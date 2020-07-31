Why Are CEFs Lagging The S&P 500?

This time is different? Maybe, but I still prefer to diversify rather than putting all of my eggs in one basket.

Don't look now, but stocks are racing back towards record-breaking territory. The NASDAQ (QQQ) is blistering ahead, up +25.96% on a year-to-date basis and is far above its pre-coronavirus high. The S&P 500 (SPY), which is up +1.80% YTD, is only a few percentage points away from its February all-time high as well. The venerable Dow (DIA), on the other hand, lags with a lowly -5.24% return.

It's tech, tech and more tech, baby! The NASDAQ currently leads the Dow by some 31% YTD, and we're not even three-quarters of the way through the year yet. Going back to 1975, there have only been two instances where the NASDAQ exceeded the Dow by over +30% in a calendar year. The first was in the bull year of 1991, when the NASDAQ gained +56.84% and the Dow rose by +20.32% (+36.52% difference). The second is, you guessed it, the dot-com bubble of 1999 where the NASDAQ gained +85.59% and the Dow rose by +25.22% (+60.37%) difference.

However, the massive outperformance of tech did not last long after that. In the 3 years after 1991, the NASDAQ returned an average of +9.00% per year, while the Dow returned an average of +6.68%. Meanwhile, in the next 3 years, the NASDAQ returned an average of -30.62%, while the Dow averaged -10.01%, a huge reversal of fortunes.

What the above tells us is that hot trends don't last forever. Just think back to a few years ago, when 3D printing stocks were all the rage, as exemplified by stocks such as 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) and Stratasys (SSYS). Today, DDD trades at $6.85, down some -93% from its all-time high of $96.42 reached on January 3, 2014.

Looking back at reports from 2013, two curious things stood out. Firstly, analyst ratings were invariably positive in the months leading up to the stock's all-time high (of course, downgrades started rolling in after the share price reversed course).

Secondly, analyst forecasts about the growth of the 3D market were actually correct, and may have even been understated. For example, this report from 2013 predicted that the 3D printing market would be worth $8.41 billion by 2020. Today, most estimates already have the 3D printing market above $10 billion by the end of this year (e.g. this report has the market valued at $11.58 billion in 2019). Unfortunately, investors who euphorically bought into 3D stocks 7 years ago did not experience any of this growth, but only catastrophic losses. Valuation matters!

Another example from recent years is fracking, which promised to revolutionize the domestic energy industry. High-Crush Partners (formerly HCLP, then HCR, now bankrupt) and Emerge Energy Services (formerly EMES, now bankrupt) were some of the heavily hyped names at the time that may serve as warnings to investors about the dangers of performance chasing.

To be sure, I'm not predicting that Tesla (TSLA) is going to be the next DDD, or HCLP. There is a "this time is (truly) different" vibe to the current proceedings, given how disruptive the COVID-19 has been to traditional industries. At the same time, it is undeniable that premium expansion has occurred across all major market indices, but especially for the tech-heavy NASDAQ. A year ago, every dollar earned by a Dow stock was worth 26% less than the same dollar earned by a NASDAQ stock. Today, a Dow dollar is worth only 68 cents of a NASDAQ dollar! And this isn't even counting the fact that earnings for many sectors are expected to be under significant pressure as the fallout from the pandemic hits home.

That the S&P 500 is currently being driven primarily by tech stocks is underscored by yesterday's (July 20) action: the S&P 500 rose by +0.8% yet only two sectors were positive for the day! Tech (XLK) (+2.6%) of course, as well as consumer discretionary (XLY) (+1.6%) which has a 23% weight in Amazon (AMZN). 7 other sectors, namely healthcare, financial services, basic materials, consumer staples, industrial, utilities and energy were down yesterday! And with the exception of healthcare, the other 6 sectors are still red on a YTD basis. 7 if we count real estate as a separate sector.

What's the point of all of the above? It is to show that it is technology that is primarily driving the latest action in the S&P 500. Investors who are overweight in FAANG or TSLA are probably very happy, while those who were invested in different sectors or assets are probably feeling a bit left out. Indeed, some members have been asking me why their CEFs portfolios are still down significantly when the S&P 500 has nearly fully recovered.

Here's why it ultimately doesn't matter, from my perspective.

First, CEF discounts tend to widen during times of stress and volatility. Heading into the market crash, CEFs were entering slightly overpriced territory as we had remarked in our monthly Closed-End Fund Report of February 2020.

From that report, we can see that the average CEF discount at the time was -2.72% (narrowest since 2013!). Today, the average discount is -8.30%, meaning that discount widening would have contributed to around 600 bps of underperformance alone!

Secondly, have you factored in distributions? CEFs pay outsized yields, but most brokers do not include the distributions received in the P/L column of a position, DRIP or not DRIP. Nick summarized the situation succinctly here:

Total returns are also hard to visualize just looking at percentages is a lack of capability on most brokers. It isn't a lack of capability more so as they just don't provide this information. They merely look at a cost basis and the current market valuation of your position and then spit out your return.

In 6 months, an ~8%-yielding portfolio would have generated around 4% in cash distributions. That could make another few percentage points of difference versus stock indices which yield less than 2%.

Third, and most importantly, is the S&P 500 the right benchmark for your CEF portfolio? Remember, CEFs are not a separate asset class! They are simply a "wrapper" to access an asset class, similar to ETFs or mutual funds. If one had a CEF portfolio that was solely focused on US large-cap stocks, such as Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY), Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX), or Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA), these funds would generated NAV returns that were not too dissimilar to the S&P 500, as the chart below shows. However, price returns would still have been significantly lagging due to the mechanism of discount widening, as explained above. The biggest example below is BXMX: its NAV return was around -5% less than the S&P 500 on a YTD basis, but its price returned lagged by -17%! This would, in my opinion, be a buying, rather than a selling, opportunity in CEFs (we recently purchased BXMX in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio).

CEFs that were focused on "hot" sectors such as technology or healthcare did even better than the S&P 500 on both price and NAV basis, such as BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) and Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)!

On the other hands, investments in underperforming sectors such as energy, financials or real estate would have lagged the recovery in the S&P 500. This would be true no matter whether the exposure was through individual stocks, ETFs, or CEFs - however, with CEFs, you also have the additional mechanisms of leverage and discount widening both of which can exacerbate price losses during down markets.

For our model portfolios, the S&P 500 is absolutely not an appropriate benchmark. First, our portfolios have a heavy allocation to fixed income. In fact, we have even more fixed income exposure than equity! Secondly, we do have an objective of income first, with capital appreciation being secondary.* This means that we aim to generate a steady ~8% yield from our portfolios, which can grow through dividend reinvestment and CEF rotation, rather than aim for capital appreciation through selection of the hottest sectors or trends at any time (which is impossible to do consistently anyway). Therefore, it doesn't bother me much at all that our portfolios may be lagging the S&P 500. Instead, we use funds like the Amplify High Income ETF (YYY), representing a basket of high-yielding CEFs, or the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD), as benchmarks as these are much more similar to the exposure that our portfolios have compared to the S&P 500. And our portfolios have done well versus these more representative benchmarks and have also exhibited remarkably resilient income streams as well as Nick discussed recently: Retirement Lab: Growing Income From CEFs And ETFs.

*(As an aside, please don't think I'm glibly claiming that "total return doesn't matter, only income does". Ultimately, because we are not chasing yield, a higher income, boosted through reinvestment and CEF rotation, will lead to a higher total return. I am simply stating that for an income portfolio, the source of the total return will not primarily be due to capital appreciation of the underlying positions.).

Where does this leave us now? CEF discounts are still wide, and attractive from a historical point of view. According to RiverNorth, the average discount of -8.46% on July 16, 2020, has only been wider 10% of the time from 1996 to date (down from 12%) last month, meaning that CEFs have gotten slightly cheaper from a premium/discount perspective.

I believe, when all is said and done, and when volatility returns to normal and when the pandemic is behind us, that we will see CEF sentiment improve as yield-starved investors return to this type of vehicle amidst record-low interest rates around the world. This may be especially true for certain sectors with stable cash flow characteristics but are still significantly lagging the recovery, such as infrastructure/utilities, REITs, mortgages, and certain fixed income sectors.

Additionally, I continue to maintain that being suitably diversified is still the best way to go forward for the average investor. Granted, the searing performance of US stocks has appeared to put aside the need for diversification between asset classes, but I'm not going to let one market event overrule decades of observations and financial behavior.

I mean, just check out how unusual the behavior of stocks has been this year. It took less than 6 months for the S&P 500, from the market peak in February, to catch up to the performance of high-yield bonds (JNK) if invested on the same start date.

In contrast, it took over 6 years (from October 9, 2007, to June 2, 2014) for US stocks to catch up to high-yield bonds during the Great Financial Crisis!

And if one had invested in both high-yield bonds and the S&P 500 at the peak of the dot-com bubble, US stocks would still not have yet caught up to high-yield bonds, over 20 years later. Pretty incredible, right?

In a nutshell, I just don't feel too comfortable putting all of my eggs into the same basket and banking on a "this time it's different" mentality. Yes, it does feel painful to have missed the rally in tech stocks, but was that really our goal in the first place? In my opinion, being disciplined and executing a solid investment strategy that is backed by academic research and historical observations is more important than trying to constantly pick the hottest sectors or stocks, which is impossible to do consistently anyway.

Notwithstanding the above, we have been trying to improve the growth characteristics of the Tactical Income-100 portfolio by buying tech and healthcare funds such as BSTZ and BMEZ, which have had superb NAV returns but are still trading at attractive discount levels. Is this performance chasing? Maybe, and time will tell if we are increasing exposure to these sectors at precisely the wrong time. But the wide discounts do provide some margin of safety, as do the term structures for both BSTZ and BMEZ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMEZ, BSTZ, BXMX, ETY, HQH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.