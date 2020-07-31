Thesis Summary

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) tracks the performance of 30 closed-end funds (BATS:CEFS) in the financial sector. The fund has been outperforming the broader market slightly and its peers marginally in the past month. It is a good buy for short term investors looking to make a short-term income gain. The rise is marginal.

ETF Overview

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) tracks the performance of 30 closed-end funds (CEFS), the ISE High Income Index selects CEFs that the score the highest totals by ISE in Yield, Discount to Net Asset Value (NYSE:NAV), and Liquidity.

The YYY is a recent addition to the Amplify family of ETFs, with the transfer taking place in October 2019. Before 2019, Amplify ETFs had been supporting the ETF as a sub-advisor. YYY is a non-diversified fund of funds, with a portfolio that consists of a variety of asset types and investment strategies. Its purpose is to yield a high level of income every month.

The top 25 holdings of the YYY are as follows:

Source: Ycharts

As we can see, there are no significant holdings of the fund, with the exposure evenly spread out among top performers in the ISE. The fund invests proportionately in most sectors, with 79% of its holdings in bonds, and 18% in stocks. Out of this, 86% of exposure is in developed markets, with a significant chunk of 73% in the US. Bond maturity exposure is mainly in the intermediate-term of 3-5 and 5-7 years.

Let us take a look at the performance of the fund:

Source: YCharts

We can see how the fund has performed in terms of cumulative returns, compared to its peers and the general market. The YYY has underperformed significantly in comparison to both the broader market as well as its peers. However, if the performance of the fund over the last month is assessed, its performance is perfectly aligned in mid of its peers, and below the broader market.

Since the YYY is commonly considered to be a more stable ETF option amongst its peers, this is a good performance over the short term.

What I (don't) like about the YYY

I'm not too fond of the YYY compared to most of its peer funds for long term personal investment. The fund has grossly underperformed in the long term and has also underperformed historically versus both the broader market as well as its peers. Its dips have been more profound than the broader market, and its highs have been lower than the market as well.

However, for the short-term, the current performance of the YYY is pushing it into my "should buy" options. The fund is catching up to both the market and its top-performing peers while retaining its standard low-risk profile.

The trading volumes are reflecting its performance as they also show stable rates and trade volumes. If you are an active investor, able to track market performance, the YYY is a good buy for your short-term funds' placement, even if you are an individual or a small-scale investor.

It is a general rule of thumb that fixed-income securities generally rise as interest rates fall. Since the Fed has been reducing rates due to the economic stimulus package, the sector is expected to perform well marginally.

Risks

While there are inherent risks when investing in YYY. It is a low-risk fund and is rendered further low risk due to being a fund of funds. This means that the ETF is exposed to all the risks that its holding funds are exposed to. However, due to its structure, it is comparatively low risk.

The highest risk remains that the Fed could lower interest rates, maybe even into negative territory. If this were to happen, investment and financial holdings would be harmed due to lower potential returns.

Takeaway

The YYY covers the financial funds' sector by investing heavily in the top 30 ISE funds. I believe the YYY is a reasonable short term buy that should be used for both trading income as well as for booking short term gains. Both institutional, smaller, and individual investors should keep a vigilant eye on the prices as well as its returns to avoid booking losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.