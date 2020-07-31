Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) in a remarkable show of bravado, maintained its quarterly dividend at 87 cents recently. That led to all kind of questions as to whether our thesis of the company cutting its dividend relatively soon, no longer applied. We looked at the Q2-2020 results to glean whether XOM was somehow steadying this rickety boat.

The Dividend Is Saved!

Investors tend to zoom in on what they want to hear and XOM certainly gave the dividend bulls something to cheer.

Source: Q2-2020 presentation

Fascinatingly in that exact slide, XOM provided a superb contradiction.

Source: Q2-2020 presentation

In other words, XOM is now drawing the line in the sand that its rating agencies have been trying to for the last year. So can XOM do both? Let us take a look.

Q2-2020

XOM had all problems hit simultaneously in Q2-2020. Firstly, its volumes plummeted and XOM registered an almost 10% volume drop.

Source: Q2-2020 presentation

As everyone knows, the price drop was rather severe as well and created a $3 billion swing in earnings.

Source: Q2-2020 presentation

But for us it was the third issue, one we recently pointed out, the complete collapse in downstream profitability.

Source: Q2-2020 presentation

Also most importantly, this is not a Q2-2020 issue. Refining margins are getting crushed as global refining capacity exceeds global oil supply (largely due to curtailments) by over 12 million barrels. Even at the end of July margins remain at half of the spread seen over the last decade.

XOM's plan over time was to rely on downstream profits to cushion the dividends when upstream takes a hit. That is just not happening.

How Bad Is The Cash Flow?

The company produced precisely zero dollars from cash flow from operating activities. This actually was better than our estimate of a negative $0.5 billion.

Source: Q2-2020 presentation

XOM was able to manage this as oil prices moved up quicker than we expected in Q2-2020. It also was able to deliver cost reduction quicker than what we anticipated. While we give credit where credit is due, there is no way to get around the fact that the company went through almost $9.0 billion in cash in the quarter. Annualized, that $36 billion is higher than the market capitalization of 339 of S&P 500 companies.

Outlook For Rest Of The Year

XOM will still lose 200,000 barrels of production in Q3-2020 due to its own voluntary and government mandated curtailments.

Source: Q2-2020 presentation

XOM is also rightly recognizing that refinery margins are not coming back in Q3-2020.The good news though is that if current curtailments are maintained and IEA is even in the remote ballpark of reality in their demand forecast, oil prices should materially improve in Q4-2020.

Source: Q2-2020 presentation

But XOM's flexibility is already stretched as its net debt keeps going vertical. We looked a simple metric of Long-Term Debt plus Short-Term Debt and subtracted out Cash on the Balance Sheet. We had to extrapolate for Q2-2020 as the 10-Q was not yet available but we do know that XOM ran through $8.8 billion in cash flow above what it generated. Putting that information together gives us this.

Source: Author's Calculations From Seeking Alpha Data

This number has climbed 70% in just the last 18 months. It is up 36 fold from the low in December 2012. That number will not stop its upward trajectory in Q3-2020 (assuming the dividend is maintained). In fact, even if we reach $60/barrel in Q4-2020, we would still expect debt to continue to be added. The question becomes when do the Rating Agencies say "enough is enough"? The basic math here is that without the refining side backbone, XOM does not come close to covering its capex and dividend even at $75/barrel. XOM thus has the following dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A "Call Kenny Loggins" rating implies a 90% plus probability of a dividend cut within 12 months.

Conclusion

XOM is doing the right things by cutting capex aggressively and reducing operating costs where it can. While the latter is beneficial, the former will come to bite the company down the line. It is still the better option here rather than flooding in barrels that are not needed. If the world believes that oil and gas is dead, well then it should at least "play dead" and see how the world likes it when there is a 5 million barrels per day supply shortfall in 2021-2022. We leave investors with one thought chart. Did anyone tell you to sell technology and buy XOM in 2000?

Source: Stockcharts

Is anyone telling you that today as the ratio of the two soars over 106% above its 200 week moving average?

While we are certain that the dividend will be cut, XOM itself likely offers the investor an above average return over the next decade versus the market. We will turn decidedly bullish once we see XOM managing its cash flow better.

