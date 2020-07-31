NextEra Energy (NEE) just reported their Q2 results for 2020. Although the market largely didn't respond in either a positive or negative manner to these results, I predominantly saw them as a positive boost for the renewable energy company. I am bullish on NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) following the results, as they continue to build and expand their distribution networks and improve profitability.

Second Quarter results - strong profitability but revenues decline

NextEra reported a beat on EPS but missed heavily on revenue guidance. The company was able to report relatively unaffected Q2 earnings which allowed for the EPS to outperform with relatively strong forward guidance as well. Whilst NEP was able to prove their financial resilience, they also continued to make large headway in phasing out unfavourable fuels such as coal-fired plants and bringing in cleaner sources of energy such as gas and solar power. During the quarter, the company announced it would be ceasing operations at their final coal-powered plant Scherer 1, completing this phase-out and setting NEP up as an energy company that is truly ready for the future in both a social and economic sense.

The company saw a particularly strong performance at its Florida Power & Light (FPL) subsidiary. Digging deeper into the results seen at FPL, a hike in both EPS and revenue at this division was primarily driven through strong reinvestment, something that NextEra has been very successful at. NextEra's board executes this strategy very well as they deploy capital into areas of the business that they believe will bring greater shareholder value over the long run. The company employed $40 billion of capital into FPL, a $3 billion hike on the previous year. FPL contributed an EPS of $1.52, an increase of 15 cents from the previous year, 11 cents of which was obtained through the benefit of the new investments.

Whilst FPL saw strong performance, the company did still suffer from COVID-19 related headwinds in its Gulf Power business. The Gulf Power business provides reduced contribution overall to profitability and, therefore, didn't affect the headline too badly. Gulf Power saw a 1 cent decline in adjusted EPS. This was primarily affected by broader economic issues in Florida and, therefore, reduced consumer demand. Of course, it is important to note that Gulf Power is tied to broader market demand and customer usage of power, which has been affected by the crisis.

What was particularly pleasing to see was the strong client acquisition that was still seen in the quarter. The company saw 1.2% and 1% growth in FPL and Gulf Power clients, respectively. However, underlying usage in both companies fell (-2.2% (FPL) and -4.4% Gulf Power).

Finally, NextEra's Energy Resources business also saw very strong growth and benefits from the new investments made through the quarter. 8 cents of the 13 cents EPS growth were from these new investments. The portfolio is now getting stronger as they develop a diverse portfolio of renewable energy sources. The company highlighted 1730 MW added to their backlog, spread across the wind, solar, and battery storage. Wind energy remains a predominant focus for the portfolio as it represents nearly half of the backlog in current 2019-22 expectations.

Going forward, the company looks set to achieve its 6-8% steady EPS growth into 2021 and 2022. The first two quarters in 2020 have now put them on track to achieve this. NextEra's leadership team has proven their ability to meet and exceed their growth forecasts and so I believe they will continue to meet or exceed their future growth expectations. In fact, the company highlighted in their presentation that it 'would be disappointed' if it didn't deliver results at or near the top end of adjusted EPS forecasts.

As for the dividend, the company has also predicted a 12% increase in 2020 ($5.60) and 10% a year thereafter until at least 2022. By 2022, the dividend would be around $6.77, representing a dividend yield of 2.4%. Although they haven't forecasted further than that, if strong cash generation can continue, then the ability may remain for NextEra to accelerate this dividend further thereafter.

Whilst profitability was strong across the board, revenue did see a significant slide. Seeing a large 15% decline in the quarter. Whilst this was significant and poor, it was heavily affected by COVID-19 pressures. The company will likely continue to see a lag on this revenue in the next quarter, as well as COVID-19, drags on relative demand.

Valuation and financials

While a 30 P/E may appear a bit pricey on the face of it, that is what you pay for an exceptionally well run and efficient utility company. They are also positioning themselves for the future as they continue to expand their green energy portfolio and phase out fossil fuels in their operations. This combined with the fact NextEra has proven its ability to execute strongly on its growth plans even though the pandemic, makes it attractive on this valuation. While it may seem high, it isn't sky high and still leaves much room to grow and exceed this valuation going forward. Particularly with the 6-8% EPS growth expected over the coming years.

By 2022, NextEra expects to report EPS of $10.75. This would put it on a forward P/E of around 26x. This makes current prices more attractive but is reliant on the management delivering on this EPS expectation.

The financial health of the company remains strong with a cash balance at $1 billion and large availability of more than $29 billion under their RCF (revolving credit facility). Near-term debts stood at $0.8 billion, putting NextEra in net cash territory - important in a time of uncertainty where cash flows also have the potential to be impacted.

Risks

Even with strong EPS growth, risks still remain at NextEra Energy. This is primarily in relation to the valuation and the amount of time it may take to grow into this valuation. The primary reason for the PE multiple is strong EPS growth. This growth will need to be continued past 2022. In assessing this risk, the recent quarter becomes an important measure. And that quarter is primarily positive news because it displayed the ability of the company to mitigate the virus impacts on this year's growth forecasts, even though it caused revenues to sink across the power markets. If they can mitigate this crisis, then they will most likely be able to do so effectively to other issues they also may face over the coming years - creating a more sustainable long-term growth profile which is also robust.

Conclusion

NextEra continues to offer a very attractive investment opportunity for potential investors. I believe the current valuation when considering the strong growth the company has seen, offers a great opportunity as well. Whilst their valuation is high, it doesn't undermine the original opportunity of an extremely well-run utility. The recent crisis will have been one of the toughest that NextEra has faced in its history, and then have proven they can operate efficiently through these broader economic headwinds. This also hasn't halted or prevented reinvestment which will be a vital driver for further EPS and revenue growth at NextEra going forward.

