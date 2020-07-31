A Nothing-Burger Week (Technically Speaking For 7/27-7/31)

While the 2Q GDP report was the worst on record, the latest PCE data is encouraging.

Normally, I use the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicator format in my Friday column. Today, I'll be presenting the information in a slightly different format: yields and GDP/PCE data.

Let's start with government bond yields: Thanks to Fed policy, the 10-year (left) and 30-year (right) have both dropped to some of the lowest levels in the last five years. The 2-year (left) and 5-year (right) show the same pattern. The above chart shows the entire treasury bond market yields in one chart. The one point to notice is that all sections of the treasury market are at/near 5-year lows.

Corporate yields have also dropped across the board. AAA yields (left) and BBB yields (right) are near 5-year lows. While CCC yields are still high, they have dropped about 700 basis points since peaking in the Spring.

The above graph shows all corporate bond maturities from 1-10 years. Again, the entire belly of the corporate bond curve is at low levels. The long-end of the corporate curve has also dropped to near 5-year lows.

Next, let's look at the latest GDP data -- easily the worst on record. Let's start by taking the long view: The first quarter number was a catastrophic decline of historic proportions. The above five-year chart adds an important detail: growth contracted in the 1Q20, which explains why the NBER declared the US was in a recession.

Let's look at the subsectors of GDP data. Consumers greatly slowed their spending in the 1Q20. Spending on services (green) and durables (in blue) dropped more sharply than thought. The decline accelerated in the second quarter. The blue line is equipment investment, a key barometer of corporate sentiment. It's been contracting for five consecutive quarters. In contrast, residential investment (in green) spiked higher in the first quarter. All manner of investment contracted in the second quarter. Finally, trade all but collapsed.

However, personal consumption expenditures continue to increase.

Personal income decreased $222.8 billion (1.1 percent) in June according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (tables 3 and 5). Disposable personal income (DPI) decreased $255.3 billion (1.4 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $737.7 billion (5.6 percent).

Here's a chart of the data: For the second month in a row, all three categories of spending increased. The pace of growth, however, is decreasing, a trend that should continue in the upcoming reports.

Conclusion: the financial market data is strong; there is ample liquidity for larger borrowers. We learned this week that the US experienced its worst contraction on record in 2Q20. But the latest personal spending data is hopeful of a rebound in the 3Q report.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables:

Although the QQQ had a decent week, all the other averages had -- at best -- a middling performance. Larger-caps were up a bit less than 2%; smaller-caps advanced less than 1%. At the top of the chart are perennial favorite technology and communication services. But after that, the advances and declines aren't much either way.

Tech had a great week thanks to Apple and strong sector earnings. Communication services also did well, riding tech's coattails. Real estate was also higher. Defensive sectors were up modestly. Energy was the worst performer.

This was really a nothing week: The SPY spent most of the time trading in a 4-5 point range. The average did rally strongly at the close on Friday, but that was the result of strong tech earnings and the Apple split. On the 30-day chart, prices are still using the 200-minute EMA for technical support. The end-of-session rally sent the index towards the 327 area, but the advance wasn't strong enough to breach that level. Small-caps suffered an early drop today, then formed a reverse head and shoulders pattern. But this index also benefited from the late rally, which sent prices through some key resistance areas. During the last 2 1/2 weeks, the IWM has traded in a very narrow 4-5 point range.

So, we end July with a very boring week of trading.

Have a good weekend.

