On Wednesday the Trump administration announced the award of a loan to Kodak (KODK) which lead to a sharp rise in the stock price. For the reasons set forth below, I want to explain why the underlying transaction doesn't support a high valuation, carries risk of revision or reversal and the stock should trade back down under $10 even under the best case scenario.

1. Background on Kodak

Kodak is well-known brand name once familiar to all for producing the best-known camera film. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and returned to the New York Stock Exchange after emerging from bankruptcy in 2013. As you can see from the statement of operations in the company's annual report below, the company lost $16 million in 2018 and had net income of $116 million in 2019:

but last year's net income was increased by "earnings from discontinued operations" of $207 million which represented the sale of the company's flexographic packaging segment for $212 million (see Annual report, note 29). That is to say, without the sale of a division, the company's net loss could have been $91 million (one can't arrive at the correct number without modeling the results of the discontinued operation and subtracting the costs of the sale).

The annual report disclosed that there was substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern. This is one of the most dire warnings that can be included in a securities filing. These warning were re-iterated in the company's most recent quarterly filing (see page 8).

The quarterly filing also describes the company's ongoing operations by segment in Note 22 on pages 23-24: As you can see, of three operating segments only the "Traditional Printing" segment generated positive EBITDA in the most recent quarter. "Advanced Materials and Chemicals" shrank in revenue, but its EBITDA loss declined.

2. The Defense Production Act Loan looks fishy

On July 28, the White House announced that Kodak would receive a loan of $765 million under the Defense Production Act intended to "transform Kodak into a pharmaceutical company that can help produce essential medicines in the United States." As the press release stated "Once fully operational, Kodak will have the capacity to produce 25% of the generic active pharmaceutical ingredients necessary for all non-biologic and non-antibacterial pharmaceuticals used in the United States."

As of this writing on Friday morning, the company still has not issued a press release or SEC filing relating to the announcement. The CEO did appear on CNBC to discuss it.

All this is to say that Kodak got a loan to transition into a market segment that it does not currently participate in. Among other problems with the decision on the part of the government, Kodak does not have any experience or demonstrated competence in manufacturing pharmaceutical ingredients. Similarly, we don't know if there are other companies in the US better-suited to producing the ingredients or if the manufacturers of the final products have any interest in working with Kodak or buying ingredients from a domestic supplier. Noted commenter Ben Hunt at Epsilon Theory described a number of objections to the loan on his blog which make for thought-provoking reading.

The first takeaway from these observations and objections is that there significant execution risk to Kodak's plan to move into to the new segment. All new endeavors are subject to unforeseen obstacles and setbacks, and so even under the best of circumstances it could take the company longer to succeed than it expects or it could ultimately not be able to achieve its goals. Similarly, even if it did bring new products to market, it may not be able to do so profitably.

The second takeaway is that there are certain political risks associated with this Defense Production Act loan. The first risk is that the current administration chooses not to follow through with this plan because of forthcoming criticism. The second risk would be that some kind lawsuit or investigation funds facts or makes allegations that cast the loan in an even more unflattering light and the administration changes its mind or backs away from the loan. The third risk is that the loan becomes a "political football" subject to challenge, review or limitation in Congress, which might for example condition a spending bill on not making a loan such as this one. Fourth, with the upcoming election in November one has to at least consider the possibility that a new Democratic administration would review or reverse this loan.

3. Valuation

For a valuation, I want to start by assuming that the loan works out just fine and Kodak now has $765 million of productive capital at work producing pharmaceutical ingredients. The question is what would the company be worth in such a case?

As originally reported in Barron's, analyst Al Root wrote:

Kodak’s new business is generic-drug ingredients. Generic-drug makers trade for roughly 1.5 times sales. Of course, Kodak doesn’t have the business yet. And when it does, all of its sales won’t be drug related. Generic-drug makers take about $1 in assets to generate 40 cents in sales. Based on that, Kodak’s fresh $765 million loan could bring perhaps $300 million to $400 million in sales. That would be worth, in theory, about $450 million to $600 million in market value.

But even those numbers seem too high for the reason that Root's comp is to generic drug *manufacturers* whereas Kodak is planning to make ingredients, which it then sells to manufacturers. Even taking this $450-$600 million in market value number seriously, we still have to account for the fact that Kodak believed (as per the going concern notice above) that they may not be able to meet financial obligations within the coming year. So whatever amount is needed to provide cash flow for those obligations could easily take $100 million off the valuation.

Combining these concerns leads to a low number for fair valuation. Starting with the $450-$600 million number, subtracting the value of $100 to meet other obligations and then discounting the remaining amounts for operational risk and the time it takes become profitable, it's hard to see even a successful Kodak being worth more than a market cap of $250 million.

4. Coming Scrutiny of trading activity

As you can see from the following data on trading volumes taken from Yahoo! Finance:

a typical day's trading for the month of July was between 100,000 and 200,000 shares traded. Then on July 27th, the day before the announcement 8 times the normal volume traded at typical prices between $2.15 and $2.65. The loan was announced in the morning of July 28th, so this activity looks extremely suspicious and the fact that there was exceptional volume gives rise to an inference that someone had access to inside information and began trading on it. (That being said, a review of trading volumes shows that June 26 also traded almost 2 million shares, and May 8 saw 1.7 million shares trade, so it's not impossible that the unusual volume was unrelated to the upcoming news, but it sure seems like the kind of thing that securities regulators would look into.) I believe that this continued scrutiny, which will be harmful for the stock price.

Likewise, it is worth noting that according to the website Robintrack which shows how many users of online trading platform Robinhood hold a given stock, many Robinhood accounts have taken a position in Kodak:

Robinhood has come in for criticism for attracting inexperienced daytraders and it seems likely that as soon as the stock price declines that many of these traders will abandon the stock, contributing further to rapid decline in share price.

5. Conclusion

For the reasons stated above, I am bearish on shares of Kodak. Possible bullish arguments for why the share price is justified would include either further expansions of the new planned business or a combination with some other related business. Without these sorts of developments, I expect the shares to trade below a $250 million market cap within the coming 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.