IAG (OTCPK:ICAGY, OTCPK:INCC, OTCPK:BABWF) (the trading name of ICA) and owner of European airlines including BA, Aer Lingus and Iberia, has announced alongside its trading update a proposed capital raise.

The Capital Raise is Not a Surprise

The big news in the announcement was that the company will have a rights issue. We ought to have seen this coming, since prior to the inception of IAG BA was not averse to rights issues (it had one in 1993) and IAG had a rights issue in 2009, when its chief executive was Mr. Walsh, now in the same role at IAG. The company had also trailed kites for a rights issues in recent weeks, including a formal notice after media speculation.

Still, unsurprisingly for a dilutive move, the market didn't much like the news, marking the shares down in morning trading on the London board.

The move is meant to deleverage the balance sheet and improve liquidity. There will be a shareholders' meeting on 8 September and the rights issue, once approved by that meeting which it almost certainly will be, will follow in short order.

The rights issue is for up to €2.75 billion. It has already received the irrevocable support of the company's biggest shareholder, Qatar Airways, which has a 25.1 per cent holding. I see Qatar as a strategic not financial shareholder, and at that one who has deep pockets so need not be too troubled by short-term losses. It has made a bunch of dud investments, from Air Italy to LATAM. Indeed, Qatar lifted its stake in IAG to its current high level in February, when IAG shares traded at around 642p, since when they have lost almost three quarters of their value to today's price of 167p. So I don't see Qatar's decision to take up the rights issue as any sort of endorsement.

IAG is Working Hard to Maintain Liquidity

Amidst the global meltdown in aviation demand, IAG has been seen as fairly resilient, because it came into the crisis with a strong balance sheet, has an aggressively cost-focused management (too much so for my liking both as a passenger and shareholder) and is seen as well run. It started 2020 with €4,062 in cash and cash equivalents and €2,621 of other current interest-bearing deposits on its balance sheet. It has taken a number of liquidity boosting moves already this year, including accessing a c. £750 million extension of its worldwide commercial partnership with American Express and aircraft financing. In fact the summary of recent liquidity actions in its recent market announcement is striking for how much the company has been doing.

Decisive actions to boost liquidity: $1.38 billion British Airways RCF extended; €337 million final dividend for 2019 cancelled; raising £0.3 billion from the UK Covid Corporate Finance Facility and €1.0 billion in term loans (which are 70 per cent. guaranteed by the ICO in Spain); and arranging c$1.0 billion of bridge facilities secured against aircraft. In addition the Group has secured c.€780 million from the sale and leaseback of 10 aircraft and c.£750 million from the extension of the worldwide commercial partnership with American Express.

Aircraft leasing is a decent option to raise short-term funds, as the company had €19,168 million of property, plant and equipment on its most recent balance sheet.

It has continued its unpleasant scorched earth policy towards staffing costs, which I think in the long-term will further damage the attractiveness of its key brands such as BA, and focused a great deal on cash conservation.

The upshot of all of this is an impressive liquidity position, as noted in its half year report.

Cash of €6,016 million at June 30, 2020 down €667 million on December 31, 2019. Committed and undrawn general and aircraft facilities were €2.1 billion, bringing total liquidity to €8.1 billion

However, against the backdrop of a deterioration in demand which the company said it expects to remain below 2019 levels until 2023 at the earliest, leverage (net debt to EBITDA) has increased from 1.4x at the start of the year to 4.2x lately. Net debt has increased 38.2% over the equivalent period last year and now stands at €10,463 million.

I have noticed more BA flights in the sky lately and am seeing them as options for travel later in the year where previously they had not shown, so expect passenger revenue is starting to pick up again. But clearly the airline, like the industry overall, is in sustained survival mode at this point.

It's worth reminding ourselves that it needs to survive on its own, to some extent. BA has long had a fractious relationship with the U.K. government. It has drawn on the government's COVID-19 funding as detailed above, but the government has made it clear (rightly in my view) that it doesn't want to prop up failing airlines, hence FlyBE was allowed to go to the wall, and Virgin Atlantic told it couldn't yet access government rescue funds as it hadn't persuaded the government it had exhausted commercial options (and it hadn't, as it later got a commercial deal). While the U.K. wants a national airline, and BA fits the bill, it doesn't have to be in the IAG stable for that to be fulfilled. So BA and by extension its parent IAG has pressure on it to find a way out of the crisis on its own two feet. It is no small irony that its government support effectively comes from the state-owned Qatar Airways, not the U.K. government. I see most of this as positive for IAG, as it is under no illusions about falling back on government support. That is a key reason it has built a more competitive operation than, say, Air France or Alitalia, and that is why it has a laser focus on finding its own way out of the aviation industry's current travails.

IAG Should Survive but Prospects Look Poor

For a quick recap of the investment case for and against IAG, check out the Bears of Wall Street's May article International Consolidated Airlines Group: It Will Be Ugly For A While.

I wouldn't get into the company even at the current levels, as I think there are far better prospects outside the aviation sector. However, as I have an existing holding, I have to decide whether it is worth participating in the rights issue and ploughing more money into the position, or accepting the dilution that comes with non-participation.

I think the future looks quite bleak for the company at this point. While I admire its principled stand against large-scale state aid, I don't like the way it has treated its cabin crew who I often find to be lovely people. It's a sign of a contemptuous attitude towards people, and in a way the rights issue shows the same contemptuous attitude towards existing shareholders. Management wants to survive and don't care what the costs is to others. In practice what that means is that if a year down the road aviation is still in a parlous state, for whatever reason, then they may just get the cap out again and do another rights issue. Even with strong liquidity, a company that burns a couple of hundred million euros a week in the current environment, needs a significant upswing in business in fairly short order to stave off the need for further capital raising, in months not years.

Conclusion: Right Strategy, Wrong Investment

I think the company is doing the right thing to improve liquidity and improve its chances of survival. I expect it to survive and it may well thrive again in four or five years. But it may take further dilutions to get there, and there are a lot of unknown elements. So at this point, I don't see the shares as good value. I'm minded not to participate in the rights issue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICAGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.