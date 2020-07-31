Being more asset intensive, Hyatt has performed worse than peers during the recent downturn, with the stock down 50% since February.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), or Hyatt, is a multinational hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, IL. Hyatt owns, develops, manages, and franchises hotels with twenty-one brands in its portfolio including the renowned Park Hyatt and Hyatt Regency brands. The company primarily caters to the high-end traveler since most brands fall within the upscale to luxury chain-scale.

Strategically, Hyatt, like many of its competitors such as Marriott and Hilton, follows an asset-light business model meaning they focus on managing and franchising hotels rather than owning them.

However, it is worth noting that Hyatt has a higher proportion of owned and leased hotels compared to the number of hotels that are managed or franchised relative to its competitors. As stated in its Q1 2020 report Hyatt owns or leases 7% of its total rooms compared to Hilton at 2% and Marriott at 1%. Additionally, as reported in the company’s 2019 10K, Hyatt generates more revenue from its owned and leased hotels at 37% of total revenue compared to Hilton at 15% and Marriott at 8%. This illustrates how Hyatt is more capital intensive than other major hospitality companies. As a result, Hyatt carries greater risk than its peers in the current environment since hotel owners have greater exposure to their properties’ performance, and have more skin in the game, than their fee-based counterparts. In addition, this results in Hyatt experiencing lower asset efficiency, with Uniform asset turns around 0.4x, compared to Hilton and Marriott whose turns have been close to 2x in recent years.

Being more capital intensive, Hyatt has performed worse than its peers in terms of return on investment. The firm has historically been a below cost-of-capital business with Uniform ROA hovering between 3-5% in the past decade. In addition, Uniform asset growth has been volatile, reflective of material M&A activity and its dispositions of owned real estate assets over the years. Before the pandemic, Hyatt was taking steps to compete with peers in terms of profitability levels and asset efficiency, but as we all know, the pandemic has taken a toll on the hospitality industry causing major headwinds for the firm.

Within the past month, Hyatt (NYSE:H) has traded in the high forties to mid-fifties—nearly a 50% drop from its 52-week high of $94.98 in February. These prices are warranted if investors think that things won’t change for Hyatt and the hospitality industry will be unable to recover. However, Hyatt has already raised a good deal of capital through its credit facility to survive current conditions. Furthermore, if the firm continues to execute on its long-term strategies of becoming more asset light and capitalizing on growth platforms, Uniform ROA can be expected to approach peer levels and ultimately provide an upside for the name.

Strong liquidity position to withstand the pandemic

As travel and tourism have come to a standstill, the pandemic has given a beating to the hospitality industry, and with it, Hyatt. Reflective of this, Hyatt’s Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019 highlighted how system wide-RevPAR decreased by 28% and net income fell 263% to a net loss of $103M.

To maintain long-term survival, Hyatt has focused on cost-cutting efforts in order to offset declining revenues and maintain stable cash flows. The firm has suspended operations at roughly 35% of its system-wide hotels and cut down SG&A expenses by furloughing and permanently reducing its corporate and hotel workforce.

Additionally, Hyatt has taken action to access more liquidity and keep a strong balance sheet. Notably, On April 21, 2020, Hyatt issued $450M 5.375% senior notes due in 2025, and $450M 5.750% senior notes due in 2030—the firms weighted average maturity for senior notes is just over 6 years. Additionally, Hyatt has an undrawn borrowing availability of $1.1B under its revolving credit facility, net of letters of credit outstanding.

Overall, Hyatt’s total available liquidity is just over $3.1B between cash and revolving credit. This push provides Hyatt’s with greater safety to endure the crisis: “While we continue to operate in an environment of suppressed demand and great uncertainty, we believe our existing liquidity provides sufficient capacity to cover at least 30 months of operations under current conditions."—CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian.

As shown below, Hyatt should not have problems servicing its debt in the near term as cash flow available for outlays and cash from its undrawn credit revolver consistently exceed debt obligations, and this picture isn’t inclusive of the aforementioned debt issuances. Moreover, Hyatt can opt to defer maintenance capex, which comprises a large proportion of obligations, should it encounter harsher market conditions.

Shifting focus to become less capital intensive

Hyatt’s capital strategy of selling much of its owned real estate holdings will help the firm transition to become more asset light. In late 2017, Hyatt committed to a reduction of its owned real estate portfolio, and through 2018, the firm realized roughly $1.5 billion of proceeds from the disposition of owned assets. This strategy paid off well as in 2018, Hyatt recorded 11% Uniform asset shrinkage while experiencing a record high Uniform ROA of 5%.

Recognizing its advantages, in March 2019, Hyatt announced plans to sell an additional $1.5 billion of real estate over a three-year period and have already realized over $950 million in proceeds from dispositions. As shown below in Hyatt’s 2020 investor presentation, the firm has made great progress in this transition as its earnings profile has seen a significant shift with managed and franchised (M&F) earnings overtaking owned and lease (O&L) earnings. Going forward, Hyatt’s M&F contribution will continue to expand rapidly as the company reduces its asset base. However, the company is likely to remain owners of high-quality hotels in core markets, including Chicago, New York, Paris, and Zurich because of their strong fundamentals.

Hyatt aims to use the proceeds from its owned real estate to strengthen the balance sheet and move its focus towards generating more revenue from managing and franchising agreements.

With hotel management agreements, Hyatt operates hotels on behalf of hotel owners and receives a two-tiered fee structure: base and incentive management fees. The base management fee compensates Hyatt for the volume of business they bring in, typically a percentage of gross hotel revenue, while the incentive management fee compensates the firm for the hotel’s profitability such as a percentage of gross operating profit.

In franchise agreements, Hyatt licenses out the right to use its brand name and provides operational support, such as reservation and marketing software, to hotel owners who either operate the hotel themselves or hire a third party. Depending at the brand, franchising fees include an initial application fee, typically a fixed amount plus an amount per guest room, and ongoing royalty fees which are generally a percentage of room revenue.

Hyatt’s management and franchise fees have realized substantial year-over-year growth and will continue to be an earnings catalyst for the firm post pandemic.

Franchising provides greater returns

Of the two strategies, franchising is generally more attractive since it gives Hyatt the ability to expand rapidly into growing markets at low incremental costs. Notably, in the Americas, from 2017-2019, franchised select-service hotels properties grew from 293 to 356 properties at 6.7% CAGR while managed select-service hotels decreased from 64 to 62 properties at -1.0% CAGR. While other activities factored in, Uniform ROA for the period increased from 2.7% to 4.0% demonstrating how lucrative these initial steps to growing the franchise business has been for the firm.

Looking at Hyatt’s peers, both Hilton and Marriott realized substantial Uniform ROA growth when they focused their efforts on franchising. In Hilton’s case, (HLT) Uniform ROA rose dramatically from just 6.3% in 2015 to 89.3% in 2019. Over the same period, managed properties grew from 589 to 703 properties at 4.5% CAGR, while franchised properties grew from 3,875 to 5,342 properties at 8.4% CAGR.

In a similar fashion, Marriott’s (MAR) Uniform ROA rose from l3.0% in 2010 to 77.4% in 2019. From 2010 to 2019, Marriott’s managed/operated properties grew from 1,154 to 2,076 at 6.7% CAGR, while franchised/licensed properties grew from 2,391 to 5,205 at 9.0% CAGR. In both cases, profitability improved significantly when they focused on franchising properties. If Hyatt continues on its current trajectory, similar results are likely to follow for the name.

As stated in Hyatt’s annual report, some of the firm’s top strategic priorities include increasing its focus on franchising, primarily in the United States, and expanding its select-service presence through the Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, and newly established Caption by Hyatt brands. Reflective of this, as of March 31, 2020, Hyatt has executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 500 hotels, adding 101,000 rooms to its pipeline. In addition, the firm remains bullish on developing new hotels in the current market and plans to grow its Thompson Hotel brand by nearly 70% within the next three years across the Southern United States. (https://www.yahoo.com/hyatt-still-bullish-building-hotels-193031007.html) The firm estimates that its total pipeline will bring more than $255M in fees and it will benefit from diversification.

As Hyatt increases its focus on making management and franchise fees its primary revenue driver, becoming more of a fee-based business as opposed to owning and leasing hotels, Uniform ROA will increase significantly. Furthermore, additional anticipated benefits from its disposition strategy include lower earnings volatility, lower capital expenditures, and better tax implications.

The market is cognizant of Hyatt’s efforts in becoming less capital intensive as it is forecasting Uniform ROA reach, and slightly exceed, prior levels. Notably, the market is fairly bullish and is expecting Uniform ROA to gradually recover to 7.3% through 2024, coupled with near zero Uniform asset growth. Meanwhile, analysts are projecting a 3.5% Uniform ROA shrinkage through 2020 due to the pandemic. However, the market is still not expecting Hyatt’s Uniform ROA levels to expand massively, as was the case for Marriott and Hilton, which could provide serious upside potential for the name.

Strong strategic alliances and acquisitions

Throughout the years, Hyatt has made strategic alliances and acquisitions to help it expand into new markets and provide greater value for guests. Capitalizing on industry trends of health and wellbeing, Hyatt acquired the Miraval Group and Two Roads Hospitality in 2017 and 2018 respectively. These acquisitions provided the firm with strong wellness and lifestyle brands to add to its portfolio. It is likely that these brands will outperform post-pandemic as consumers seek out an escape from quarantining. Furthermore, these brands are projected to attract greater demand from millennials and the younger generations since they value wellbeing and are generally more health conscious.

More recently, Hyatt formed a strategic alliance with SLH (Small Luxury Hotels of The World) which allows Hyatt loyalty members to generate points and rewards when staying at participating SLH hotels. This alliance provides Hyatt’s consumer base with greater value as well as the opportunity for the firm to expand its reach in growth markets. To date, there are over 350 participating SLH hotels, the majority of which are in Europe, and Hyatt plans on adding more.

A list of Hyatt’s growth platforms is summarized below:

Implications to valuation

While short-term prospects for Hyatt are undesirable due to COVID-19 headwinds, the market is expecting the firm to have a steady recovery with Uniform ROA rebounding to prior levels. However, once things start to clear up and the hospitality industry recovers, Hyatt has positioned itself to have Uniform ROA rise to levels closer to its franchise peers and ultimately beat market expectations.

For instance, following its disposition strategy, Hyatt could see Uniform ROA jump to something around 15%, with just 5-10% Uniform asset shrinkage. Alternatively, in a slower transition, Hyatt could have annual Uniform asset shrinkage at 2.5-5%, but Uniform ROA could still get up to 10% in that case. These valuations are more aligned with Hilton and Marriott’s accomplishments as they started to capitalize on their fee-based business models. Moreover, as in the case of its peers, if Hyatt continues on its current trajectory and can execute on its asset light strategy, massive expansions in Uniform ROA could be warranted for the name.

Conclusion

Although Hyatt is in an industry with near-term headwinds and has experienced severe losses during the pandemic, its liquidity position will help the firm withstand the crisis. Moreover, as Hyatt starts to pivot into more of an more asset-light business, by shifting its focus towards managing and franchising, it can expect significant expansions in Uniform ROA and profitability. In addition, Hyatt’s strategic impetus on health and wellbeing for its guests will help consumer confidence rebound and return to pre-pandemic levels.

Market expectations for Hyatt, and other hospitality giants, will likely be volatile in the short-term but an upside could be followed once travel restrictions are lifted and confidence gradually restores.

Hyatt’s investors should maintain a long-term approach as an article from STR (U.S. hotel demand not expected to fully recover until 2023) points out how U.S hotel demand is not expected to fully recover until 2023 with occupancy returning to its 20-year historical average. That being said, as Hyatt continues to benefit from its strategic tailwinds from its move to an asset-light strategy, that will help make any recovery even more robust, which investors are not expecting

