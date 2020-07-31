On Friday, July 24, 2020, Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were rather stunning as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of adjusted net income, although it did miss on revenue expectations. The actual earnings report tells a different story as Equinor was clearly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in energy prices. The company certainly performed better than many of its peers though, which is partly due to some of the company's divisions outside of exploration and production. Overall then, Equinor continues to be a strong energy firm and is well-positioned to ride out the current weakness in the industry.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Equinor's second quarter 2020 earnings report:

Equinor brought in total revenues of $7.603 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 55.53% decline over the $17.096 billion that it brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported a net operating loss of $472 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $3.521 million net operating profit that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Equinor produced an average of 2.011 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current period. This is relatively in-line with the 2.012 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that it produced on average in the equivalent period of last year.

The company reported an adjusted earnings after tax of $646 million in the quarter. This represents a 42.63% decline over the $1.126 billion that the company reported last year.

Equinor reported a net loss of $251 million in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 117.00% decline over the $1.476 billion net profit that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that Equinor's results were substantially worse than what it had in the prior year quarter. This is not unexpected and it is similar to what most other energy companies experienced. The reason for this is likely to be quite obvious to anyone that follows the energy industry. The quarter was characterized by nations all around the world shutting down their economies in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. These shutdowns also included mandatory quarantines and the curtailment of unnecessary travel. This naturally reduced the demand for oil and natural gas, which drove down the market price of both resources. As we can see here, this impacted Equinor in the quarter with the company realizing lower prices on average for the liquids and natural gas that it produced than it did in the prior year quarter:

Source: Equinor ASA

It should be fairly obvious why this would reduce the company's financial performance. After all, if the company receives less money for each unit of oil and gas that it sells then it will receive less overall revenues all else being equal. The lower revenues mean that less money is available to make its way down to the company's cash flows and profits. As we can see above, the company produced about the same quantity of resources in the current quarter as it did in the year-ago one so its revenue impact from production level changes is relatively non-existent.

In a previous article, I discussed how the Norwegian oil story may not be over yet and the country may soon return to production growth. We can see this reflected in these results as shown here:

Source: Equinor ASA

As we can see, the company saw its Norwegian production increase compared to the year-ago quarter. This production growth was driven by the start-up of new fields in the country over the past year. Equinor also ramped up the production of some of the fields that it started up previously. One of the most significant of these was the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field that started production in October 2019. As this field was not operational in the prior year quarter, it naturally could not have contributed to the company's second quarter 2019 production. This is something that will likely appeal to investors. The production of hydrocarbons in the company's home country of Norway peaked back in 2004 and has been declining ever since. This is something that has been weighing on the stock price ever since. The reversal of this trend will likely reduce some of those fears that more risk-averse investors have been having.

Over the past several years, Equinor has been expanding its operations outside of Norway. This was largely in response to Norway being widely considered to be a mature market that would see consistently declining production into perpetuity. This part of the company's operations unfortunately did not perform nearly as well. As we can see above, the company's international operations produced an average of 325,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current quarter compared to 416,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the prior year quarter. This is rather disappointing because the company's international operations were previously expected to be its growth driver going forward. The reason for this production decline was that the company shut down its operations at the Peregrino field in Brazil temporarily in order to perform repairs to the facility. This should thus be a temporary problem and while the company has not stated whether or not it has completed repairs, it will probably be able to bring the field back to a production state relatively soon (if it has not already).

As is the case with most other large energy companies, Equinor has a midstream, marketing, and processing operation. This unit also showed some weakness compared to the prior year quarter, although in some ways it held up much better than the company's upstream operations. In the second quarter of 2020, this unit reported adjusted total revenues of $7.805 billion compared to $16.449 billion a year ago. This was a result of the decline in energy prices as the unit's overall sales volumes remained relatively similar year-over-year. The big reason why I stated that this unit has held up better than the upstream operation can be found by looking at the unit's earnings figures. It reported a net operating income of $610 million compared to $265 million a year ago. This was mostly due to the company's liquids trading unit. As is the case with most energy companies, Equinor engages in forward and futures trading of liquids and natural gas in order to help manage its commodity price risks. This unit performed well in the period. The futures market for oil was in contango during much of the quarter, which means that the expected future price of oil is higher than the spot price. In other words, futures traders expect that the price of oil will rise. Equinor was able to take advantage of this situation to generate a profit. The company reports that the business unit had an adjusted earnings of $1.161 billion in the quarter compared to $210 million a year ago. This helped to offset the weakness in the upstream business.

As I have pointed out in various previous articles, one of the things that sets Equinor apart from its American peers is its renewable energy operation. Equinor is one of the largest producers of offshore wind farms and power from them in the world. The company has also recently begun to move into things like the construction and operation of solar farms. This proved to be a very real advantage for the company in the period. This is because these energy sources would not be affected by a decline in oil and gas prices. Equinor does report that this unit delivered very similar financial performance compared to the prior year quarter. Thus, the company's significant presence in renewable energy is a bastion of stability in the current challenging environment. This is something that should appeal to investors in the company.

Despite the weakness in energy prices, Equinor has not completely abandoned its growth ambitions. At the end of the second quarter, Equinor has completed fifteen exploration wells with seventeen more currently being worked on. The company has already made six discoveries that can be developed commercially and thus support the company's forward growth plans. The company currently expects to grow its production at a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2026 period. The projects that will allow the company to actually deliver on this ambition are already under development as I pointed out in a recent article:

Source: Equinor ASA

These projects should have a positive impact on Equinor's earnings as it delivers on this growth and brings the projects to a production state. Of course, this will not be the case if oil prices decline again but I find such a scenario unlikely. We have already seen prices rebound off of their April lows and barring another full economic shutdown, they are unlikely to revisit those levels. I do find it unlikely that we will see prices return to their pre-pandemic lows for quite some time though as people remain hesitant to travel or return to a normal life out of fear of catching the virus but the re-opening of the economies in both the United States and Europe has increased the demand for oil from its prior levels and when we consider that production has also come down somewhat, I find another steep decline rather unlikely.

In conclusion, Equinor delivered results that likely were surprising to some investors. The company managed to use its strong liquids trading performance to offset the worst of the impacts from the low price environment, although it was clearly impacted. This shows the advantages of the company's strategy and should be looked upon favorably by investors.

