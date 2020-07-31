As 2020 heads further into the 2H of the year with the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic in full view, some stocks are still trading at pandemic lows. Under Armour (UA, UAA) is a prime stock still beaten down, yet generating similar results as far better performing peer stocks. My investment thesis remains bullish on Under Armour, with the company getting back in the game with innovative new products.

Image Source: Under Armour website

Pandemic Lows

Amazingly, Under Armour is down 8% after reporting Q2 results that were far better than expected dire outcomes. The athletic apparel company only reported a 40.5% dip in revenues, while the market was expecting a massive 54.8% decline. The company actually beat revenues estimates by nearly $170 million, or roughly 31% above estimates.

The numbers matter because Nike (NKE) just reported a quarter where sales dipped a similar 38% after big revenue miss. Nike is seen as the global leader in the athletic apparel and footwear space causing the market to separate the two stocks despite similar results.

Their stock is actually down just 5% for the year and is nearly $35 above the virus-induced lows. Lululemon Athletica (LULU) has seen their stock surge 39%, while Under Armour is still down 50% this year. UAA is only a few dollars off the virus lows, which was near a decade-long low.

Data by YCharts

Focus On 2021

Under Armour has seen the stock valuation fall below $5 billion here. The stock was once worth over $25 billion, but investors don't need a return to this previous glory for strong rewards. Just a rebound to the January highs generates a 100% gain for shareholders.

The company continues to focus on product innovation and return to its roots with performance apparel. The new HOVR Machina running shoes at $160 are the most expensive shoes ever sold by the company due to their connected technology and performance functions.

The quarterly gross margins surged 280 basis points to 49.3%. Under Armour benefited from a bigger shift to higher margin DTC revenues, but the margins continue an improving trend.

With inventories up 24% to $1.2 billion, margins are likely to take a 2H hit from promotional activity. The key is that Under Armour continues to show signs of returning to the higher margins of selling premium goods. The goal here is to become far more like Lululemon and less like Nike.

Data by YCharts

Lululemon has mid-50% margins, while Nike is down around mid-40% levels. Back in 2016, Under Armour took the path to follow Nike down, instead of taking the path higher. Under Armour had already started separating itself from Nike before the virus hit.

The pandemic has made the current results difficult to analyze as the margins bounce around with a disconnect from normal levels. If Under Armour can make the transition to the low-50% margins, the stock definitely has substantial upside.

Nike currently trades at 3.4x FY22 sales estimates, while Lululemon trades at 8.5x FY22 estimates. Yes, the yoga pants leader has higher growth rates, but the valuation difference is dramatic due to the growth and higher margins from only selling premium products.

For Under Armour to work, the company has to return to revenue growth. Due to the crushing results here in 2020, the retailer will definitely see a snapback in 2021. The growth will likely change the negative sentiment of the market, while the stock only trades at 1.1x 2021 sales estimates of just $4.7 billion. The company generated $5.3 billion in sales last year, so these estimates appear low, and analysts are likely to hike the numbers following the big Q2 beat.

The market remains so down on Under Armour that investors are willing to pay 3x every dollar of sales for Nike despite the Under Armour sale generating higher gross profits. The company still has to get restructuring under control in order to get SG&A expenses in line with expected 2021 sales realties, but the market shouldn't have such a huge concern about this eventually happening.

The further upside for the stock is that the market values a higher margin growth stock in excess of the multiples paid for Nike. Under Armour may never reach Lululemon levels, but even reaching the midpoint of 6.0x sales places Under Armour on a massive stock gain trajectory. The company still has to execute coming out of the virus shutdown of sports, but the reward remains gigantic.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock appears dead money to the market, but Under Armour has plenty of upside as professional sports such as the NBA and NHL return this week. The company continues to show some under the surface improvements hidden by the COVID-19 related weakness. Use the weakness in Under Armour to continue building a position in the turnaround story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.