IGM is a perfect vehicle for investors that want well diversified exposure to big tech. IGM has outperformed the S&P500 by 12% year-to-date.

IGM is just such an ETF. While there are funds that have higher exposure to big-tech, IGM seems to be the right balance between upside and downside risks.

The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) is an excellent way for investors to achieve well diversified exposure to the FAANG stocks. The top-10 holdings of the fund, as of June 30,200, are as follows:

Source: iShares

Amazon (AMZN) is IGM's #1 holding at 9.1% and yesterday's blowout Q2 EPS report clearly demonstrated why it is a great choice to hold the top spot. The company has been heavily analyzed and reported on, so I won't go into any more detail other than to note that Amazon, already prospering from dynamics as a result of the global pandemic, continues to perform well in its AWS cloud services, with AWS revenue up 29% year-over-year:

Source: Q2 EPS report

Apple (AAPL) is the #2 holding at 8.7% and, just like Amazon, it released a monster quarterly EPS report yesterday and clearly showed why it belongs near the top of the list. iPhone sales came in much stronger than expected, and the company's iMac and iPad product lines are obviously benefiting from the work/school from home movement. Meanwhile, Apple's services business has evolved into a stable utility-like cash-flow generating machine.

Next comes a non-FAANG company: (Microsoft(MSFT). This may seem to go against the theme of this article, but actually it isn't. Microsoft is another high performing big-tech company that owns and operates the Azure cloud solution - which is the closest competitor to Amazon's market leading AWS cloud business. In MSFT's most recent quarterly EPS report, revenue in the Intelligent Cloud Segment was $13.4 billion (up 17%) driven by Azure revenue growth of 47%. That compares favorably with AWS's 29% growth as mentioned above.

The chart below shows market-share estimates in cloud infrastructure as of year-end 2019 among the top-4 participants:

Source: Parkmycloud.com

In addition to the latest EPS reports, there is at least one survey that shows Microsoft's Azure may be taking market share away from AWS (light gray in the bar graph below), with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) coming in third:

Source: ZDnet.com

Bottom line is that Microsoft appears to be a good choice for a non-FAANG company to include in the ETF's top-10 holdings.

In the #4 position is FaceBook (FB), which like the others previously mentioned companies announced a very bullish Q2 EPS report yesterday. FB is highly covered and analyzed so I won't comment further on the company.

Alphabet holds the next two positions in the portfolio with an aggregate portfolio allotment of 8.34%, which effectively makes "Google" the 3rd largest holding in IGM. This may be a slight negative considering Google was the one big-tech company that - apparently reported an unimpressive quarterly EPS report yesterday. I say that because the stock is currently down $60/share while most of the other FAANG stocks are strongly higher (AMZN is currently up $148 and AAPL is up $26). Yet despite its first ever quarterly revenue decline, its cloud revenue grew 43% to with a cloud run-rate of $12 billion. Google posted $10.13/share in net income and on July 27, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $28.0 billion of its Class C capital stock. Lastly, note the company ended the quarter with $121 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. That equates to a whopping $176.90/share based on 684.1 million shares outstanding.

Rounding out the top-10 holdings' last four companies are three IT payment platforms: Visa (V), MasterCard (MA), and PayPal (PYPL). Paypal is the standout here with a very strong quarterly report.

Nvidia (NVDA) is in the #9 slot with 2.6% weighting and is another high performing tech stock. The company is reported to be in advanced talks to buy ARM Holdings from Softbank. ARM processing cores are at the heart of most smartphone's applications processing architectures and would give ARM a very strong licensing business in that market. That said, depending on the price and structure of any deal, Nvidia shares could take a short-term dip if a definitive deal is announced.

Finally, that only FAANG stock not yet mentioned, Netflix (NFLX) is the ETF's #11 holding with a 2.15% allocation, not significantly lower than the allocation to PayPal.

The IGM's expense ratio is 0.46%. It has been traded since 2001 and has an excellent track record with a 10-year annualized return of 20%:

Source: iShares

Risks

The risks are considerable considering the valuation of these large tech companies. IGM's current P/E ratio is currently 33.8 and the price-to-book ratio is a whopping 7.6x while the yield is only 0.33%. As a result, the share price is likely to be volatile with uncertainty as a result of the global pandemic. For instance, IGM dropped 30% in the March selloff earlier this year (see the price chart at the end of this article).

Given the drastic contraction in U.S. GDP due to the pandemic, investors should consider the very real possibility that consumer spending going forward won't be sufficient to sustain growth rates that the FAANG companies have seen in the recent past. Indeed, Congress is currently debating whether or not to extend the $600/week pandemic related unemployment benefit. These benefits likely contributed directly to consumer spending at companies like Apple and Amazon. In June, there were 17.8 million unemployed Americans. At some point, such a large number of unemployed Americans - which could grow further if the US doesn't get a handle on the pandemic - is likely to negatively affect consumer spending.

On the other hand, there is risk in not being exposed to the FAANG stocks as they have clearly been outperforming the market. For example, IGM has outperformed the S&P500 by 12% YTD. With interest rates very low and real interest rates being negative, investors need to be exposed to growth. That is even more the case when higher rates in the U.S. likely won't be seen for years as the Fed is not even "thinking about thinking about thinking about raising rates". In such an environment, growth is imperative. IGM gives investors exposure to the fastest growing companies in the world.

Summary & Conclusion

IGM is an excellent ETF to give investors diversified exposure to the FAANG companies. It has a very solid long-term track record and expenses are reasonable and competitive with other ETF's in the space. For investors who want to own individual tech stocks, you might consider the method I used in my "A-List Tech Portfolio" article.

I don't own IGM yet, but it is on my buy watchlist to take advantage of any market sell-off, and I expect a sell-off by this Fall due to the lack of a cohesive and consistent federal strategy to confront COVID-19. I plan to dollar-cost-average into the fund in order to eventually achieve a full weighting within my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.