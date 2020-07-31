As a result, we expect SGOL to move higher for longer in the months ahead.

With the Fed likely to implement a forward guidance tied to inflation, the market’s dovish expectations should remain well underpinned.

Massive stimulus measures from US policymakers have exerted substantial downward pressure on the dollar and US real rates, driving gold prices higher.

While retail investors have recently expressed buying interest for gold, we think that the bull run in gold is not only a “retail investor” story.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL thereafter) made an all-time high of $18.88 per share on July 28, having rallied by 10% on the month – its best monthly gain since February 2016.

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL) is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JP Morgan.

SGOL’s assets total $1.75 billion.

The gold bull run

This substantial appreciation in SGOL reflects a bull run in the gold market, as the bullish narrative for owing the yellow metal has become increasingly limpid since the massive intervention from policymakers to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

This has even stimulated buying interest from the retail investor community, as GLD – which is usually a gold ETF played by professional investors – emerged in the top 10 most popular stocks on the Robinhood platform.

This is not only a “retail investor” story, however. We think that most investors have turned notably more bullish on gold in recent months.

Monetary demand for gold (composed of spec and investment demand) tends to be largely influenced by the dollar and US real interest rates, especially the 30-year US TIPS yield.

Massive fiscal stimulus measures unleashed in the US and massive accommodation provided by the Fed in response to the deflationary COVID-19 shock have exerted substantial pressure on the dollar and US real interest rates. Take a look at the 30-year US TIPS yield and the DXY:

At its latest FOMC meeting, the Fed has maintained a dovish stance, hinting at a forward guidance tied to inflation for its next meeting in September. This, in contrast to the “Evans rule” implemented in 2012 (which is tied to the unemployment rate), should underpin the market’s dovish expectations and push gold prices higher.

Although we acknowledge that ETF holdings are at an all-time high and gold’s spec positioning is very long, we think that the advance in gold prices may continue for longer.

The key downside to our bullish case for gold is a hawkish surprise from the Fed. For now, the Fed does not seem to be concerned by the very easy financial conditions and the resulting froth in the equity market. As a result, a hawkish surprise from the Fed seems unlikely in the near term. The September FOMC meeting will be key and the outcome of the meeting could shift meaningfully our near-term gold view.

Bottom line: We expect higher highs and higher lows in SGOL.

