While the markets have set their eyes firmly on technology, certain sectors are getting the cold shoulder from investors. Among them are a few select high dividend-paying stocks that could have the potential to reward investors when, not if, the love affair with technology fades. Today, we look at one such stock, Philip Morris International (PM). PM is an American-based multinational cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company, with products sold pretty much around the globe with the exception of United States. Until a spin-off in March 2008, PM was an operating company of Altria Group (MO), a stock that we are currently recommending to our investors. Altria now focuses on the US domestic market while PM sells everywhere else.

Source: Philip Morris

The Business and Brands

PM has some of the best known brands in its markets including Benson & Hedges and Marlboro.

Source: Wikipedia

It holds a dominant market share internationally and competes with other well know publicly-traded companies like British American Tobacco PLC (BTI or BAT), Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY or IMB) and Japan Tobacco (JT).

Source: PM Investor Information – April 2020

The company has been exceptionally investor friendly and has steadily raised its dividend since inception.

Data by YCharts

It also reduced its outstanding share count over time creating a very positive ownership profile for its shareholders.

Data by YCharts

The current dividend yield is now at 6.0%, on the high side for this stock, and we decided to see if it merited a buy.

Data by YCharts

The Big Declines

If you're going to buy into the story, you have to do it by first confronting the big challenge that is facing the company. It's a dying business – at least in terms of volumes. PM cigarette volumes have declined by about 24% between 2012-2019.

Source: Statista

These declines can be attributed to a general decline in smoking rates. Below is a good scatter plot showing how much the prevalence has fallen since 2000. For example, in Canada, 28% of adults smoked in the year 2000 and that number fell to under 15% in 2016.

Source: ourworldindata.org (interactive chart)

While the chart encapsulates a shorter time frame than most other similar charts, the trend is the same whether you fast forward to the year 2020 or go back to 1980. Throughout those steady declines, PM has managed to keep revenues about flat, which is remarkable.

Data by YCharts

That has come from a steady price hikes over the last decade and PM has used price increases to offset the dearth of smokers.

The HTU and IQOS story

PM has been aware of the tremendous pressure exerted by a declining revenue base. It has tried to offset that with multiple levers, including a reduced share count and also a reduced employee count (73,500 today vs. 91,100 in 2013). But the bulk of its bet has been placed on Heated Tobacco Units or HTUs. Among them is I Quit Original Smoking or IQOS as it's better known. PM has argued that these heated tobacco sticks are far less dangerous than the regular cigarettes and it's counting on them to deliver the equally pleasurable but hopefully less lethal smoking experience. The results are beginning to show.

Source: PM Q2-2020 Results

The IQOS has captured the attention of smokers as well as non-smokers. It's advertised as a product with a risk-reducing benefit as it does not contain all the dangerous compounds present in cigarettes. It's also more convenient as it is permitted in many indoor spaces. At the same time, it lacks the nasty flavor which traditional cigarettes have. This is hence the best of all worlds and it understandably is where PM is making the most progress. IQOS has not even made it to all of PM's markets and already the results are so stellar.

Source: PM Q2-2020 results

Total IQOS users have doubled from 2018 and PM appears to be just getting started.

Source: PM Q2-2020 results

Current Climate

While the HTU segment was firing on all cylinders, the mainline cigarette declines were very high.

Source: PM Q2-2020 results

There's definitely some degree of cannibalization there as smokers switch from PM's cigarette brands to an HTU manufactured by the same. Shipment volumes were particularly rough in southeast Asia.

Source: PM Q2-2020 press release

Some of this though was an offset to the impact of hoarding at the end of Q1-2020, where lockdowns were instituted and smokers rushed to make sure they got their fix uninterrupted. There also were additional impacts from delays in shipment as COVID-19 created disruptions. These disruptions eased in June and we saw a very strong rebound.

Source: PM Q2-2020 results

The great news here is that PM has proved to be a recession-resilient business model as its business was little impacted by COVID-19 and the related economic downturn.

Financial Position and Dividends

PM has guided for about $5.00 in earnings putting the current price at about 15X 2020 EPS.

Source: PM Q2-2020 Press Release

The company is very un-leveraged and the interest coverage was almost 19X in first half of 2020.

Source: PM Q2-2020 press release

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was in the 2.0X range and the company has ample liquidity to pay out almost all its earnings in the form of dividends. The current $4.68 in dividends would create a 94% payout ratio. That's a bit higher than we would like especially with a declining core business but the growth story on the HTU side makes it a wash. The dividends appear safe for the foreseeable future and earnings remain adequate to support the dividend. PM thus enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale even today.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

But at present there's little growth to get excited about and at the same time potential longer headwinds persist. For example, it has seen relentless tax hikes in Indonesia.

Indonesia’s finance minister defended on Monday a plan to raise cigarette prices by more than a third from next year to reduce smoking rates, after some in the tobacco industry said it would encourage illegal manufacturing and threaten jobs. The tax increase, which will take effect from Jan. 1 (2020) and was announced on Friday, will see the government raise the minimum price of cigarettes across categories by an average of 35% and increase the excise tax on tobacco products by 23%. Nearly 70% of adult men smoke in Indonesia, according to the World Health Organization - one of the highest rates in the world - and tobacco kills 225,720 people each year in the country, or 14.7% of all deaths, mostly through cardiovascular diseases, the WHO said in a 2018 report. The Indonesian government has been raising taxes on tobacco products almost every year since 2014, but that has not had a significant impact on smoking rates. Source: Reuters – Sept. 2019

We can see the impact on PM's Indonesia numbers for 2020.

Last year, Quebec courts hit PM's Canadian unit with a defeat that forced it to declare bankruptcy.

The Court of Appeal of Quebec upheld the bulk of a 2015 decision that awarded about C$15 billion ($11.19 billion) to smokers in the Canadian province, a blow to several big tobacco companies, including RBH. Some observers criticized the creditor protection calling it an attempt to avoid making payments. The company’s strategy is to obtain a sweetheart settlement of all tobacco lawsuits in Canada, and then to carry on business as normal,” said Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst from the Canadian Cancer Society. “The company is highly profitable and is not anywhere close to bankruptcy.” Source: Reuters – March 2019

The ultimate impact of both these events already is baked into the guidance. However, the larger point is that the company is not kept on a pedestal and expect the blows to keep coming from all different directions.

Option Idea For Advanced Traders

We are currently more or less in the neutral camp on this and we would wait to add the common stock. However, if you do not mind investing in options, we do see an attractive play. The March 2021 cash secured puts for $72.50 appear particularly juicy if you can sell them for $5.75 each. Note, that selling it at this price, the "yield" on these cash secured puts far exceeds the common share yield and is about double on an annualized basis.

Source: Author's calculations

Conclusion

The declining core business is well known, but the HTU growth story should begin to offset those declines within 2-3 years. PM's business model is challenging, particularly in these times as governments will target cigarettes as an easy way to raise revenues post the pandemic. That and speeding tickets. It will be interesting to see if this extends to HTUs. We are slightly positive on the stock today as the dividend yield spread vs. the 10-year Treasury Rate is at historic highs.

Data by YCharts

So even though PM is not as cheap as we would like, it's exceptionally cheap relative to the risk-free benchmark. Analysts have an $87 price target on the stock, which is a bit higher than ours at $80, or about 4% higher than the current price.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Investors can purchase this on pullbacks for a yield of 6%. Having a recession-resilient business model is great during such uncertain times. Finally, advanced investors can also patiently sell cash secured puts to capture about 2X that yield (annualized).

