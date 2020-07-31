Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) CEO Thomas Salmon on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Dustin Stilwell - Head, IR

Thomas Salmon - CEO & Chairman

Mark Miles - CFO & Treasurer

Bryan Burgmeier - Citigroup

Philip Ng - Jefferies

Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Maguire - Goldman Sachs Group

George Staphos - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Anojja Shah - BMO Capital Markets

Neel Kumar - Morgan Stanley

Kyle White - Deutsche Bank

Lars Kjellberg - Crédit Suisse

Dustin Stilwell

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Berry's Third Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Throughout this call, we will refer to the third fiscal quarter as the June 2020 quarter.

Before we begin our call, I would like to mention that on our website, we have provided a slide presentation to help guide our discussion this morning. After today's call, a replay will also be available on our website at berryglobal.com under our Investor Relations section.

Joining me from the company, I have Berry's Chief Executive Officer, Tom Salmon; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Miles. Following Tom and Mark's comments today, we will have a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As referenced on Slide 2, during this call, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the differences between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings release and investor presentation on our website.

And finally, a reminder that certain statements made today may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based -- are made based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the company, and therefore, involve a number of uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to those described in our earnings release, annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Therefore, the actual results of operations or financial condition of the company could differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Berry's CEO, Tom Salmon.

Thomas Salmon

Thank you, Dustin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being with us today. Here we are, a quarter after much of the globe went into confinement, a situation that none of us have experienced before. For many companies, COVID-19 has created one of the most challenging and uncertain times from an operational and financial perspective that we can recall. Borders were closed, travel is limited and offices and schools were vacated. It's been a lot of work for our teams across the globe, but I can proudly today say that we have shown that Berry stands strong, just as it has in the past, under various challenging economic conditions.

Through our employees' relentless effort and dedication, along with our diverse stable portfolio, we were able to deliver record EBITDA for any quarter in the company's history while growing organic volumes 2% compared to the same quarter last year. This makes the second consecutive quarter of volume growth for the company, further exhibiting our intense focus on investment towards consistent, profitable long-term growth.

I'd be remiss if I didn't give a special thank you to our entire Berry team across the globe, particularly our essential frontline team members, for the amazing job they accomplished during the challenging environment in the third quarter, for not only achieving our financial performance results but helping keep each other safe while meeting the critical needs of our communities and customers.

We fully understand that what we do here at Berry is a valuable part of the supply chain, making and supplying products that are protecting each other, our friends, our families and our neighbors in communities around the world. We continue to take precautions in our facilities to keep our people safe by aggressively cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas, practicing physical distancing and good hygiene as we have now for many months. Our #1 priority and core value is the health and safety of our team members. Everything we do at Berry starts with safety.

As you can see on Slide 3, we have an ongoing commitment to identifying, managing and eliminating risk, and we're very proud of our safety record with an over 20% improvement in number of injuries in fiscal 2020 and an OSHA incident rate significantly better than the industry average.

Turning to Slide 4. Plastic packaging offers several environmental advantages versus other substrates. Berry has a long history of providing sustainable solutions to our customers with a clear goal of improving our environmental footprint, supported by our culture of innovation and continuous improvement. As highlighted through various product launch initiatives and partnerships across the value chain, we're using the breadth of our portfolio, depth of our technologies and geographic presence to do our part in helping address not only climate change issues but also focusing on eliminating plastic waste. Plastic packaging offers many advantages, such as lighter weight; versatility; durability; convenience; barrier properties like keeping fresh food fresh longer; and cost effectiveness. The bottom line is that plastics has become an indispensable and necessary part of our lives that protects us, helps prevent the spread of diseases and enhances our lives each and every day. At Berry, we were very proud to be a leader in sustainability and providing protective packaging solutions to the market.

Next, as you can see on Slide 5, the safety and supply of necessities such as food, medicine, sanitizing products and protected health care apparel, to name just a few, continue to be in high demand. We believe about 2/3 of our portfolio are unaffected or advantaged in the end markets such as hygiene, stay at home, food, cleaning and health care. The remaining portion of our diverse portfolio, serving industrial and away-from-home food and beverage markets, in aggregate, continue to see pandemic-related headwinds. However, we are beginning to see improved demand trends across those more pressured end markets as areas around the world continue to reopen. In the short term, we view the headwinds related to COVID-19 as transitory. While we believe the advantaged areas benefited from the pandemic for products used for protection, safety and cleanness will be a long-term sustainable benefit to our global portfolio.

Now let me highlight some of the key takeaways for today's call on Slide 6. We had an outstanding quarter with strong organic volume growth. Our portfolio diversity is unmatched and recession-resistant as proven through past economic downturns and further evidenced by our last 2 quarters of solid financial results. We expect low single-digit volume growth post COVID-19 in all 4 divisions. The integration of RPC remains on track, while synergy realization is coming in ahead of schedule for fiscal 2020. Deleveraging is also pacing ahead of schedule as we ended the quarter at 4.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA, and we're now increasing our fiscal 2020 free cash flow guidance to $830 million.

As Mark will discuss momentarily, our outlook incorporates the appropriate level of uncertainty and dynamism associated with the COVID-19 era. With that said, we remain confident in our ability to execute and deliver on our commitments during these uncertain times.

Transitioning to some financial highlights for the quarter, we generated a June quarterly record for net sales of over $2.9 billion, an increase of over 50% and an operating EBITDA record for any period of $581 million, an increase of 67% compared to the prior year quarter. Our adjusted earnings per share increased 69% to $1.52, and we reported significant improvement in free cash flow, bringing our 4 quarters total to $1,040,000,000.

For the June quarter, organic volumes were up 2%, led by our Health, Hygiene, & Specialty segment, which recorded strong growth of 14%. We anticipated volume growth related to our recent investments and our targeted market approach while also benefiting from COVID-19 related products in our healthcare portfolio. Excluding COVID-19, we believe the HHS business delivered high single-digit growth in the quarter, and we're very proud of the team in achieving their objectives of delivering profitable and sustainable growth on time versus our commitments.

And lastly, our Consumer Packaging-International segment, comprised primarily of legacy RPC business, performed well in the quarter and has been able to drive earlier than anticipated synergy realization as we now are targeting $85 million to be realized in fiscal 2020, $10 million higher than our previous outlook. Additionally, RPC continues to provide many benefits from advancing our sustainability capabilities and initiatives to landing multiyear business wins in excess of $50 million over the term of the agreement through our combined consumer packaging global platforms. We remain committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet, and our consistently increasing, dependable and improving cash flow provides us the opportunity to further improve our strong balance sheet as we've historically demonstrated.

Now I'll turn the call over to Mark, who will review Berry's financial results in more detail. Mark?

Mark Miles

Thanks, Tom. First, I would like to wish good health to everyone and their families. And I would like to refer you to Slide 7 now. As Tom referenced, third quarter sales were up 50% to over $2.9 billion. The increase included revenue from the acquisition of RPC, along with organic volume growth of 2%, including an impressive 14% volume growth in Health, Hygiene, & Specialties. These positives were partially offset by lower sales dollars from the pass-through of lower resin prices to our customers and the sale of our Seal For Life business.

From an earnings perspective, the June quarter operating EBITDA increased over 65% to a company quarterly record of $581 million. The increase included contributions from the RPC acquisition, including synergy realization, cost productivity and the benefit from organic volume growth.

Now looking at the results of each operating segment with the prior year results restated to match the current structure [indiscernible]. For the quarter, our Consumer Packaging-International division delivered sales of just over $1 billion and operating EBITDA of $184 million. This division primarily consists of business acquired as part of the RPC transaction, and therefore, not included in our historical results. So for comparison purposes, we are utilizing results prior to our ownership. As we just completed our first year of ownership of the RPC business on July 1, this will be the last quarter that the year-over-year comparison will be impacted.

In the quarter, volumes were down 7% compared to the prior year due to the transitory impact of COVID-19 in end markets such as automotive, industrial and building and construction, partially offset by growth in grocery, health care and hygiene markets. Excluding the impact of the pandemic on the quarter, we believe volumes would have been flat on a year-over-year basis. We saw improving trends within the segment as the quarter progressed and anticipate sequential improvements over the next several quarters as the transitory pandemic-related headwinds abate, and we would expect the business to return to low single-digit volume growth.

In spite of the pressure on volumes related to COVID-19, the legacy RPC business generated an impressive 35% increase in operating EBITDA from cost synergy realization, favorable product mix and productivity.

Net sales in our Consumer Packaging-North America division were $718 million in the quarter, which was 10% higher than the June 2019 quarter as a result of the addition of the North America rigid business from the RPC acquisition, partially offset by lower sales dollars from the pass-through of lower resin prices to our customers. Organic volumes were flat in the quarter, slightly ahead of our expectations provided on our last earnings call. Operating EBITDA was $159 million compared to $126 million in the prior year quarter. This 26% increase was primarily driven by the contributions and synergies from the RPC acquisition.

Our Health, Hygiene, & Specialties division delivered sales of $608 million compared to $603 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily attributed to organic volume growth of 14% including growth in all 4 regions globally, partially offset by the pass-through of lower resin prices for our customers, the sale of the Seal For Life business and an unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes. Segment volumes were up high single digits related to organic growth investments with the balance benefiting from the additional COVID demand for products such as materials for mass, wipes and medical gallons. Operating EBITDA increased by $38 million from the prior year quarter when adjusted for the sale of the Seal For Life business. This improvement was primarily driven by the organic volume growth just referenced, favorable product mix and cost productivity. As forecasted, the HHS segment inflected positive in price versus cost in the quarter, which was enhanced by the better-than-expected volumes.

And lastly, sales for our Engineered Materials division were $564 million compared to $630 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease included an 8% decline in volume along with lower sales dollars from the pass-through of lower resin prices to our customers. As anticipated, our Engineered Materials segment saw more unfavorable impacts from COVID-19 compared to the other divisions. Many of our products in this business are sold through distribution to schools, offices and restaurants, to name a few, which saw more contracted demand than our more consumer-facing businesses. Excluding the impact from COVID-19, we believe volumes were up low single digits, driven by continued growth in our differentiated products around barrier films for the growing snack trend and films for e-commerce. We saw improving trends within the segment as the quarter progressed and anticipate sequential improvements over the next several quarters as the business returns to growth post-COVID, as demonstrated in the March quarter. Operating EBITDA saw a modest decrease to $109 million as the team delivered strong cost productivity, offsetting the COVID-19 related volume headwinds.

Slide 9 provides a summary of our income statement for our fiscal third quarter. Overall, operating income increased $132 million over the prior year quarter, primarily attributed to the improved operating EBITDA just discussed, partially offset by incremental depreciation and amortization from the RPC acquisition. Our net income increased to $191 million, and adjusted earnings per share improved by 69% to a quarterly record for any period of $1.52 per share. As a reminder, we do not add back amortization of intangibles from acquisitions to our adjusted earnings per share. If we were to add back this amortization, it would increase our annual adjusted EPS by more than 30% and believe this should be considered when comparing to other companies that make this adjustment.

Next on Slide 10, the company generated $446 million of cash flow from operations compared to $240 million in the June 2019 quarter, increasing 86%, primarily from incremental cash flow resulting from the RPC acquisition. Net capital expenditures in the quarter were $156 million and $419 million through the first 3 quarters as we incurred spending on cost reduction initiatives as well as customer linked growth-related projects.

Our free cash flow was $290 million, an improvement of $154 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily attributed to our growth in EBITDA. For 4 quarters ended, free cash flow was an all-time record of $1,040,000,000. We remain committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet, and our consistently increasing and dependable cash flow provides us the opportunity to further improve our strong balance sheet as we have demonstrated historically.

The company maintains a strong liquidity position with over $900 million of cash at the end of the quarter as well as an undrawn $850 million asset-based line of credit, representing almost $1.8 billion of liquidity. Also, we have no financial maintenance covenants or near-term debt maturities. We are progressing ahead of plan on all 3 of our primary financial objectives, including strengthening our balance sheet as we have repaid over $600 million on our outstanding debt through the first 3 quarters, lowered our annual interest expense by over $100 million and reduced our leverage from 4.9x to 4.5x.

Our fiscal year 2020 free cash flow guidance and assumptions are shown on Slide 11. We are increasing our guidance to $830 million, which includes $1.45 billion of cash flow from operations, partially offset by capital expenditures of $620 million to support our increasing growth pipeline. Our fiscal year 2020 free cash flow represents a free cash flow yield of over 14% using our quarter end market capitalization. Cash taxes are expected to be $170 million and cash interest costs are projected at $430 million. Additionally, we expect restructuring costs, working capital and other costs to be $50 million.

Overall, for volumes, our trajectory and outlook heading into the fiscal Q4 has improved from our last earnings call. Specifically on volumes by segment, we anticipate our Health, Hygiene, & Specialties segment to produce low double-digit growth. Our Consumer North -- Consumer Packaging-North America business, we believe, will deliver low single-digit volume growth as the food service space recovers, along with continued solid demand in hygiene and grocery markets. Both our Consumer Packaging-International and Engineered Materials businesses, we believe, will experience low single-digit and mid single-digit volume declines, respectively, related to the weakness from the impact of COVID-19. As COVID-19 headwinds subside, we would expect the businesses to get back to low single-digit volume growth.

From an earnings perspective, we are increasing our operating EBITDA guidance by $70 million to now $2.1 billion. This assumes that fiscal Q4 would have a sequential decline from the June quarterly result of $581 million due to the traditionally seasonally weaker September quarter, along with some incremental inflation.

This concludes my financial review, and now I will turn it back to Tom.

Thomas Salmon

Thank you, Mark. As I stated before, our economic resiliency and durability has proven true as it has in the past [indiscernible] economic periods. COVID-19, as anticipated, has modestly impacted our global benefits. However, due to our diverse and stable portfolio, we've grown volumes in the face of these headwinds while cost productivity has provided a modest tailwind to our earnings. For those reasons, I'm very confident in our team's ability to meet our near-term and long-term expectations and commitments to provide sustainable, profitable growth for all our stakeholders. We continue to work diligently across all our businesses to grow organically and have been able to demonstrate organic volume growth by providing advantaged products in targeted markets as evidenced in our recent results.

Our HHS division is performing very well as we continue to benefit from the pivot to higher-growth markets and from capital investments in nonwoven and film line for premium hygiene, health care, disinfectant wipes and high-end air filtration products. We are also seeing additional demand for products like disinfectant wipes, masks and gowns needed to combat coronavirus pandemic, some of which we think are going to continue post-COVID.

Next, with the acquisition of RPC, we are able to provide differentiated and sustainable solutions using our material science know-how and operational prowess that our global customers have come accustomed to at Berry over the years. RPC has given us a world-class product innovation engine, where we enjoy leading positions in higher value-added closures, dispensing systems, medical devices and health care packaging. We're close to 300 facilities around the world and a wide mix of technologies. We're working on translating solutions for our customers in different parts of the world to meet the changing needs of the customer -- of the consumers.

Lastly, in a period that the world almost came to a complete standstill for over 2 months, we've recorded positive organic volume growth of 2%, strong earnings, while increasing our free cash flow guidance in what has been some of the most difficult conditions we witnessed in our history. We are pleased with the progression and perseverance of our teams and remain focused on driving positive growth throughout all businesses in the post-COVID environment.

Additionally, on our other key strategic targets, we're pleased to be outpacing our plan on cost synergies for the RPC acquisition. Our teams will continue to leverage our combined know-how, material science, supply chain, product development, manufacturing technologies and sustainable solutions, which will benefit us for many years to come. I'm pleased with the discipline demonstrated by our teams on cash management, which is a core competency for Berry. As such, we've been able to overdrive our free cash flow target, use that cash to reduce our interest costs and delever quicker than we anticipated, yielding the leverage of 4.5x at the end of the quarter. We are well on our way to get below our targeted leverage ratio of 4x.

And finally, we will continue to take the steps necessary to remain a leader in the markets where we participate through our relentless focus on building and strengthening our competitive advantages to ultimately maximize shareholder value. Our key priorities are: to safeguard the health of our employees and communities, ensure the reliability of supply chain; and provide accurate and timely service to our retail customers and consumers. Additionally, we continue to be laser-focused on finding ways to extract more value for our shareholders by reinvesting in our leading low cost position, leveraging our resources around the business with the greatest opportunity to grow and create value for our customers, all while doing our part to protect our environment. I'm confident that the people at Berry will continue to drive positive results and achieve our goals and mission of always advancing to protect what's important.

Thank you for your continued interest in Berry. And at this time, Mark and I will be glad to answer any of your questions.

Bryan Burgmeier

Bryan Burgmeier

This is actually Bryan Burgmeier sitting in for Anthony. You discussed sequential volume improvement for Consumer Packaging-International in the fourth quarter. What have you seen in July so far? And what indicators are you looking at that give you confidence and improvement throughout the quarter?

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Mark Miles

Mark Miles

Bryan Burgmeier

Bryan Burgmeier

Mark Miles

Mark Miles

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Philip Ng

Philip Ng

Philip Ng

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Philip Ng

Philip Ng

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Philip Ng

Philip Ng

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Ghansham Panjabi

Ghansham Panjabi

Ghansham Panjabi

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

I have to share with you, and I'll give you an example, and we talk a lot about global value delivery capability. And in Mark's comments, he noted a recent close that we secured the $50-plus million opportunity with a major brand, a worldwide brand. And the way that team is actually managing supply chain, managing execution in this environment, incredibly impressive. Four months ago, we were identified of the opportunity. We identified and negotiated in India. We built the tool in China, and we're manufacturing in 4 months in Mexico. So when you think about how that team and how this organization is executing in a COVID environment and being able to support our customers' growth objectives, what can it be post-COVID? And that's what I'm so proud of. This team has worked so incredibly hard during this time, not only to execute around growth objectives to make that progress, delight our customers,and fully integrate that business. So I'm really bullish about what we've done in CPI and the prospects for that business going forward.

Ghansham Panjabi

Ghansham Panjabi

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Arun Viswanathan

Arun Viswanathan

Arun Viswanathan

Mark Miles

Mark Miles

Arun Viswanathan

Arun Viswanathan

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

And as that happens, Berry, with its ability to have over 290 manufacturing sites around the world, it gives us the opportunity to consider investment and get some support, as you've seen on multiple press announcements and communications of collaborations that we've done with local governments, municipalities and such to support investment all around the spirit of nationalizing certain supply chains and certain items. So we believe some of those dynamics are going to have much longer legs. We're a recognized leader in terms of hard surface disinfectant wipes know-how. And certainly, when people consider global expansion, Berry is obviously one of the companies that has to be part of that conversation. So again the bigger mega trends, health and wellness, food safety, and sustainability for us continue to be real primary along with barrier in general. It's just a strong attribute for the global Berry portfolio.

Arun Viswanathan

Arun Viswanathan

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Brian Maguire

Brian Maguire

Brian Maguire

Mark Miles

Mark Miles

Brian Maguire

Brian Maguire

Mark Miles

Mark Miles

Brian Maguire

Brian Maguire

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

George Staphos

George Staphos

George Staphos

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Mark Miles

Mark Miles

George Staphos

George Staphos

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

And George, I have to mention, this business and this leadership team and the teams inside of Berry, they said when they would pivot to growth in Engineered Materials, and they did. They said when they'd pivot to growth in HHS, and they did early. And I'm incredibly proud of this team and their ability to execute, make commitments and honor commitments. And that's what the cornerstone of this company is going to be built around, coupled with this global value delivery capability that has been enabled by this global pure-play on packaging between legacy RPC and the Berry CP North America business and the already international HHS business. So we've got a tremendous amount of flexibility as an organization, and I couldn't be more proud of how this team is executing.

In terms of the pandemic, let me say the first thing. The first thing that pandemic has done has increased the level of morale, believe it or not, inside our company to heights that it hasn't been in a long time by the way these teams are caring for one another, caring for their communities and caring for their customers. And I think, ultimately, what we've seen in terms of our integration efforts, even in a difficult growth environment, CPI was able to maximize earnings. They were able to -- as well as free cash flow and continue to execute against synergy realization ahead of schedule, dispensing solutions. It is a cornerstone of where we're investing. We believe that's an advantaged area for us. We believe health and wellness, health care dispensing systems, metered dose inhalers are all key components, both in terms of maintenance of good health as well as, in some instances, potential opportunities for vaccines through inhalation as options that can be created. So the portfolio continues to morph and continues to be centered around those larger mega trends that we think are going to continue to sustain for many years to come, and we think we're really well positioned as a result.

Anojja Shah

Anojja Shah

Anojja Shah

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Anojja Shah

Anojja Shah

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

So nothing negative that we would outlook or forecast in that regard. We look at sustainability for our business. It's actually been improved and bolstered, given the acquisition of RPC. And not only in terms of PCR materials but also some of the chemical recycling materials, and we talked previously about what was an exciting collaboration with Mondelez in their Philadelphia cream cheese, using recycled materials from an advanced recycling technology that's currently in the market today. We've recently introduced a new product in CPI today called Sustain, another high-performance, sustainable polymer using recycled content. So it's really driven more innovation in our business. And we believe our background in terms of material science as well as recyclability and understanding the post consumer as well as advanced recycling processes, it gives us a great opportunity to provide that to our end customers where the need is there.

Neel Kumar

Neel Kumar

Neel Kumar

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Neel Kumar

Neel Kumar

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Mark Miles

Mark Miles

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Kyle White

Kyle White

Kyle White

Mark Miles

Mark Miles

Kyle White

Kyle White

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Lars Kjellberg

Lars Kjellberg

Lars Kjellberg

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

Lars Kjellberg

Lars Kjellberg

Thomas Salmon

Thomas Salmon

I'd now like to turn the call back over to the presenters for any closing remarks.

Thomas Salmon

Well, thank you, everybody. Continue to stay safe. We look forward to updating you on our progress after -- for our next call. Thanks very much.

