's quite the splash of Oprah! My wife already is asking about taking some trips abroad and learning more about Kyle's process. That's an incredible bargain. You might be thinking "oh sure, but I bet it isn't as pretty as it sounds." I encouraged Kyle to add some photos and he nailed it.

We could live in a very, very nice smaller condo with ocean views and most of the amenities for $900 a month.

CWMF's Note: Images are labeled below the image. Just let them sink in. These are all Kyle's images, so no sources needed.

Sunrise off our master balcony

Daytime panoramic off the living room balcony

View from one of our three guest bedrooms

Our kitchen

View from the dining room table

Our living room

Our three pools, tennis courts, private beach, and parking deck

Our pool area

CWMF's Note: OK, I've got to start traveling more considering places like this to live. With such low expenses, this is a wonderland for retirees, or people who publish their research online. I'm usually a fan of owning the residence, but there are exceptions. If you want to retire internationally to somewhere with a low cost of living, renting can be a great choice. If something goes wrong, I'd rather have a company there to fix it. When the rent is only $1,700 per month for a huge apartment with that view, renting sounds great. The equity from owning a home in the United States can be invested to produce income to offset rent.

Is It Safe?

Penang is a former British colony and English is widely spoken. It's very rare when we have a language barrier. Crime is almost non existent in Penang. Petty crimes happen occasionally and violent crime is just non-existent. With a population of 750,000 the island of Penang averages ½ a murder a year. Compare that with 15 a week in Chicago.

CWMF's Note: Sounds pretty good to me. Yes, Chicago is a bigger city, but the very low murder rate per year is something to consider.

Healthcare - No Compromise Accepted

Quality healthcare was a compromise we were 100% not willing to take on. And good for us, Penang has world-class medical care. There are two outstanding private hospitals within a five-mile radius of our home. They are both ultra modern. Doctors here are European, US, and Australia trained. A friend had complex and major hand surgery here. He's a professional helicopter pilot so he won't skimp on his hands which are his livelihood. He had surgery and three days in a private room. Total bill was a little over $4,000. He said the care was better here than he ever had in England or New Zealand.

CWMF's Note: Excellent. Healthcare can be a major consideration in moving abroad.

My wife and I purchased a comprehensive medical insurance policy to cover us for catastrophic injury or illness. It has no deductible and covers us for $250,000 USD a year. It also has a rider that provides medical coverage while we travel including the US and Canada. We pay $1,100 a year to cover both my wife and myself.

The hospital is very nice:

One of two modern hospitals within three miles of our home

This is the "B" block of the hospital

Admissions area early on a Sunday morning

Emergency Room on a Sunday morning

CWMF's Note: Looks as good as the hospitals in Colorado. You might reasonably think the city wanted to offer excellent healthcare to attract retirees. People who have enough money to spend and who don't need a job to get that money can be great for the local economy.

Activities Galore

We also wanted to be active and with people our age and mindset. We have that in spades here in Penang. We hike three times a week with groups. We tour all over SE Asia on our motorcycle with a group. We SCUBA dive with friends.

CWMF's Note: I feel like going SCUBA diving. Don't you?

I play golf two times a week with different groups. There are literally thousands of early retired people here that have the means, and the time to be active and live life. If you are bored here, it's your own fault.

We don't own a car. Getting around town on a scooter is the best way. I spend about $1.25 per week on gas. If we need to take a car, a 20-minute Uber ride costs about $4.

We motorcycle tour all the time. This was a Thursday afternoon

We tour with a group on overnight trips about once a month. Best news? Weekdays to avoid traffic

This is the view from one of the hundreds of hiking trails all over Penang.

CWMF's Note: I could go for some hiking right now also.

You don't need to travel far for adventure. Georgetown is about four miles from our house and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

CWMF's Note: Feeling a bit pumped up? While retirement costs are usually depressing, that isn't the case here. Living expenses are remarkably low!

So how do I pay for it all? Well, here's what it costs to live each lifestyle in Penang. These are not estimates…

They are based on my personal experience.

Living Expenses in Penang, Malaysia

CWMF's Notes: Look at that! The UMC threshold is only a little over $30k. The portfolio (which we will discuss again) was generating significantly more than that. Now we'll get into a look at how much the investor needs at any given yield to reach those spending levels.

Lifestyle Investment Funding

With $700,000 in investable income and my risk tolerance of medium high 8%, I generate $56,000 per year in income. That puts me easily in the Upper Middle Class/Splash of Oprah. I live on 54% of my income. That means not only do I have a huge cushion for expenses, I also have plenty of room in case dividends are reduced.

On top of that, I also have plenty of time and income to take vacations. Travel is inexpensive and easy in Penang. Last year my wife and I took four major 2+ week vacations and four "mini vacations" which meant we drove. We were on "vacation" for 15 weeks last year.

CWMF's Note: That sounds great! Who doesn't want this kind of retirement? I thought that even moving abroad the expenses couldn't possibly fall this far. Yet they did! For many retirees, this is well within reach. Even if saving has been difficult, many retirees would pocket over $245k just from selling the house. Since Kyle retired early, you don't see Social Security payments included, or even distributions from an IRA. Those would further reduce the amount of investment capital needed.

Show Me The Money!

Where do I get my income? I hold mostly closed-end funds with a high return Of capital to almost eliminate the federal tax burden. Sadly, America is one of three countries in the world that taxes its citizens even though we don't live on its soil. The CEF's I own are monthly payers which helps with day to day cash flow. I own: Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund (FOF), Cohen & Steers MLP and Income Opportunity Fund (MIE), Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Income Fund (ETB), Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opportunity Fund (ETV), and Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Diversity Equity Fund (EXG).

I also own three dividend growth stocks: Altria Group (MO), Realty Income (O), and Main Street Capital (MAIN).

My income generating portfolio generates right at 8%. It did a little better until March when MIE cut its distributions. But that is why a diversified portfolio and living on less than your income is the best investment advice a person can receive.

CWMF's Note: Other strong advice includes not stretching too far for yield and either doing intensive due diligence yourself or having someone who can help steer you to the better options. Don't think "upgrading" to a 14% yield means you're suddenly living below your expenses. Kyle avoided reaching for that level of yield.

If all heck broke loose and my dividend stream was cut across the board by 50%, I could still live an amazing lifestyle. But the vacations and travel would have to get scaled back.

What About Real Retirement?

I have my IRAs which I could tap into in 4.5 years. But honestly, I fund my life with more than enough cash right now. The plan is to keep the IRA's in the tax deferred growth mode until I have to take mandatory distributions. I have a combination of low dividend paying/ high growth stocks and dividend growth income stocks in my retirement portfolio. The idea was to get some market growth through capital appreciation and some steady reliability with DGI stalwarts. I DRIP all the dividends and I'm about equally-weighted in all the positions. AAPL is the exception and it makes up about 12% of my retirement portfolio.

Retirement Portfolio:

Apple (AAPL)

Microsoft (MSFT)

3M (MMM)

British Petroleum (NYSE: BP

Amgen (AMGN)

Crown Castle (CCI)

Dominion Energy (D)

AT&T (T)

British American Tobacco (BTI)

Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Community Healthcare (CHCT)

MAIN Street Capital (MAIN)

New Residential (NRZ)

Sysco (SYY)

Fidelity Low Price Stock Fund (FLPSX)

CWMF's Note: Interesting combination. Several dividend growth choices in there, which I like to see. It helps to provide some extra stability to the overall portfolio value through diversification.

Conclusions

Being retired early with one's "Lifestyle List" completed and to one's satisfaction is awesome. I can't imagine what circumstances would force me to return to the working world where I would have to trade my time for money.

Sadly, because of the cost of healthcare in the United States, it's exceedingly difficult for a couple to retire early. Most have to wait until age 65 to be eligible for Medicare.

Reducing costs in a major way is the most viable means to retire early.

Comparable Lifestyles cost 75% less in Penang Malaysia than in the US.

An aspiring early retiree would have to accumulate almost 400% more principal or take on an unsustainable rate of return and risk to have the same lifestyle in the US vs. Penang.

CWMF's Note: That's the real kicker. The difference in the required portfolio is absolutely massive. For investors who are factoring in Social Security, the gap would become even wider since it would reduce the need for other income by a flat amount.

Living abroad is the most accessible way to reduce expenses that enable early retirement.

If I can retire early, so can you. Simple steps:

Make a Lifestyle List. Estimate your expenses. Estimate your income. Don't be afraid to investigate overseas. Retire early with the life you choose.

CWMF's Note: This sounds great to me! Readers are encouraged to share their experiences and questions in the comments. We can build a list of potential retirement destinations together. Kyle has done a great job identifying an excellent choice for many retirees. This is how to catch your dreams.

All images belong to Kyle and were provided with the expressed intent of having them published within the article.

