Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that are in conservatorship that the government began executing against a Trump Memorandum to end the conservatorship in March of 2019. Treasury's Craig Phillips subsequently put together a plan per the Memorandum to do just that. Per the plan, the companies stopped paying Treasury cash dividends and began retaining earnings in anticipation of an incoming equity restructuring. Behold ACG Analytics updated GSE Reform Timeline:

Investment Thesis: As part of getting Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship, the equity needs to be restructured so that the earnings of the companies doesn't accrue entirely to the government as it is currently structured. The government owns senior preferred stock with a combined liquidation preference scheduled to be $222.1B by the end of September. The context is Fannie and Freddie combined make $15-25B per year, so that is basically 10x or more their earnings in liquidation preference. Further, experts seem to agree that for the companies to attract capital they need to offer 10% ROI. This liquidation preference makes that impossible. Further, the terms of this liquidation preference, aka the right to all the economic profits of the companies, makes it impossible to attract money. Craig Phillips, the man who designed the plan at Treasury, says that the senior preferred should be declared paid back and the junior preferred should be converted to common. On a recent call, analyst Josh Rosner and Dick Bove recommended the preferred. Bove estimated the common to be worth $3-$3.50. Normura, before it terminated coverage suggested the commons were worth $5. I only own preferred stock. I expect 100% returns on preferred in the next 6 months as part of the "Big Bang" which is the irreversible lame duck actions taken to restructure the equity part of the capital structure and end the conservatorships in advance of raising capital middle of 2021.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Report Earnings

Fannie Mae noted in their recent Q2 call that the senior preferred stock liquidation preference will be $138.0B as of the end of September 2020. Freddie Mac's senior preferred stock liquidation preference will simiarly increase to $84.1B. In their quarterly report, Freddie Mac put a diagram of retained earnings. A year ago, it was unclear that the companies would be allowed to retain earnings. MBA Mortgage must be furious as they preferred receivership and the liquidation model to restructure the entire capital structure instead of just the equity portion which is where this is going:

While Fannie Mae didn't put together such a diagram, they put together a diagram that illustrates that the dividends the government has received on its senior preferred are substantially more than the government forced the companies to take as part of its takeover agreement in 2008:

It's worth noting the companies have business models that are so robust that they are able to make money and restructure equity and raise capital in this economy as captured in the below GDP infographic from the Fannie Mae quarterly report:

It seems like this time around FHFA isn't systematically writing down Fannie and Freddie assets like it did in 2008 for the sake of retroactively justifying the conservatorship. Instead, Mark Calabria who is the head of FHFA which oversees Fannie and Freddie parades around FHFA encouraging everyone there to follow the law, a relatively novel concept for the agency which from its official inception in 2008 hadn't really even bothered trying that until last year when Trump finally was able to replace Watt.

Summary and Conclusion

I have $3.7M of par value at present of Fannie and Freddie preferred stock that currently trades around $961k. I've been doing this for like 6 years now and have written 5 books on it. Fanniegate was the first one:

When I started, I thought having a few million would change my life, but I assumed that it would be sooner. Unfortunately the legal rulings that came out during the years Obama was president made a mockery of the law if you ask me. It has been a long learning experience, but my experience these days tells me to stay out of the court system if you can manage it. Given how this has gone, I now have trust issues. It takes the better half of a decade for resolution it seems and frankly this situation isn't that complicated. It has been a simple theft engineered by Dan Jester and Hank Paulson in order to shore up the banking system. Fannie and Freddie were thrown under the bus in order to keep the bus's wheels from coming off and the entire economy burning down to the ground.

That is just how it is these days. The stock market runs largely on passive index investing where the big overpriced names just get bigger and more overpriced. Who knows how long this systematic dislocation continues but in theory because Fannie and Freddie are multi-billion dollar companies their shareholders should eventually be net beneficiaries of this dislocation, which is a far cry from where they are now. I figure once the companies do their original IPO, the stocks will likely rise over 100% across the coming years. Selling too soon will be frightfully expensive, but so too has holding on for 6 years watching the world pass me by.

