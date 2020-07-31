The jury is still out on whether the office furniture market has a bright future. The retail commercial market, for example, is likely to continue suffering from growth in ecommerce. The industrial market should do quite well as more and more businesses begin to use the warehousing model. The office market, though, is still up for debate. Many believe that more productivity can be garnered from staff when they are working together. Others believe that the "virtual" model in essence means that staff members essentially work together.

Steelcase's (NYSE:SCS) fate (being one of the biggest furniture firms in the world) will be decided on the future of the office. CEO Jim Keane on the recent earnings call was pretty adamant that the office had a strong future. He stated that he had seen it all before with respect to the office being written off. Always, the office bounced back with a vengeance, and this was never shown so apparently than in Steelcase's latest fiscal year, which finished in February.

Sales hit $3.72 billion, EBIT hit $257 million, and net profit hit $199 million. Return on Equity reached 21.51%, and Return on Assets hit 8.32% at the end of the firm's latest fiscal year. Suffice it to say, the fundamental "story" which Steelcase had coming into this new fiscal year was very encouraging. Then, the pandemic hit which resulted in an earnings loss of -$0.18 in the first quarter and a sizable dividend cut. Investors could well have a point in questioning the resiliency of Steelcase's business when the firm reported +$0.15 in the same quarter of 12 months prior. Management believes the firm's sizable backlog will result in profitable quarters ($0.20+) for the rest of the year.

There is no getting away from the fact that the decline into the March 30th low was aggressive, to say the least, and the snap-back rally has been weak compared to other sectors. Even if we exclude this present fiscal year, analysts who follow this stock still maintain that the company will only report around $0.71 in EPS next year. This is light-years away from the $1.50 in EPS Steelcase generated in 2019.

The one thing Steelcase has going for it is its current valuation, and particularly, its sales multiple which presently comes in at 0.37. Compared to its peers in this industry, Steelcase's sales look rather cheap. Top-line growth is studied by all the major analysts because it is the biggest precursor to bottom-line growth. Over the past 3 years, Steelcase has grown its sales by approximately 7% on average per year. All of this momentum cannot simply have vanished due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, we can limit risk in a sector which is clearly out of favour by buying the firms with the lowest sales multiples. The average sales multiple in this sector is 0.92. Therefore, as investors, let's say we could buy an ETF which tracks the sector (and sells with a sales multiple of 0.92) or we could buy Steelcase which sells with a price to sales multiple of 0.37.

For simplification purposes, and assuming a flat market, both Steelcase and the ETF trade for $10 per share, and both have a market cap of $1 billion. Both investments, therefore, have 100 million shares outstanding. Based off our above-mentioned price to sales ratios, this means Steelcase's sales are $2.7 billion and the ETF's are $1.09 billion on average. Let's say that (as analysts are predicting), Steelcase lags the industry and grows its top-line by 7% next year, but the industry as a whole grows by 12%. How would both investments look in February 2022?

Well, for Steelcase, 7% top-line growth on $2.7 billion comes out at $2.89 billion. Regarding the ETF, 12% sales growth on sales of $1.09 billion results in $1.22 billion. Therefore, based off their initial common market caps of $1 billion, their new price to sales ratios turn out to be 0.35 for Steelcase and 0.82 for the industry.

What is the takeaway here? Well, the takeaway is that, even if Steelcase manages to lag the market with respect to its forward top-line growth, shares would remain much cheaper than the industry for quite some time. In fact, the industry would have to consistently outperform Steelcase for many years before it could get anywhere as cheap as Steelcase from a sales standpoint.

Suffice it to say, although diversification is touted around a lot when talking about risk reduction, we believe the riskier venture here would be to buy a fund which tracks this market. We would take the opposite view which would decrease our risk due to the current valuation of Steelcase.

To sum up, the jury is out with respect to the future of the office due to how coronavirus has changed the world. Steelcase's sales, though, are in bargain territory at present and much cheaper than the industry. Considering that the S&P is expected to drop down into an intermediate cycle low any month now, we believe a better price may present itself in Steelcase shortly. Let's see what the second quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.