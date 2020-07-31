"Yeah, but the valuation!" hasn't gotten me very far with Danaher (DHR), as a combination of strong execution, healthy underlying secular market growth, and the Street's enthusiasm for exceptional acyclical (and high-margin) growth stories has pushed valuation aside as a reason not to buy. With that, the shares are up about 25% in just the last two months and up over 30% on a year-to-date basis.

Yeah, but that valuation … I love the markets that Danaher is in, and it's hard to find fault with management execution. Still, even if I assume that free cash flow will triple over the next decade (and keep growing at a mid-single-digit rate indefinitely), I have to drop the discount rate to about 6.5% just to get to today's price. I've learned not to bet against Danaher, but this is definitely a well-loved stock on the Street today, even if for valid reasons.

A Strong Quarter Against A Weak Backdrop

This quarter highlights some of the wisdom in management's decision to exit most of its more cyclical industrial businesses (what became Fortive (NYSE:FTV), and now Fortive is doing something similar) and instead double down on higher-growth, higher-margin opportunities in life sciences and diagnostics. While most industrial companies are posting mid-teen organic revenue declines (and many med-tech companies are posting sharp declines on elective procedure halts), Danaher produced a nearly 4% adjusted organic growth number that was 6% better than expected. Danaher also managed to do better than expected on margins, though margins were definitely messy due to accounting for the Cytiva deal.

Life Sciences revenue grew 8% on an adjusted organic basis, with strong double-digit growth at Pall, IDT, and Cytiva (up more than 20%), as companies continue to invest in bioproduction infrastructure. While Danaher's results were exceptional, many companies with exposure to biopharma-enabling equipment did well this quarter, so it's not just a Danaher phenomenon. Leica and SCIEX were weaker on a more adverse near-term environment for equipment, but I don't see this as a long-term issue. On an adjusted basis, core operating margin improved 30bp.

Diagnostics revenue improved 5% in organic terms, driven by yet another exceptional result from Cepheid. Traditional hospital-based diagnostic revenue was weaker, but that was not unexpected given the declines in elective procedure accounts and prior results from peers like Abbott (ABT) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Roche was the laggard this quarter (down 2%), hurt in part by its diabetes business, while Abbott's 7% growth wins the crown - and all three have broadly similar exposures to core lab, molecular diagnostics, point-of-care and so on. Segment margin improved 20bp on an adjusted core basis.

The Environmental/Applied Solutions business was the laggard this quarter, with revenue down more than 8% on weaker demand for product ID capital equipment (though, like Dover (DOV), Danaher saw good underlying demand for marking/coding in consumer goods) and mid-single-digit declines in the water business. While there is a municipal part of the water business that is more stable, there is cyclical exposure (weakness, this quarter) to various industrial end-markets. Segment margin declined 110bp, but still remains very strong at over 22%.

The Momentum Is Likely To Continue A While Longer

Broadly speaking, I don't see much on the horizon that will dramatically change Danaher's near-term trajectory for the worse. Bioproduction investment cycles are going to continue, and there could be some improvement in hardware spending in the academic market toward the end of the year - a lot depends on how Covid-19 progresses from here.

Looking at the diagnostic business, I don't think Covid-19 testing is going to dramatically slow just yet. Weekly tests are closing in on 2 million, with cumulative testing still below 10% of the U.S. population, but expanded testing is still seen as key to controlling the outbreak. Danaher shipped more than 6 million cartridges for its Cepheid rapid molecular test in the second quarter, and the company is planning to launch a combination test this quarter that will distinguish between Covid-19, Flu A, Flu B, and RSV. Danaher has also recently launched a serology test (for IgG antibodies), and while I don't expect serology testing to become as widespread, I nevertheless see a significant public health interest in these tests.

Looking beyond Covid-19, a normalization of elective procedures would be a welcome boost to diagnostic companies, including Danaher. There is some evidence that procedure counts were improving exiting the second quarter (Abbott reported exit rates of down 10% to 15% across several elective/semi-elective lines), but this is another area where there is ample uncertainty - most doctors are going to advise patients to hold off on non-essential procedures so long as the threat of Covid-19 infection remains elevated.

The Enviro/Applied business is a somewhat harder call, but I think the business will improve as the second half rolls on. More and more businesses are reporting improving activity exiting the second quarter and into/through July, and that should drive improved demand for industrial water testing/treatment, as well as more product ID throughput.

The Outlook

Danaher is riding a strong wave of both life sciences and diagnostics demand. While the diagnostics business will, hopefully, normalize after another year or so, I believe bioproduction demand can drive above-average growth across a decade as biologics become a larger and larger portion of pharmaceutical sales, volumes, and pipelines.

How much growth are we talking about? While I think that the bioproduction capex buildout can support double-digit growth, this is "only" half of the business, and businesses like diagnostics and Enviro/Applied are more likely to be mid-single-digit growers on a long-term basis - which would normally be good to excellent for a "multi-industrial". All told, annualized revenue growth around 7% to 8% seems credible, and the strong profitability of the bioproduction business should support a mid-20%'s long-term FCF margin that pushes the FCF growth rate into the double digits.

The Bottom Line

As I said in the open, though, that's just not enough to drive an attractive fair value unless you're willing to use a discount rate that I would normally view as quite low. You can argue that the combination of Danaher's superior quality and low interest rates support such a low discount rate, but this starts to feel like a "choose your own adventure" story where you work backwards to justify a pre-determined higher fair value.

To that end, the sell-side seems to be scrambling to justify ever-higher multiples and price targets. Obviously it's working for now, and I'm not about to stand on the tracks, hold my hand up, and just assume the train is going to stop. But I'll just offer the caution that if the music does stop, and there is "noise" or disappointment with the pace of bioproduction capex growth, the rerating here could be ugly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.