Lattice shares look richly-valued, but the company is exploiting a sizable opportunity in lower-power FPGAs that few others are even seriously addressing.

Lattice didn't post the same sort of beat-and-raise as many other chip companies, but overall performance was better than most and Lattice has seen less sales erosion than many others.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), the little FPGA engine that could, continues to chug along, with the shares up another 40% in just the last three months since my last article and up over 60% this year - leaving the SOX far behind in its dust. There really hasn't been a secret formula here other than strong customer-focused product development (funny how listening to customers produces good results…) targeting secular growth markets like data centers (servers), 5G (base stations), and industrial automation.

Lattice is now in pretty rarefied air with respect to valuation, and management isn't giving the sort of guidance that would lead to significant upward revisions, but I do expect Lattice to generate exceptional (mid-teens) annualized revenue growth over the next five years, and exceptional growth stories can often support exceptional premiums (I'm thinking of names like Inphi (IPHI) and Silicon Labs (SLAB)). That's not a compelling enough argument for me to still strongly recommend this as a new position, but if I owned the shares I would be in no great hurry to head for the exit.

A Decent-ish Quarter

Lattice didn't have a bad quarter, but given the beat-and-raise quarters posted by many chip companies, I'm actually surprised that there wasn't a more negative response to a quarter in which Lattice was basically in line with expectations and where third quarter guidance was likewise basically in line.

Revenue fell 2% yoy and rose 3% qoq this quarter. Benchmarking Lattice is actually pretty difficult, as FPGAs can have distinctly different cycles and Lattice is different even within the FPGA space - particularly so given the company's specific win/attach/market share growth dynamics. Still, on a relative basis, Lattice did well. Auto & Industrial revenue rose 1% yoy and fell just 6% qoq, a significantly better performance than most companies. Communications and Computing was likewise strong, with 15% yoy growth and 19% qoq growth on strong underlying demand in servers and 5G base stations.

Consumer revenue declined 43% yoy and 19% qoq, and licensing revenue matched overall revenue, but neither of these are growth priorities (in fact, management has been selectively shrinking the consumer business).

Gross margin improved 230bp yoy and 150bp qoq, helping drive 1% yoy and 14% qoq operating income growth (margin up 430bp and 410bp, respectively). Somewhat unpredictable mix shifts helped some, but I'd argue this is still evidence of the benefits of management's decision to focus on higher-margin opportunities while pursuing that sweet spot of SG&A/R&D spending necessary to drive growth but no more than.

An Okay-To-Decent Outlook

I don't want to seem unduly critical of Lattice, but the guidance wasn't so impressive relative to many other chip companies this quarter. Guidance for the third quarter was basically in line with prior expectations and suggests flat growth qoq, while far larger companies like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Xilinx (XLNX) (a fellow FPGA company, but with a different market focus) are guiding to qoq growth of 1% to 7% to 9%. Perhaps Lattice is under-promising with the intention of over-delivering, or perhaps the company is paying a bit for having performed better than its peers through this downturn.

Looking at inventory, I think there's perhaps an argument for some element of "playing possum", as Lattice let its inventory days grow from 112 to 123 (back to the Q4'19 level). I say "let" because management appears to have been managing inventory pretty carefully, and it sounds as though the inventory build is a deliberate strategy to ensure product availability for customers.

As far as drivers go, I see no reason to expect a slowdown in server deployments for data centers; Lattice's attach rate is running close to 80% and the company is basically platform-agnostic between AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC), while also seeing higher ASPs from increased value-added products and value-capturing pricing. As a reminder (or new info for new readers), most of Lattice's opportunity in servers is presently in power delivery, auto-configuration of memory, and glue logic. I likewise see little reason to expect a slowdown in 5G deployments, though Huawei could be a wild card (it's a sub-10% customer, but I don't believe Lattice has ever specifically said what its significance to them is).

The auto market should improve in the second half of the year, and Lattice doesn't have an especially large legacy business, so sales of newer lines with more advanced ADAS and connectivity should be a net benefit. Industrial is a bigger potential driver and perhaps also a source of management caution. Lattice has been winning slots in areas like robotics, factory automation, and human-machine interfaces (or HMIs); while I do expect factory automation demand to improve later in 2020, the second quarter revenue and order results from automation providers like ABB (ABB), Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) have not been strong, and Cognex (CGNX) likewise called out a weak "core factory automation" environment.

The Outlook

My numbers were already well above the Street's going into this quarter, and I'm not seeing or hearing much to drive me to boost them further at this point. I'm still comfortable with a mid-teens mid-term growth rate and a longer-term revenue growth in the low-to-mid teens, and I can see the potential for upside, but I think that's a pretty healthy outlook for the time being. Thinking about this less quantitatively and more qualitatively, there's a strong use-case for lower-power FPGAs in a wide range of growth markets (EVs, hybrids, advanced ADAS for all vehicles, factory automation, servers, edge devices, and so on), and Lattice really appears to be the leader in terms of committing itself to designing products for specifically those low-power opportunities.

On the margin side, I don't know if Lattice will ever be able to take its place at the top end of the chart, but I do think adjusted FCF margins in the mid-20%'s are attainable, and there could be some upside here down the road.

The Bottom Line

None of that supports a substantially higher fair value, nor a fair value that's all that exciting next to today's price. With that, the implied return at this level looks pretty lackluster. I'll say again that strong secular growth stories are valued according to a different set of rules, and that's fair/relevant to Lattice, but I think today's valuation makes it hard to argue for a new position. I wouldn't be in a rush to sell, though I would consider protective stops at this point.

