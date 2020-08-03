On the 29th of July, Boeing (BA) presented its second quarter results. Results, as expected, were heavily impacted by COVID-19. In this report, we will have a look at those numbers and comment on them. Over the past few days, I repeatedly received messages from readers asking why I don’t write more positively on Boeing. I think Boeing’s Q2 results showed clearly there was no reason to do so and that really holds for any company that derives its main revenue from commercial airplane activities. Even with low expectations, earnings were disappointing. It should serve as a reminder for investors that when results are likely to be ugly, it's pointless to look for analysis that sugarcoats an ugly reality. Boeing is the prime example of how things end up when an ugly reality is sugar coated, at some point, the coating cracks.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes: Prospects Dim Further

Obviously, for Boeing Commercial Airplanes (referred to as “BCA” after this) expectations were low. COVID-19 affected the supply and demand side. Combined with a depleted backlog for the Boeing 737 Next Generation, that led to deliveries falling by 70 units and revenues falling from $4.7B to $1.6B. From our in-house developed order and delivery tracker (accessible to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum), we estimated revenues adjusted for military derivatives of commercial aircraft (the base for the tanker and the P-8A Poseidon) to be $2,188 million. Boeing, however, recognized additional liabilities in the amount of $551 million as the timing of delivery resumption and the delivery profile for the Boeing 737 MAX has changed. Accounting for this, the underlying performance was in line with expectations.

On losses, we had no expectations as there are many elements involved that are hard to estimate, but the $2,762 million in losses was driven by $1,864 in one-off cost items or what should be one-off items. That includes $551 million in liabilities increases, $468 million in severance expenses, $712 million in abnormal production costs for the Boeing 737 program, $137 million in abnormal production costs related to production suspension in response to COVID-19. So, Boeing had cost items to right size the company, reflect increased liabilities and abnormal production costs. However, even with those items stripped off we are seeing losses of around $900 million reflecting that the current delivery and overhead cost profiles do not match.

Boeing also further dimmed prospects of strong financial recovery or returns to previous levels as the Boeing 737 MAX production is now expected to continue at low-rate production for the remainder of the year. The company is following a production path forward that I outlined for readers over the past few months and for which I received a fair bit of criticism. Mostly disappointing was the liabilities increase of over half a billion, showing that even in this low-demand environment Boeing’s negotiation position with customers is not as strong as we previously expected.

On the Boeing 787 program, production was further dialed back to six aircraft per month in 2021 while the jet maker is already producing (but not delivering) at a rate of 10 aircraft per month. At these rates, it's highly likely that the Boeing 787 program will be consolidated into one location.

For BCA, the bad news didn’t end there as production on the Boeing 777 will come down to two aircraft per month by 2021 and on request of customers as previously discussed, the Boeing 777X introduction will be delayed to 2022 where it should be pointed out that a month ago we were a bit too upbeat on the recovery of the demand profile but the outcome remains the same: The delay of the Boeing 777X introduction. As expected, Boeing also announced that it will conclude production of the Boeing 747 by 2022 confirming that the so-called Letter of Intent for the Boeing 747-8 received earlier this year was nothing but a myth.

All with all, losses contracted in the second quarter compared to last year driven by the absence of the initial Boeing 737 MAX estimate offset by severance costs, further additions to liabilities and abnormal production costs. In the first half of the year, losses increased compared to last year due to the absence of a “business as usual” quarter this year and quarter over quarter the losses widened from $2,068 million to $2,762 million.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security: Disfigured Profit Fall

Boeing revenues were even year-over-year, showcasing the stability of the business amid the pandemic. It’s something we’ve come to appreciate about the business and also a reason why I was recently upbeat on sector peer Lockheed Martin (LMT). Seemingly margins contracted quite a bit, but this is caused by a gain on sales of properties last year in the amount of $200 million, while this year the pandemic drove $151 million in fixed costs from commercial programs to the KC-46A program due to the COVID-19 facility closures. Absent of these one-off items, the earnings from operations would be 3% lower in Q2 2020 which is not huge deterioration as Boeing is continuing to hire staff for Defense segments but it faced some pressures from COVID-19 on deliveries.

Boeing Global Services: A Rude Awakening

In recent years, Boeing focused on increasing its sales in the spare parts, logistics and services segment. The acquisition of KLX Aerospace fits the long-term objective of growing into this services sphere. However, the pandemic has significantly eroded this business as contract values have fallen or even completely terminated as aircraft are being retired. The $1,359 million swing in earnings should serve as a reminder that global services can only thrive on a strong market for a commercial aircraft in which Boeing has the products that meet customer needs.

Debt and cash

Earnings were not great and that is a soft expression. While revenues were in-line with expectations, they obviously were extremely low resulting in high overhead costs being prominently featured in the earnings figures. The update to the Boeing 737 MAX liabilities shows a weak spot at the negotiation table with customers and most certainly is a disappointment while production plans reflect a new reality in which we are now a lot less optimistic on the Boeing 787 program. Defense provided some stability, but Boeing Global Services really showed major hits from rebalancing the business for a new reality. Earnings were not expected to be pretty, but even with those low expectations the actual results were somewhat disappointing.

At this point, looking at the cash and debt balances is quite important as it comes down to liquidity now in combination with rightsizing the company. Boeing share prices were significantly depressed earlier this year on funding concerns. The company did secure funding and now has $20B in cash and cash equivalents. By many, the cash pile has been considered a sign of strength. In reality, it's just the pile of cash that Boeing borrowed to burn at the moment. During the quarter the jet maker burned $5,628 million after already burning $4,730 million in the quarter. That means that Boeing already burned through to over $10B out of the $13B-$17B cash burn I anticipated for the year.

The current cash pile and burn rate would give Boeing a year to sit through the crisis. While I do believe that the market will improve and so will the cash burn, the prospects of a big second wave of the pandemic will put Boeing directly into trouble. The company needed a strong 2020 and 2021 to release the excess debt and the current market is supporting very little of that. Meanwhile, Boeing’s debt has increased to $60B which takes years to reduce in a high-growth market, a market that does not exist today.

So, Boeing can sit things through but it won’t be a comfortable one.

Conclusion

Boeing’s quarterly results were ugly as expected or actually a bit uglier than I’d be comfortable with. Probably the most disappointing part were the weak results in the services segment. The ugly part came from the prospects through 2022 dimming even further. I can appreciate that Boeing is right sizing the company for a new reality, but it also means that elements that have supported the investment case for Boeing in recent years evaporated in the worst case or are delayed by 2-3 years in the best case. The right sizing of the enterprise brought hundreds of millions in added costs so that has skewed results a bit, but I’d expect that these costs will continue to exist as more employees take leave packages while market conditions are unlikely to improve.

Boeing’s projections on delivering a lot of already-built jets in 2021 and even more in 2022 shows the current appetite for aircraft is zero and to keep lines running aircraft are built ahead of schedule. Boeing went through that once before and it backfired. I can understand they are doing it, but it's a risky move in an uncertain market. What rests is betting on market sentiment improving on the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine in the near term or riding the long-term wave, otherwise Boeing really isn’t your cup of tea.

