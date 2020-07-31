VC Deals: Humana Bets $100M On Telehealth

The coronavirus demand has driven telehealth appointments up 8,000%, according to startup Heal. Humana (NYSE:HUM) has now invested $100M in Heal to offer on-demand house calls and telehealth services to its insured patients. In May, Heal launched a Teletherapy service for those suffering from mental health issues during the crisis. The new funding will help Heal expand into new markets.



Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) PillPack competitor Ro raised $200M at a $1.5B valuation. Ro aims to build the “Shopify for health care,” and the startup’s current services include Roman (men’s health products), Rory (women’s health), Zero (smoking cessation), and medication delivery service Ro Pharmacy, which offers generics for a $5 flat fee. Ro says it’s generating $250M in revenue each year and has served 5M doctor-patient interactions.

Other top VC Deals of the week: