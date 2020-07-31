Tech Earnings, Tech Testimony, Fed, GDP: What Moved Markets This Week (Video)

Tech earnings and tech CEOs' Congressional testimony took center stage, with Kodak and gold coverage also receiving some attention.

The roundtable of Seeking Alpha editors provide their takes on these issues and discuss favorite articles and news coverage from the week.

Winners and losers were largely split along the "old economy/new economy" divide, with many tech stocks rallying and stalwarts like GE and Boeing disappointing investors.

Stock indices didn't move all that much but there was a lot of action in individual stocks after earnings and other news.

Alpha TALKS is a weekly video covering what moved markets this week (WMMTW), featuring a panel of Seeking Alpha editors.

Hosted by Nathaniel E. Baker, Contributing Editor, and this week featuring:

Bradley Olesen, VP News;

Stephen Alpher, Managing Editor News, co-host of Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader podcast;

Special guest Jason Aycock, Senior Editor, Media and Telecoms.

The video publishes on this account every Friday by close of trading, with the longer audio podcast released on Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. through the Wall Street Breakfast account.

Big Picture

A busy week for events, with a record-breaking drop for U.S. GDP, Federal Reserve policy statements, and quarterly corporate earnings among the highlights.

Negotiations in Washington are ongoing over a new or revised unemployment package.

Winners & Losers

Idiosyncratic events moved stocks in a busy week for earnings, with Intel (INTC) and Seagate Technology (STX) dropping on disappointing earnings. "Old world" stalwarts like Boeing (BA) and General Electric (GE) also reported quarterly results that fell short of estimates.

"New world" companies like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) beat earnings and saw their stocks rally. Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB) also reported strong results, but Alphabet (GOOG) was a bit of an outlier, posting a first revenue decline for the first time in its history.

UPS (UPS) shares rallied by about 20% this week as the company beat estimates, riding the success of Amazon during the pandemic. FedEx (FDX) gained as well on the back of the news.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) rallied after the company surprised investors by reporting comparable sales growth of 40%. The company doesn't report full earnings until Aug. 27.

Financials (XLF) and energy (IXC) were among the worst-performing sectors for the week.

Seeking Alpha Articles & News Coverage That Caught Our Eye This Week:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.