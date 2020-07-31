Healthcare REITs have been hit hard by the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you look at charts of any hREIT, you will probably see most of them falling sharply in March when things started unraveling in the USA. However, some of the hREITs managed to perform better than their peers due to different strategies. The most profound impact of the pandemic is on REITs with significant exposure to the senior housing segment, whereas the REITs with well-diversified portfolios and the REITs with main exposure to other segments remained relatively unscathed. One such REIT is Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

The USPs

Medical Properties Trust has several unique traits that set it apart from the crowd. First off, the most relevant trait of this REIT in the current scenario is its portfolio structure. The REIT has minimal exposure to the senior housing segment which has been the worst casualty of the pandemic. Medical Properties is mainly invested in the Hospital segment, from which it derives almost entire revenue stream. While hospitals have been affected by COVID-19 as well, but their predicament is quite different from the grim issues faced by senior housing.

Another important factor for Medical Properties is the geographical diversification of its portfolio. Again, while the pandemic has been global in its impact, still the results have been different in different countries. The REIT's exposure to different countries with different regulations and with different approaches towards coronavirus allowed Medical Properties to spread out the shock of the outbreak. The REIT has its properties spread across the United States, Australia, and Europe, making it one of the very few REITs with vast geographical reach. This diversification played an important role in cushioning the performance of the REIT during this pandemic crisis time.

As Medical Properties is mainly engaged in the management of the hospitals, it had mostly stable revenue coming in. While the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted hospital operations where activities such as elective surgeries had to be put on hold, these concerns still had a busy time with patients. Further, the payments are also more certain in this segment as the reimbursements are generally made by insurance, Medicaid or Medicare. Thus, overall Medical Properties had stable run during the crucial time periods.

The Financials

Medical Properties recently reported its second quarter earnings. While the impact of COVID-19 was perceptible in the first quarter, the second quarter of this year presents the full picture of the pandemic. For the second quarter of the year, the REIT reported its net income at $109.5 million, up from $79.4 million it had reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On a per share basis, the net income jumped from $0.20 to $0.21.

However, for REITs, NFFO is considered to be the most appropriate metric. Even on this front, the REIT performed well as it reported $199.6 million, up from $120.9 million it had earned in the second quarter of 2019. Overall, the REIT survived the onslaught of coronavirus better than most of its peers.

The pandemic also did not have a palpable impact on the investment activities of the REIT. In May, Medical Properties finalized a $205 million investment resulting in 49 percent ownership in a joint venture. Another transaction expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of the year involves $100 million investment in three hospitals. Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Medical Properties said:

During the past three months we have been able to execute on some of those transactions bringing our total 2020 investments to date to $3.1 billion. Between now and the end of the year, we expect to be able to capitalize on other opportunities as well."

The company also managed to keep its rent collection on track.

In the third quarter, the REIT plans to acquire St. Francis Medical Center in California for $300 million. This 384-bed facility can serve more than 75,000 patients annually in its emergency department. The REIT, currently, has $210 million of additional development, expansion, acquisition, and loan investment agreements in the process.

Out of the REIT's pro forma gross assets of nearly $17.3 billion, general acute care hospitals account for $14.3 billion while inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and long-term acute care accounted for $1.9 billion and $0.3 billion, respectively.

The REIT expects its annual run rate for net income to be in the range of $1.09 to $1.12 per diluted share while for NFFO it will likely be between $1.68 and $1.71 per diluted share. The REIT also has a strong credit rating with Moody's giving it Ba1 rating while Standard & Poor's has rated it BBB-.

The Investment Thesis

Now that it is clear that Medical Properties managed to survive the pandemic in a relatively secure manner and is expected to keep doing so in the future as well. It is time to look at two other important metrics for evaluating a REIT for investment purposes. The first metric is the dividend payment track record of the REIT. Medical Properties has a strong dividend record. The REIT recently announced its quarterly dividend at $0.27 per share, in line with its previous dividend payment for the first quarter and higher than its quarterly dividend payment in 2019.

Medical Properties not only has a track record of regular dividend payment but also increases its dividend on an annual basis. On the basis of its current stock market price of nearly $20, the dividend yield for the REIT is highly attractive at above 5 percent.

Coming to the performance of Medical Properties stock in the market, the stock slumped keeping in line with the broader markets. But it also showed better than most recovery. The REIT was able to bounce back quickly and maintained its buoyancy. The stock is now trading nearly 15 percent below its pre- COVID-19 levels while most of its peers are currently 40 to 50 percent down. This performance shows resilience as well as the unique positioning of the REIT.

The REIT has shown robust performance in the past two quarters as evidenced by its earnings calls. The stock also recovered nicely but still is substantially lower than its previous highs, creating a nice price point for long-term investors to open a position with long-term view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.