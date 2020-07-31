This 100-year-old company is facing up to and embracing the changes to take it through 2030 and beyond.

The company appears to be doing quite well in 2020 despite the impact from COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment Thesis

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) (OTCQX:GPDNF) has just released its first-half 2020 results presentation. Despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, results have held up quite well, as per this slide from the earnings presentation, in EUR, provided by SA Premium.

The 2019 annual dividend has been paid in July, and the dividend for 2020 appears quite safe. EPS and dividends, in US dollars, have been depressed to some extent over the past five years by a strengthening of the US dollar against the euro. Due to this, EPS in US dollars has grown on average by 7.7% per year from 2014 to 2019 compared to 8.5% for EPS in euro. Despite this EPS growth, the current share price of $67.81 is not far above the share price of $62.43 at the end of 2014. If the current weakening of the US dollar continues, that will boost both EPS and dividends in US dollars, which will likely flow through to share price in due course. At the same time, the share price has trended downward over the last week, and any opportunity to buy at a lower price will lead to higher returns and a higher dividend yield. Buy at the right price and this could be one of those companies with the characteristics Michael Rogus says to look for to add to your portfolio, in his article, "2030 Has Arrived, Is Your Portfolio Ready?"

Background

Danone, founded over 100 years ago, is a well-known brand for yogurt drinks and baby food around the world. Danone's view of branding from its website:

"Only brands that will take a strong stand towards society will thrive. People are empowered with consumption. They will choose and support brands that share their beliefs and values. Grow Manifesto Brands is our pattern for sustainable growth whilst delivering our One Planet One Health vision."

This view is founded on the belief:

People are craving change when it comes to their food. At Danone, we believe that each time we eat and drink, we can vote for the world we want to live in. That is why we aim to build Manifesto Brands, purpose driven brands that act as true activists towards their point of view on society, resonating with what really matters to people, not only delivering an exciting experience, but also committing to create a positive impact on health and planet.

Danone is a company committed to being ready for 2030 and beyond:

Building on our 'One Planet. One Health' vision, we have defined nine 2030 Goals aligned with the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Danone 2030 Goals embed our business, brand and trust models to drive long-term sustainable value creation.

The charts below from the Danone 2019 Annual Report paint a picture of the company in the markets it serves.

Company Performance

Danone, per its annual report, has grown EPS 50% over the last five years, which is an average yearly EPS growth rate of 8.5%. The Annual Report is in Danone's native reporting currency, euro. In US dollar terms, EPS has grown from $2.28 in 2014 to $3.31 in 2019, a slightly lower average yearly growth rate of 7.7%. That is to be expected because the US dollar has strengthened against the euro over the last five years, causing fewer US dollars to be received in 2019 for a given amount of euros compared to 2014. This strengthening is shown in Figure 1.1 below covering the period January 1, 2014, to December 31, 2019.

Figure 1.1 EUR to USD January 1, 2014, to December 31, 2019

Figure 1.2 EUR to USD August 1, 2019, to July 30, 2020

Source: XE

Figure 1.2 reflects the current weakening trend in the US dollar against the euro. If this trend continues, we will see the reverse of the last five years, and EPS in US dollars will grow at a faster rate than EPS in euros. More importantly, for US investors, dividends paid in EUR will convert to higher amounts in USD.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained:

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. For more information and background on share value assessment please visit, "Forget Irrelevant Valuations, Returns Based Investing Is A Better Approach" and "Free Cash Flows: Let's Have A Discussion Towards A Better Understanding."

Below, I review historical returns for US based investors, investing in Danone shares, and discuss the implications for future returns in my summary and conclusions at the end.

Assessing Historical Shareholder Returns

Below are details of actual rates of return for Danone shareholders investing in the company over the last five years.

Table 1 - Danone Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for eight different investors, each investing $3,000 in Danone shares over the last five years and holding to the present. The four shareholders who have held their shares the longest averaged 3.4% to 4.3% return per year. The two most recent investors have negative returns in the mid to high teens due to their high share buy prices in 2019. These rates of return, ranging from positive 3.4% to negative (19.7)%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to July 30, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Summary And Conclusions

The Danone US dollar share price has been relatively flat over the five years through the end of 2019 despite solid EPS growth over the same period. The strengthening of the US dollar has likely put downward pressure on the share price. A strong dollar means lower US dividend amount for dividends declared in euros. The dollar has weakened against the euro since the end of 2019. If his trend continues, it will mean a higher dividend in US dollar terms, which likely will flow through to a higher share price in due course.

