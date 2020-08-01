3 BDCs That Are Built To Go The Distance

Summary

As Q2 earnings season heats up, all eyes are on mortgage REITs and BDCs, two of the most beaten-up and volatile sectors in the U.S. equities market.

BDCs make loans to and equity investments in private businesses throughout the U.S. These companies' ability to service their debt may decide the fate of the U.S. economy.

The group we call "Tier 1" posted much better-than-expected Q1 results.

Let’s critically analyze three BDCs we believe are the most resilient and best positioned for an undoubtedly rough Q2.