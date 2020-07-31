Background

I believe the stars have aligned for Peloton (PTON) and the company could eventually be worth over $70B+ in a blue sky scenario. Check out their hype video here.

The fitness industry is a structural growth story for the foreseeable future as the Instagram generation takes over and focus intensifies on much needed health and wellness improvement globally. The industry TAM is already large and it will continue to grow for decades to come as awareness builds and more countries grow their wealth. The fitness industry has grown at a 5%+ CAGR for the last 15 years and notably also grew during the financial crisis of 2008.

Peloton is the perfect vehicle to tackle this trend and does so in a way everyone loves; instant gratification, continuous connection, and consumer-centric experiences. Peloton uses technology to create a community connected by exercise, disrupting the archaic fitness industry and taking a physical industry to a digital future. I call it FAAS - fitness as a service. Hopefully it can trade at a 20-50x multiple too.

Management and Founding

The management of Peloton is incredibly forward thinking and very apt and willing to respond to changes in the market. The owner-operators, John Foley and friends, are incredibly dedicated, obsessed, and focused on the product and the customer and in turn customer response is cult-like. Please listen to Mr. Foley speak on his journey with Peloton on the "How I Built This" podcast.

Peloton was founded when Foley couldn't book a fitness class in NYC as they were sold out, had to be scheduled far in advance, and were incredibly expensive. He thought he could improve on these shortcomings, and maintain, elevate and expand all the positives of an in-person boutique fitness club experience. From that point forward, he has obsessed over giving the customer the best experience possible.

With Peloton, you can work out with who you want, when you want, with the instructor you want, inside the comfort of your own home. At scale he knew he could pay for the best instructors, music, and continually increasing the quality of experience. He knew these instructors would pay for themselves and he'd give them stock to have full buy-in to the vision.

Foley jumped all in, pitching the idea thousands upon thousands of times and had a painful time of it for years. He actually cashed out his 401k and cleaned his own office at one point when Peloton couldn't afford a janitor. He tried to partner with now inferior competitors Soulcycle and Flywheel and was consistently turned away from other top investors. It is a truly inspiring story of perseverance and clearly shows a leader who is extremely dedicated. This is not unlike similar founders of successful growth companies like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA). He remains intently laser-focused on maintaining that culture in the company.

Cognitive Referent Discussion



Above is what I consider to be the moat, differentiator, and ultimate driver of long-term growth and success for Peloton. Additionally, once the product is purchased the switching costs are extremely high. I strongly urge readers to checkout this interview with a great manager, Shawspring, which touches briefly on cognitive referents. Also, please read this article from HBS on why a company wants to be cognitive referent.

Peloton's brand is eerily close and may have arrived at attaining the status of cognitive referent (classic example is Google (GOOG) for search) which comes with a bevy of advantages including cheaper customer acquisition costs (NASDAQ:CAC), enhanced/increased touch-points with clients, and positive overall experience when thinking about the company.

Cognitive referents increase moat versus non-cognitive referent businesses like Nordic-Track. By becoming synonymous with its category, Peloton creates free word of mouth advertising. Peloton then realizes better financial metrics, especially ROI on advertising expenses, leading to higher growth rates, business defensibility, and in a lot of high profile cases better investment results. Peloton is already showing that this is the case.

LTV of a customer versus CAC is a good gauge of success overtime. I believe Peloton is already at a 3 or 4 to 1 ratio at this early in its life-cycle. Versus peers, Peloton will have a lofty advantage here.

Peloton is a noun replacement, much like "Britta" for water-filter, an industry replacement like Uber (UBER) for taxi and could develop into a verb like Google. For example, I am going to hop on the Peloton (exercise bike, noun). Peloton as a company has far more searches than the industry, "working out from home," "home gym," etc… and is thus more commonly thought of than other alternatives in the industry. Peloton has been referred to as the "Netflix of Fitness." If Peloton truly succeeds, others will be modeling their business by saying "We are the Peloton of XYZ."

The number of touchpoints is also very important, Peloton's product by nature has a touchpoint during every workout, and the customer associates this touchpoint most commonly with a positive feeling which increases the odds of attaining cognitive referent status. Once the name catches on with an initial rabid customer base, assuming a new vertical has been created especially in the case of a first-mover, the name becomes synonymous with the industry and the free advertising cycle begins.

Besides controlling distribution, having effective/consistent touchpoints, and being the first in its space, it also is accretive to have great name, which believe it or not can be critical to success. Google, Zoom, Gucci, Uber all are additive to their brands - they are fun to say and easy to remember. Peloton automatically feels sophisticated and gives an air of luxury, health, and social wellness.

Peloton is the main group of riders in a bicycle race. Riders save energy by drifting behind or close to other riders reducing drag which helps those in the pack. Not only is it a cool word, but actually has meaning which reflects the company's mission of enhancing the health and wellness of their customers together. It also sounds similar to "pedal" and "marathon" which gives further association between name and product. I believe Peloton, the name, will be additive to the brand and accelerate cognitive referent status.

Cognitive referents are much more likely to accrue to first movers, which on connected devices and data collection businesses are of increased importance. Peloton's moat versus peers grows daily and has grown over 6 years of data collection already. They have also patented important aspects of their customer offering. See their recent win here: Flywheel Article

The brand's NPS (87) is elite, better than AirBnB, but below Tesla. This means a lot of people are recommending the product to a friend. Unless someone creates a far superior product/experience, Peloton will continue to lead even against comparable products. This community increases Peloton's network effects by sharing content, achievements, experiences etc… with peers. YTD almost 50% of purchases were due to word-of-mouth, which is incredibly powerful and only increases with scale. All of this gives Peloton a great reputation and loyal consumer base to continue to expand more easily into other areas of the marketplace.

While its business at the moment is primarily the bike, over 30% and growing of classes taken are non-bike meaning the verticals for Peloton are already expanding. Peloton has a massive lead in online content and that will continue to widen the gap relative to peers.

Peloton could spread its tentacles into many other services. Obviously there are a variety of exercise equipment it can attack first and this is what they're currently focused on. However, 5-10 years down the road it could become a music platform, a dating platform, an advertiser, etc… We may not know what other businesses could occur out of the core business, but we do know the founder is willing to adapt and that Peloton has a valuable, dedicated, and focused user base, which can be monetized in other avenues over time.



Marketing

Peloton is also capitalizing on the new and powerful trend of influencers, something I love about my other holdings, Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB). The influencers/celebrities/instructors all get equity in the business and thus instructors followed by hundreds of thousands are incentivized to grow the business. These smart decisions will continue to lower customer acquisition cost over time and increase margins as the business scales. Their marketing (non-influencer) success is explained well here. Not even a highly controversial commercial during last holiday season could hurt their brand, although it certainly helped with brand awareness.

Discussion of Stakeholders

In the Peloton ecosystem there are both producers, consumers, and investors and they must serve all 3 to maximize their network effect and dominate their industry. Employees love Peloton and all are given equity, suppliers are aligned with their growth trajectory, and they have investor support for growth with firms like Ballie Gifford and Tiger Global. This is often overlooked, but VERY important. If Carvana (CVNA) was around 15 years ago it fails in a similar March drawdown, but in 2020 it is able to raise capital from the likes of Tiger Global, T.Rowe Price (TROW), etc… Investors' today are willing to foot the bill due to the massive opportunity it has in front of it. Peloton should not have this issue as its balance sheet is strong, and the business produces cash flow, but nonetheless the point is its investor base will be supportive of pursuing growth and industry domination in the early innings of connected fitness.

Regarding consumers, Peloton has created a far superior product versus comparable alternatives and pioneered its own vertical in the fitness space via democratizing boutique/high quality fitness. It plays to our psychological desires of reaching our full potential, boosting self-esteem, creating community, bettering health and wellness, and incorporating connectivity and entertainment. Leaderboards, community groups, personal training all available from one's home has led to a chasm between Peloton and competitors and everyone loves the experience shown by NPS, reviews, and apparel sales. Peloton will likely be its own disruptor and continue to innovate itself as the already clear market leader.

Coronavirus Effects/TAM Explosion

COVID brought the company's vision forward multiple years. As a result, the stock has doubled and does look headline expensive, but the reality is that the stock should probably be up more. In Pelotons initial S-1 they opined on their serviceable addressable market (NYSE:SAM) being 14M people, which at the time of IPO was just 4% penetrated. That SAM due to COVID has to have 3x more customers brought into its web. An unbelievable 1.1M took Peloton up on its free offer for digital subscription in March/April during the peak of the pandemic (10x current paid membership), an example of a great, forward-looking decision by management and a way to build more brand equity.

Sales have skyrocketed. Additionally, the gym is literally the worst place to be in the world in terms of COVID transfer-ability, especially a spin class. I can't imagine these being allowed until a vaccine is widely distributed. Anecdotally, several people and neighbors who were consistent gym goers have purchased a Peloton in the lockdown and historically this product has been extremely sticky with >90% of purchasers still active. This will and has caused permanent consumer change.

The longer the lockdown, the greater chance Peloton has to attract and retain customers, permanently altering their behavior. There are competing studies on how long it takes to form a habit, but the lockdown/COVID-fear phase is looking like it will be long enough. Many of the company's uncertainties have been taken off the table, profit has been pulled forward, and it was already a great growth story prior to the pandemic.

From the most recent earnings call, "We previously said we expected to achieve profitability in fiscal 2023 a goal we have achieved far sooner than originally forecast. The extraordinary events taking place over the past two months have measurably expanded our market opportunity and accelerated the ongoing shift to Connected Fitness… "And we attribute a large percentage of our increase in sales as an expansion of our SAM, as there are a large percentage of people who previously did not indicate purchase intent of a Peloton Bike prior to COVID which we deal as a significant expansion of our market opportunity." Earnings Transcript. Expect to see a massive increase in the numbers below, when the company has its next earnings call.



Obesity Opportunity

Prior to COVID-19, obesity was an enormous problem Peloton was trying to tackle through its mission of improving life through fitness. Although too seldom spoken about, America is fat, and this trend is getting worse, which creates a whole host of physical and monetary issues. From the CDC website: Obesity is a Common, Serious, and Costly Disease, we see that obesity effects nearly 43% of Americans and severe obesity has doubled in the last 20 years to almost 10% of Americans. Around 20% deaths are caused by obesity and it also is the most common overlapping condition with COVID-19 deaths.

There are likely 100M adults who are obese in the US. The only way to improve this is through diet and exercise and as we become more and more connected to screens, physical activity continues to fall. Peloton provides a potential motivator for those who struggle with this issue and also provides accountability, efficiency, and motivation for those who need it. Peloton members work out 80% more than non-Peloton members. Let's hope as fitness evolves it can bring more and more people into its ecosystem expanding the TAM and in turn social well-being.

Purchase Exercise

An exercise I like to go through, especially when it comes to consumer-driven companies is to walk through the process of purchase. A bike is around $2300, which is incredibly steep, and Peloton does currently market itself as affluent. See this hilarious twitter thread.

What I wish people could focus on is that one can take 39 months to pay the purchase off and can do so at 0% financing which equates to only $59/month over that period. However, Peloton does charge $39/month for an All-Access Membership, but the whole family can use the bike, while gyms typically charge per person. At $98/household this actually begins to look like a good replacement for the gym and certainly higher priced boutique peers. Eventually, the Peloton will actually be cheaper than most options when in 3 years the cost falls to just $39/month. On the surface it looks like a premium brand and expensive, but when you break it down it becomes far more manageable considering what you are receiving.

Time savings is another important factor and highly underestimated. By having a Peloton rather than the gym, people likely save around 1 hour of time per day (my own guess). This is not taken into consideration in terms of value-add and you don't have to be around other peoples' sweat. Let's value time at $15/hour. If I go to a gym 5 days a week, or 20 days a month, that is 15*20 = $300 in time savings, easily eclipsing the $39/month subscription. I think this is an unbelievable edge over the traditional gym, and with Peloton's advantage in product, I believed time efficiency is one of the most important structural advantages for Peloton's business.

The high ticket price can be a challenge for consumers, but there are also positives to consider. One benefit to the upfront cost is it actually increases likelihood of continued usage as the consumer has made a large commitment to purchasing the product. One may buy this just to ensure they maintain a regimented schedule. Typical razor/razorblade model. If you spend $2300 on a bike, you are going to use it, and if the product is strong, you will continue to use it. Due to this phenomenon, you are now locked into the community, your data is all there and it has become a part of your routine, thus increasing retention and utility. The chance of you switching to a competitor is likely zero.

Throughout this time you will be receiving congratulatory emails, free shirts after your 100th workout and other positive touchpoints to increase usership and retention. Joining a gym usually consists of some young in shape person trying to nickel and dime you, upsell you, and with Peloton you know what you are going to get and there is no pressure.

People often need the gym for discipline and peer pressure, but no need to worry about that, Peloton has a plan! Peloton has live content, recorded content, support groups, local communities and the best instructors. It builds accountability by tracking data and performance, so customers can track progress versus themselves and others in online formats. This video-game like experience can certainly increase the duration and quality of a workout.

This sense of community is a growing phenomenon - another business you can see this is with increased usage of dating apps and social media during quarantine, many people just want to have companionship, conversation and express themselves. Having a virtual workout club, especially in the middle of the pandemic is extremely appealing. This is a massive tailwind for Peloton and they know it.

A clarifying point I would like to make is that Peloton does not have to replace the gym, for more affluent households, it can also be used in tandem with the gym. For instance, my gym is at work and is closed on weekends. Others have gyms which are far away and you don't have time on certain days, or the weather could prevent outdoor exercise. Peloton is different than other exercise equipment in that people are proud of it and will put it in their living room, as more of a display of status rather than a clothing rack or something stuck in the garage.

Now that we have touched on cost/buying experience and rationale, what if I don't like the product? Can you try the bike for free? Yes, and the website makes this very clear. Currently Peloton has around at least a 2 month wait for its products, which is not ideal. However, it is a high quality problem to have, meaning demand is too high for supply. It creates the line out the door phenomenon which actually increases demand as others wonder why this is happening. Companies like Ferrari (RACE) have taken this to the extreme, which has worked for brand elevation and exclusivity. Peloton is working feverishly to fix this problem.

Competition

Peloton is thought of as somewhat of a luxury brand due to a high upfront costs. However, when you compare Peloton their true peers like OrangeTheory (8 classes for $99 on special), Soul Cycle (Insane $30-$50/class), Equinox ($125+/month) or Personal training (around $50/session), Peloton looks like a major VALUE purchase. You get personal training, SoulCycle type engagement, a wider variety of workouts, and ease of use all in one.

If you do not want to buy the bike, Peloton offers a Planet Fitness (PLNT) type $13 price for Digital Only memberships. Digital can be separate from the connected devices and also used in tandem. This business has less competitive advantages, but nonetheless is clearly a valuable proposition as it has over 100,000 users. As Peloton scales its offerings, its content advantage will continue to widen. JP Morgan estimated 10% of digital subscribers in 2019 purchased a connected fitness product. All that being said, Peloton does not compete with lower-quality gyms in my opinion on cost, this digital plan is primarily a feeder program. However, COVID has thrust Peloton into competition and in the meantime will likely convert several price-sensitive gym-goers.

I hesitate to compare anything to Amazon, but what Bezos always drives home is the customer will never tell us they want worse service, or higher costs. Peloton can continue to make sure it is the market leader here versus peers, and management is intently focused on democratizing access to high-quality fitness. As time passes, I believe Peloton will release lower priced products, tiered services, etc... to take additional share and increase its TAM.

Valuation

Finally, the fun part. I am comfortable with their TAM, business, moat, cognitive referent status, and the like, however, it would seem the market understands a majority of the above. I choose to value Peloton different than most as EV/Sales to me really isn't a useful metric in terms of what the business is trying to accomplish. The sale of the bike is far less important than the recurring, sticky, long-term, high margin, SAAS-like revenue which is why the sales/advertising expense or customer acquisition cost basically cancel out the profit on the sale of the bike.

I take-out the primary revenue source (right now) and focus purely on the revenues via subscription services. I am eliminating Sales and Marketing, meaning CAC (customer acquisition cost) is free with regard to the subscription business. My belief is that over time, profit margins on sales of equipment will fall as Peloton expands its community. For example: 2018 Gross Profit on Connected Products = 153, Sales/Marketing = 151, 2019: Gross Profit 308, Sales/Marketing 324. The subscription business is only around 20-25% of revenues at this time.

Over next 5 years, it is very feasible and I think likely for Peloton to have 6M members at $39/month, and we add 15% of that to a digital only subscription which pays $13/month. Remember these exclude revenue from physical units and Sales/Marketing. The expenses therefore will be R&D and G&A which should allow for higher margins in the future.



Here we can see the numbers from subscription only, using EBITDA margins of 60% for the subscription business. However, as I will go into more detail below, I think there is a decent chance of upside optionality that far exceeds the above valuation metrics. We can see from below that even at 6M members, Peloton's gym member penetration is still at only 3% of current gym-goers, and its share of global fitness spend is de-minimus.



For go-go growth stocks like Peloton it is all upside asymmetry, how much can the stock go up, how it happens, and what is the probability. With PTON, this tale can be extremely exciting. Over 60M Americans pay for a gym which is a >$30B annual revenue market in the US.

Outside the US there is another ~150M people. Can Peloton get 10%, 15%, even 20% of that? Could that 60M Americans become 80M as health and fitness grows in importance? Can Peloton expand globally and capture additional customers? Can the amount of products, classes, businesses, revenue streams etc… continue to grow? Does Peloton appeal to people who would never actually go to a gym thus increasing TAM? The answer to all these in my opinions is a resounding yes. Imagine this scenario below:



If Peloton can garner 20M connected customers (~10% of current global gym-goers), the stock is a bargain at today's levels. If we assume $40/month, that is 9.6B of annual revenues. This would require around slightly less than a 35% connected CAGR if it took 10 years from their current base. I don't believe this target to be outlandish, although it is certainly audacious. The CEO has mentioned this as his longer-term target. PTON currently assumes the LTV of a customer is $3600. At 20M customers, the LTV is $72B not including digital. This says nothing of other verticals, other revenue sources, opportunities in the emerging markets middle class and price increases.

What Could Go Wrong?

People Like Gyms

Going to the gym is part of people's routines and many don't like working out in the same place they live. It is good for a change of pace, much like going to the office to work, or running outside. Humans are naturally a social creature and may have friendships or value physically seeing other people at the gym. Peloton's business clearly was showing there is a use case prior to COVID for its product given 6 years of 100%+ growth. If there is a perfect vaccine, maybe everyone goes to the gym and Pelotons become dust collectors, although I believe this is a remote possibility.

2. Product Pricing and Churn

People do not need to commit to gyms in terms of a >$2K initial purchase and some gyms can be much lower cost. Additionally, fitness it is not a necessity in the current world, and some people simply just won't exercise. Some people have enough will power to run or bike outside, or do at-home exercises alone.

A multi-year recession would likely price out many consumers. Consumers may be unable to see the value of a longer-term investment with Peloton and will be turned off by the headline figure. Churn is astonishingly low at <8%/year, similar to Netflix. Everyone knows diet and exercise is fleeting and consumers could tire of the product without enough new content and innovation.

3. Too Many Competitors Lead to Lack of Worthwhile Economics or Disruption

Given the massive opportunity, this could become a dogfight. There is no guarantee of a winner-take-all in this market. There likely are significant advantages for early movers, but there is a risk that becoming involved in nascent markets creates large upfront costs which take a long time to come to fruition in terms of profit.

Many competitors are lurking and it will likely be difficult for the foreseeable future. Equinox is set to launch a competitor, and we just saw Lululemon (LULU) enter the space with Mirror. Mirror, the TV turned sideways, went for $500M. Apple, Google [with Fitbit (FIT)], or other healthcare companies could enter with similar products at a lower price point. SoulCycle and Equinox's tag team venture is obviously taking massive heat given the economic problems with their physical locations and will be attacking a more niche customer base. Additionally, it will take share from their bread and butter in-person business.

An important note here is that once a customer buys a Peloton there is almost no competition as switching costs are so high, all competition is at the point of purchase.

4. TAM Miscalculation

Although I believe the TAM to be in the tens of billions and maybe hundreds of billions for connected fitness, I very well could be wrong. What can the total share of at home fitness be? Pre-pandemic it was incredibly low but growing, and has now shifted to close to 100%. Where we land on the other side is the question.

5. Peloton stock is "headline" expensive

Peloton stock has had its COVID bump, and is trading above 15x TTM sales. A lot has to go right for this to work, although it is seeming more and more likely by the day. Additionally, there is still a lot of dilution yet to occur with stock options which will soften future returns for investors.

6. Future of Connected Fitness

The industry could go in a lot of different directions. There could be AR and VR in the future and it's not certain Peloton will be a leader there. There could also be something which can actually track all body movements and in real time show you your progress. A new technology could eventually disrupt Peloton.

Conclusion

The connected fitness industry is on the ground floor, and Peloton seems to be the best avenue in which to participate. I clearly did not size this name appropriately down at $34 which was my cost basis, so it remains a smaller position in my portfolio, <1.5%. There is definite upside asymmetry in the name. I will be looking to add on any dips in the stock price, and may increase my position regardless.

