India has found it difficult to come out from this health pandemic and significant demand-side stimulus is yet to come through.

Quality is remembered long after the price is forgotten. - Gucci

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is widely considered to be India's leading private sector bank and one of the most well-managed banks in the world. The bank has a deep presence in the country with a banking network of 5326 branches spread across 2825 cities and towns.

Justifying the valuation premium

I normally don't start my stock write-ups by first diving into the valuations, but I thought it would be pertinent to address this first before touching upon other themes, as this has often proved to be a bone of contention when investors consider looking at HDB. HDB often tends to get weeded out by your standard valuation screening mechanism on account of its relatively high Price to Book value (P/BV) multiple which is amongst the highest in the world. Worth noting that over the last 5 years, HDFC's P/BV has averaged 4.6x and was trading at more than 6x book, less than two years back!

I thought I would contextualize this valuation multiple by looking at how it stands relative to some of the most prominent banks around the world.

Source: Compiled by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

As you can see from the table above, HDB trades at an extremely steep valuation premium that is more than 3x the average of all these banks, at around 0.9x. I believe part of this valuation premium can be attributed to the fact that the bank belongs to one of the fastest-growing economies of the world, with Indian GDP growth averaging more than 6.5% over the last 10 years, and never dipping below 5%, until this year (admittedly the pace of growth has been trending lower over the last four years).

Source: Macrotrends

Having said that, I don't believe the relatively strong GDP is the only factor driving the multiple, and there are in fact some impressive company-specific qualities that have resulted in this premium. How then do you explain the lower PBV (1.8X) of another private bank-ICICI Bank (IBN) or even India's largest bank- State Bank of India (SBIN) which trades at a P/BV of 0.67x, a multiple more in keeping with that of the global banks?

There are various metrics that one can look at whilst measuring the quality of a bank, ranging from NIM%, to capital adequacy, to the quality of the loan portfolio, but I believe that two metrics that give you a big picture take on bank quality are the Return on Equity (ROE%) and the Return on Assets (ROA%). Often investors when measuring a company may only really focus on aspects related to the income statement or cash flow, without considering the balance sheet. You can get away with that when you're measuring a tech or biotech firm, but with banks, I believe the crux of its value comes from its balance sheet, or equity book value, as the entire business model is predicated on how effectively it can procure funds/deposits, and then price, lend, and service these funds in the form of loans, or alternatively, making smart investment decisions in the capital markets, or other related avenues. So, if you're a bank that can generate superior returns (after accounting for all the potential costs-opex, credit costs, taxes, etc.) on your equity book value (ROE), it only seems fair that I pay a premium to own your business. If you look at the ROE table below, you can see that HDB's late teens ROE% is well ahead of all the other key global banks.

Source: Compiled by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

There are times though when the ROE can be excessively skewed if the business model of the bank is quite risky, or is highly levered. When I say levered, I mean the unit of assets you create on your book, per unit of equity. Sometimes one finds banks with really small equity book values growing their asset base to stratospheric levels, and this can often boost the ROE because of the low denominator effect. That's why I've also looked at the ROA because this dilutes the equity multiplier effect and rather focuses on the net returns on the asset base. Even on the ROA front, HDB delivers a figure that is 3x better than the average of these key global banks at close to 2%.

To sum up, given the level of relative superiority that HDB delivers on its returns, I do think the premium multiple is warranted. In addition to that, also do consider that it has been able to maintain a high Net Interest Margin (NIM %) of 4.1-4.5% for around 10 years now, regardless of the prevalent economic cycle. On the capital adequacy front too, they are well stocked, with the latest Capital Adequacy Ratio coming in at 18.9%, almost 8% more than the regulatory requirement of 11.1%.

Given all that I've said so far and considering HDFC's high multiple standards, you'd be interested to know that the stock is now trading at the lower end of its 10-year P/BV cycle, at around 3.5 times book. Certainly worth considering at this price point.

Having made my case for the multiple, I'd like to now touch upon some of the other triggers that may likely impact the stock going forward.

Progress of the Indian economy

COVID-19 has affected the world at large but the degree of response to this pandemic has varied, with some countries coping better than the others. The Indian economy was already in something of a slowdown even before COVID-19 and this has only made matters worse. The Indian government does not have much elbow room on the fiscal side and recently one has seen all the three key global credit rating agencies assign the country with the lowest investment-grade rating. So far, actions from the Indian authorities have largely focused on the supply-side, with less importance being given to the demand-side. India so far is playing the watching game, waiting for a vaccine to come through before resorting to any concrete demand-side stimulus. I'm not going to debate the merits of this approach, but last week, I had mentioned on the Lead-Lag report that some of the emerging nations such as India and Brazil were not faring as well as expected. Without an ample demand-side push, the Indian recovery may take longer.

As you can see from the chart below, bank credit growth in India has averaged around 6% for the last few weeks, this is substantially below the 12% levels seen a year ago. The World Bank now believes the Indian GDP will contract by more than 3% in 2020. Traditionally loan growth in India has grown at anything between 1.5x-2x GDP growth. Given the World Bank's GDP growth figures, I suppose we can expect aggregate credit growth in India to be flattish to slightly negative for the year.

Considering the breadth of its branch network, and its strengths in both retail lending and wholesale lending (the two segments contribute almost evenly as can be seen from the chart below), I think HDB can gain market share in an otherwise subdued loan growth environment.

In the recently concluded June quarter (Q1-20/2021), HDB saw loan growth of 21% YoY, which was primarily driven by wholesale lending which was up 38% YoY. Retail lending was quite subdued at 7% YoY and down -4% QoQ. If the Indian government can come out with strong demand-side stimulus measures, I feel this segment could pick up too and will reflect favorably on the HDB price. Whist retail lending may have been weak, the bank was able to mobilize sizable low-cost retail CASA (current account & savings account) deposits which grew by 26% YoY in the June quarter, and currently accounts for c.40% of the funding cost base of HDB. This should continue to help the bank maintain its stellar NIMs of 4%+ even though it has reduced exposure to the high-risk, high-yield retail loans.

Management of asset quality

In a generally weak credit cycle, conversations on asset quality will likely grow and be monitored by investors. I don't particularly worry too much for HDB as traditionally, they have demonstrated strong credit practices, and do seem to have a good grip on things. One good practice was tightening credit standards and taming exposure to high-risk retail loans such as credit card loans (down 87%), and personal retail loans, until the environment and credit profiles improve. As part of stimulus measures, the RBI had mandated Indian banks to provide a moratorium period for borrowers and many had expected this to be a drag on banks' financials. HDB has managed this situation better than its peers. As of June 2020, only about 9% of HDB's loan book was exposed to these moratorium-based loans (this is the lowest reported figure amongst the Indian banks); of this 9%, the bank mentioned that they were comfortable in recouping about 4.7%, and for the remaining 4.3%, they have created contingent provisions. Their total floating and contingent provisions figure now stands at a whopping INR 5453 crore, which should hold them in good stead during a difficult credit cycle.

Top management churn

One other factor that has hitherto contributed to the valuation premium is the relative stability of the top management of HDB. Aditya Puri has been the Managing Director of the bank for over 25 years, since its inception in 1994. This in stark contrast to some of the other banks in India where management churn has taken place quite frequently. Now investors will have to grapple with change, as Puri will step down from his long-standing role in October. This has weighed heavily on the stock's prospects as his successor is yet to be announced. The bank's board has constituted a search committee to identify his successor, with Puri acting as an advisor to the search committee. The grapevine is rife with rumors that they have narrowed down the final list to three candidates- two of which are internal. Puri is on record saying that he would prefer an internal candidate. If this is what comes to fruition, then I think his departure will be digested rather well by the markets, but if HDB were to appoint someone from outside, one may see some risks emerge. If you look at the trend of management change amongst banks in India, one common theme has been the trend of kitchen-sinking, where the new management looks to uproot the status-quo and start afresh bringing in new policies particularly with regards to asset quality management. This doesn't necessarily have to be the case with HDB, but regardless until clarity emerges on Puri's successor, the stock will likely be on tenterhooks.

Technical analysis and conclusion

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the last year, the stock has lost about one-fourth of its value, and on a YTD basis, it lags the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) by quite a margin. On the monthly chart, it had fallen to the $35 levels which were a previous resistance area in 2016, and bounced from there, back into the yellow highlighted zone where it had spent considerable time from mid-2017 to early 2019. As mentioned previously there are a lot of factors (government demand-side related stimulus, Indian credit growth, asset quality, top management change) that are currently being weighed by investors when looking at HDB. Until further clarity emerges on some, or all of these factors, the stock may likely stay in limbo within this yellow highlighted zone. That said, by historical standards, valuations are attractive so you could do a lot worse than disregarding this stock.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.