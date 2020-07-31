The actual impact of the pandemic on sales declines for Q2 might not be as severe, judging by store reopenings and extreme focus on digital and recovery in Greater China.

Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) has been slammed by the novel coronavirus pandemic on several counts over the past several months. It started with the PR nightmare in Germany after Adidas piggybacked on a government decision intended to help smaller businesses with rental deferrals; it continued with global store closures impacting Q1-20 sales and profits, and it has most certainly hit the company during Q2-20, the impact of which is expected to be more pronounced than the previous quarter.

Thesis: Adidas is well-prepared to weather the current retail slump and continue on its growth journey once the dust settles. I recommend a buy at the as-of-writing price of $139.75.

Current Revenue Situation

As of Q1-20, the company's revenues were down by 19% from the prior period on a currency-neutral basis. The impact of store closures was worse at the bottom line, with net income figures declining in high-90% levels. Net income as a percentage of net sales was down to 0.6% compared to 10.7% in the year-ago period. Interestingly, the Adidas brand saw an increase in North America sales, albeit a conservative 1%. Other than that, there were declines across all segments, with the Reebok brand being the worst-hit in all markets except Latin America, where it grew 4% in the first quarter, and Russia, where both Adidas and Reebok saw net sales increases of 11% and 2%, respectively.

The only real positive was the hardware segment, which grew by 15%. But that business only represents a little over 6% of the company's overall revenues.

One sign that sales after the pandemic-related store closures and online retail channels will pick up momentum comes from the fact that sales in the first two months of the first quarter were actually up 8% except for Asia-Pacific, and eCommerce sales were up 35% for the quarter and up 55% in the final month. Moreover, store reopenings around the world began as early as the first month of Q2, which I discuss in subsequent sections of this article.

Q2-20 Expectations

Q2 is expected to be much worse because it falls squarely in the most impactful period of the pandemic. For that reason, CEO Kasper Rørsted announced that "we are focused on managing the current challenges and doubling down on the recovery in China and the opportunities we see in e-com." He also outlined his expectations for the sales decline in Q2-20:

Consequently, both top- and bottom-line declines in the second quarter of 2020 are currently expected to be more pronounced than those recorded in the first quarter, with currency-neutral sales projected to come in more than 40% below the prior year level and the operating result to be negative.

However, Mr. Rørsted ended on a positive note for the long term:

Despite the current situation, I am confident about the attractive long-term prospects this industry provides for adidas. Consumers are developing an increased appreciation of well-being. They want to stay fit and healthy through sports. Our focus on accelerating our own-retail and digital business will serve us even better in the future. We are well positioned as a global company with strong brands.

How Adidas is Dealing with the Situation

To protect itself financially and maintain adequate liquidity to get through the toughest part of the pandemic, Adidas is keeping its operational expenditure fairly flexible.

On the operations front, IT projects, travel, logistics, and other related expenses are being kept flexible through the remainder of FY-20, as are physical events and variable components of existing contracts. The company is also repurposing existing inventories, which were up 32% at the end of the first quarter because of lower sell-throughs. Inventories from canceled purchase orders for Q2 and Q3-20 will be used to fulfill Q4-20 purchase orders. Some of the evergreen products will also be repurposed for 2021.

On the financial side, Adidas has decided to suspend dividends and share buybacks and reduce management compensation. It will also use existing cash buffers and unused credit facilities, as well as a 3 billion euro revolving loan from Germany's state-owned KfW and a consortium of partner banks, to ensure that there is adequate financial flexibility to get through the next few quarters.

Moving to distribution, the company has raised its eCommerce channel target to +4 billion euros and reallocated its resources to align with the digital push. This includes reallocating the now-bloated inventory and bringing eCommerce to the forefront of supply chain considerations.

Risk Factors for Q2-20 and H2-20

Although Adidas has given some sort of guidance for Q2-20, the rest of the fiscal year is behind a thick fog. Risk factors include:

Setbacks to the recovery process in China, where positive cases of coronavirus are on the rise again

The unknown duration of store closures in major markets

Global consumer sentiments

A possible avalanche of deep discounts and clearance sales across the sports footwear and apparel industry due to built-up inventories

While most businesses in the United States started reopening in June, much of the retail segment remains open for business across the country as of July 30, 2020. The images below are from The New York Times.

In Europe, most store reopenings began at the end of April through the middle of June, which will have bought some respite for Adidas's physical distribution channels.

Investor's Angle

Retail impact, though severe in the second quarter, may not be as bad as expected. The company confirmed on June 4, 2020, that two-thirds of its global stores were "at least partially open as of today." Nevertheless, it's good that Adidas is planning for the worst-case scenario. Despite store reopenings in major markets possibly aiding a reduction in the Q2 sales decline, the company will no doubt keep its focus on strengthening its eCommerce and direct channels, liquidating and repurposing its inventory, keeping a tight rein on expenditure, and trying to fully recover in Greater China.

As for the stock's valuation multiples, I don't think they hold much meaning when underlying metrics are undergoing major shifts. Staying in business and having sales return to normal growth levels is far more of a priority than showing a profit at this point in time. On the positive side, the stock has appreciated more than 50% since the lows it hit in the second half of March 2020. As such, I expect earnings to remain depressed and valuations to remain high.

Looking at all the factors outlined here, I would say ADDYY is still a buy. The metrics might be weak at the moment but the company has the financial liquidity and a focused strategy to get through the worst of the pandemic's effects on its top line.

Profitability will eventually be back to normal levels, but this is not the time to expect bottom-line gains; it's the time to expect bottom-line flexibility to deal with the situation in an efficient manner, and I feel that the management team led by Mr. Rørsted is doing a good job juggling multiple priorities. In the end, that usually matters more than how the stock is performing at any given point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.