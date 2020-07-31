Several stocks and funds, including the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), have seen skyrocketing dividend yields these past few months, as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak pressures the revenues, earnings, and valuations of more traditional companies and industries. These same companies, industries, and funds, including SPYD, present something of a buying opportunity for more contrarian or long-term investors, and could outperform once the outbreak is under control.

SPYD's strong 6.11% dividend yield, high-quality large cap holdings, compelling valuation and price, and reasonably good dividend growth track record combine to create a strong investment fund, and one that should outperform if economic conditions improve, but underperform if these worsen. It's a strong fund, but one whose investment thesis is more reliant on broader economic conditions than most.

Fund Basics

Fund Overview

SPYD is an equal-weighted equity index ETF which invests in the 80 S&P 500 stocks with the highest dividend yields. Interested readers can take a closer look at the index's methodology here, but it's a simple methodology, and an even simpler fund.

Three things stand out about SPYD: its strong dividend yield, good dividend growth track record, and diversified holdings. Let's have a quick look at each.

SPYD's Dividend Yield

SPYD invests in higher yield S&P 500 stocks, which serves to boost the fund's dividend yield to 6.0%. This is a reasonably strong yield, and one that is particularly strong for a large-cap equity index fund. SPYD yields more than broader equity market indexes, and the comparable high yield ETFs:

Data by YCharts

SPYD's comparatively strong dividend yield is a benefit for the fund and its shareholders, especially for retirees and income investors, who are more likely to appreciate and depend upon these dividends for their retirement.

SPYD's Dividend Growth

High yield stocks and funds sometimes experience little-to-none dividend growth, but that is not the case for SPYD. The fund's dividend has grown by about 5% per year since inception, although fluctuations are common, and the dividends are somewhat spotty. Growth is accelerating, averaging 7.84% for the year, although growth is all but certain to stall in the coming quarters, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Dividend growth is quite good, although a bit lower than that of its peers:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - chart by author)

SPYD's strong dividend yield and good dividend growth track record should lead to shareholder returns of between 8% and 11% in the coming years, depending on underlying EPS and dividend growth, and assuming a roughly constant valuation and yield. On the other hand, returns are likely to be lower if the economy remains depressed.

(Source: SPYD Factsheet)

SPYD's Holdings

SPYD only invests in S&P 500 stocks, which are all of reasonably good quality and size. SPYD's holdings include stocks like Gilead Sciences (GILD), AbbVie (ABBV), Dominion Energy (D), and Philip Morris (PM), all household names, and all companies with time-proven business models, and reasonably good financial, dividend, and shareholder performance. Some high yield equity funds focus on extremely high risk companies with flimsy financials and unsafe dividends, but that is generally not the case for SPYD. Interested readers can have a closer look at the fund's holdings here.

SPYD's holdings themselves are also reasonably well-diversified across industries, directly reducing portfolio risk and volatility, and reducing the possibility of outsized losses, at least under normal market conditions.

(Source: SPYD Corporate Website)

On the other hand, SPYD's industry weights show some marked departures from those of the S&P 500:

(Source: SPY Corporate Website)

As can be seen above, SPYD overweighs real estate, financials, energy, and utilities, but massively underweighs tech. These differences in industry weights are not necessarily the wrong choice, but they do mean that the fund's performance can markedly differ from that of the S&P 500 or other equity index funds, especially during periods of marked volatility.

SPYD's underweighting of tech has been particularly harmful for the fund and its shareholders these past few months, as the coronavirus and attendant lockdowns batter the revenues, earnings, and valuations of most companies and industries, but boosts the fortunes of most tech-heavy companies. Tech has, quite understandably, outperformed these past few months:

Data by YCharts

As SPYD underweighs tech, the fund has underperformed, suffering greater losses during the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, and experiencing a very sluggish recovery in the months since:

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, SPYD has underperformed broader equity indexes and comparable high yield equity ETFs since inception:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, SPYD had actually performed in line with its peers until the current downturn, so the fund's lackluster performance is only a recent development, and almost completely explained by the fund's focus on hard-hit industries and companies. SPYD is a reasonably good fund, but not particularly well-suited for current economic conditions.

Although SPYD's recent underperformance was detrimental to the fund and its shareholders, it does present something of a buying opportunity for future investors, which brings me to my last point.

SPYD Valuation Metrics

SPYD is currently trading at a very low price and valuation, and with a compelling yield.

SPYD's price itself is effectively the lowest it has been since inception, with the fund only trading at a lower level during the stock market low point in March:

Data by YCharts

SPYD's collapsing share price means that the fund is also trading at a more compelling valuation than the S&P 500:

(Source: State Street Corporate Website)

SPYD's current 6.20% yield is also about 1.7% higher than its long-term average:

Data by YCharts

SPYD always yields quite a bit more than the S&P 500, but the gap has grown during these past few months, with the fund yielding more than four times the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

SPYD's comparatively low price, cheap valuation, and high yield, should boost shareholder returns moving forward. Performance is strongly dependent on underlying economic condition.

If economic conditions worsen, then the fund should continue to underperform. Further capital losses are likely, and the dividend is likely to be cut.

If economic conditions improve, then the fund's price, valuation, and yield should normalize, leading to significant capital gains, and strong and growing dividends.

SPYD is not a foolproof or riskless investment, but I do believe that it has a very compelling investment thesis, and that the fund should outperform as the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, and as economic conditions stabilize.

Conclusion

SPYD's strong 6.11% dividend yield, diversified high quality holdings, and compelling price and valuation combine to create an attractive investment opportunity, and one that is particularly well suited for retirees and income investors.

At the same time, the fund's focus on underperforming industry sectors and companies, combined with its lack of investments in the tech industry, means that the fund's performance is strongly dependent on improving economic and industry conditions.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.