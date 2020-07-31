Tenable (TENB) reported better than expected F2Q20 results with revenue coming ahead of consensus estimates by about $5 million or about a 5% beat. Tenable also beat EPS by about $0.09 ahead of the consensus estimate, driven by higher than anticipated revenue and lower than anticipated opex, and better leverage in the model. Demand from both new and renewal customers drove revenue outperformance. Importantly, management noted that demand was consistent throughout the quarter, unlike in prior quarters, where it was usually back-end loaded. The company added 341 new enterprise customers with 50 net new 6-figure deal customers. Management went on to state that they signed over 2x more 6-figure deals than in the prior quarter and that it was the best quarter for large transactions. Large transactions imply that the company was able to sell multiple products in addition to the core Vulnerability Management (VM) solution, boding well for the future.

We believe Tenable continues to focus on being the best VM solution in the market for both on-premise and hybrid multi-cloud deployments. This focus is beginning to pay off, as evidenced by share gains and industry recognition. The following chart illustrates Tenable's position within the Forrester Wave.

Source: Tenable Website & Forrester Research

As more businesses move applications to the cloud, they look for solutions to monitor these applications for vulnerabilities. Tenable.io, the cloud version of the Tenable platform, is experiencing increasing demand, in addition to the web application and container security solutions. Given Tenable's laser focus on the core VM market and its move to adjacent markets such as Operational Technology (OT) and the impending IT/OT convergence, the company should be able to maintain a leadership position in the VM market. We also expect the company to continue to take share from incumbents Qualys (QLYS) and Rapid7 (RPD), given that its solutions are rated better with more coverage and more vulnerabilities found. The following image illustrates the strength of the VM product.

Source: Tenable presentation

Recurring revenue drives visibility

Increasing recurring revenue mix in the model increases visibility and reduces the risk with earnings quarter to quarter. Tenable management noted that during F2Q20, 93% of revenue was recurring. We expect recurring revenue to continue to increase as the company delivers more software in the cloud and via subscription models. Management also noted that less than 10% of revenue comes from COVID-19 impacted industries such as retail, hospitality, travel, and food/beverage, which is less exposure than we previously feared.

Source: Tenable presentation

Guidance may be conservative

The company also guided ahead of consensus estimates for F3Q20 and reinstated guidance for fiscal 2020. The company guided F3Q20 revenue in the $108-110 million range or at the midpoint $0.4 million ahead of consensus of $108.6 million, and EPS was in the $0.02-0.03 range versus consensus loss of $0.05. Despite guiding up, management is being conservative, in our view, and another beat and raise situation is highly likely when the company reports results in October. This makes the stock a compelling buy, in our opinion.

Risks

Strong competitors: Tenable has a number of competitors such as Qualys, Rapid7, Forescout (FSCT), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), Tanium (TANM), etc., in the traditional and emerging OT markets. It is possible one of these competitors could be acquired by a larger company with greater resources. The larger company than could cross-sell or subside the offerings driving down prices for everyone in the space.

Tenable has a number of competitors such as Qualys, Rapid7, Forescout (FSCT), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), Tanium (TANM), etc., in the traditional and emerging OT markets. It is possible one of these competitors could be acquired by a larger company with greater resources. The larger company than could cross-sell or subside the offerings driving down prices for everyone in the space. Pricing competition: Competitors such as Qualys could lower their prices to accelerate growth or stanch the loss of share, which it is experiencing now, given that it is already very profitable in the industry. We believe this could be a serious threat to not only Tenable but also other players in the market, such as Rapid7.

Competitors such as Qualys could lower their prices to accelerate growth or stanch the loss of share, which it is experiencing now, given that it is already very profitable in the industry. We believe this could be a serious threat to not only Tenable but also other players in the market, such as Rapid7. IT budgets slowing down: it is entirely possible that moneys earmarked for VM will be lower going forward if CISO's decide to apportion the budget to other parts of the security market.

it is entirely possible that moneys earmarked for VM will be lower going forward if CISO's decide to apportion the budget to other parts of the security market. Sales execution risk: Tenable continues to hire salespeople, both domestically and internationally. It is possible that sales hires may not get as productive as the company expects, leading to missed sales goals and eventually missed company revenue goals.

Tenable continues to hire salespeople, both domestically and internationally. It is possible that sales hires may not get as productive as the company expects, leading to missed sales goals and eventually missed company revenue goals. Fairly volatile stock: In the event of a market sell-off, Tenable could move down more than other market participants, given that the company is not as profitable as others in the sector.

What to do with the stock

While the stock is up about 41% YTD, we believe that the valuation still remains compelling when compared to its peers such as Qualys and Rapid7. The stock is trading at 4.8x on EV/C2022 sales, well below QLYS, which is trading at 9.8x. Tenable is also growing faster than the industry and gaining share from both Rapid7 and Qualys that are chasing adjacent markets rather than focusing on the core VM market. The following chart illustrates Tenable valuation with respect to its peer group.

Source: Author from Thomson Reuters Data

The Street is bullish on Tenable prospects, with 11 buys and one hold, and the average PT on the Street is $38, with the highest being $45. We expect stock sentiment to improve from professional investors as the company continues to execute on its vision and meet its operational goals, leading to multiple expansion. Therefore, we believe Tenable is worth buying at current levels. Tenable proposed a secondary offering of 8 million shares, which should be received well by investors. Given our confidence in the Tenable team, especially their CEO Amit Yoran, who previously ran RSA, we believe that this stock is a worthy investment. We would be buying shares incrementally on weakness since it is impossible to know how high the valuation would go. In our view, Tenable is the name to own in the VM category.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.