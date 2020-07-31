Over the past few weeks, we have written two articles on CyrusOne (CONE) and Crown Castle (CCI), which operate in the data center and cell tower sub-sectors of REITs. As we have mentioned in these articles, these two REIT categories offer, in our view, the safest cash flows in the real estate sector, while benefiting from growth, such as with 5G and increasing demand for hosting servers.

In this article, we want to explore one such stock, the American Tower Corporation (AMT). The company dominates the cell-tower market, boasting a ~$115B market cap, and being the largest player in the sector. Shares have been on a non-stop rally over the past few years, which raises the question of whether the stock could still produce attractive returns going forward.

Source: Google Finance

In this article, we will:

Examine the company's financials and growth prospects,

Estimate the potential returns investors could expect in the medium term

Conclude why the stock remains investable despite the ongoing rally

Financials and growth prospects

On July 30th, American Tower reported its Q2 2020 financial results. The company reported revenues of $1.9B and AFFO of $924M, indicating 1.2% and 1.6% growth, respectively. The reason these numbers may seem weak at first is that the company experienced FX headwinds and lower pass-through revenue. However, its underlying growth remained robust.

Should we ignore FX fluctuations, the company's property turnover grew by 8.6%, while tenant billing saw a 9.9% expansion.

Source: Earnings presentation

To reassure investors of the company's financial strength, management reminded investors that its dividend was increased by 20% throughout the year while FY2020 guidance was raised, expecting AFFO of around $3.66B. This translates to around $8.26 FFO/share based on the current shares outstanding. Therefore, the company is still looking to achieve FFO/share of around 4.55% for the year, despite the current challenges.

Keep in mind that the FFO/share CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) over the past decade has been around 16%, while the same figure over the past five years has been 13.2%, displaying little growth deceleration over time.

Source: Company filings, Author

We believe that the company's impressive FFO growth is set to continue, driven by continuous acquisitions and increasing margins. During the quarter, the company constructed more than 500 towers across its international markets, increasing operational synergies. In the company's Africa segment in Q2, for example, operating profit margin increased to 56%, vs. 52% in the year prior.

Now, let's use the company's guidance, prudent FFO and DPS estimates, to model the potential returns investors could enjoy if they were to buy the stock at its current price (~$270/share at the time of writing).

Potential investor returns

The company has been historically increasing its DPS quarterly. Even if we assume that quarterly increases cease, its current DPS run-rate would be $4.40 ($1.10 per quarter).

Over the past five years, DPS CAGR has been 19.4%. The company's latest increase on an annual basis, as mentioned earlier, retained a similar growth. However, to be prudent, we are going to estimate that medium-term annualized growth decelerates to around 12%.

We believe this is a prudent estimate considering that FFO/share is growing at a faster rate, while the payout ratio is low, which could support even more rapid DPS increases in the medium term.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Payout ratio 40.67% 37.35% 38.99% 41.50% 47.85% 53.27%

Source: Author

Still, let's assume a medium-term CAGR of 12% and FFO/share CAGR of 10%, also lower than the current FFO/share rate. Applying these rates, we get the following figures:

Source: Author

In terms of dividends, projected returns are pretty straight forward to calculate. However, we also need to assess the different potential valuation multiples American Tower will have attached, to get the full return estimate.

Based on the company's midpoint guidance, shares are currently trading at around 32.8X its FFOs. It makes for quite a premium valuation, considering that the sector's median carries a multiple of around 14.27X its forward FFOs. Therefore, we need to consider the scenario in which American Tower's valuation contracts towards a lower valuation over time.

Below, we have calculated American Tower's total return scenarios, based on our previous estimates, and different medium-term (2025) P/FFOs ratios.

Source: Author

As you can see, even with a DPS growth deceleration, and a valuation contraction towards 28X FFOs, the stock could still return a quite decent 8.3% on an annual basis. If shares were to lose their premium valuation, however (e.g., P/FFO of 23), then investors could be enjoying quite lower results.

Overall, we believe that American Tower makes for low-risk investment, in terms of generating single-digit annual returns, despite the stock's ongoing rally.

Risks

One of the risks we would like to point out is regarding the company's long-term debt position. We have mentioned in previous articles that REITs finance their growth through debt and equity issuance since they distribute the majority of their underlying profits in the form of dividends. What worries us is not American Tower's long-term debt position of around $21.85B itself, but the company's LT Debt/Equity ratio of 606%.

In other words, the company has financed itself with debt six times more than it has done through equity. This structure has both positives and negatives.

On the one hand, debt is cheap. The company currently has a 3.1% cost of debt, since it enjoys reliable, and secure cash flows from its telecom tenants. Since it can finance its future growth at such cheap rates, it would be foolish to raise equity, which by nature, more expensive, and which would further dilute existing shareholders.

While the strategy is not necessarily bad, it has the potential to turn into one. If borrowing rates become more expensive over time, the company will have to accept higher rates when each time it has to refinance its loans. If creditors become more demanding in the future, and American Tower has to accept rates of around, say 5% suddenly, its interest expenses will be quite higher, considering the proportionally high debt amount.

For context, the company currently has an interest cover ratio of around 3.45%.

Another significant risk regards telecom consolidation (e.g., T-Mobile and Sprint), which naturally decreases the pricing power of cell-tower companies, because of lower competition. We have previously gone through that on our Crown Castle article, for those interested in reading about it.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe that American Tower is a quality company, with considerable growth traction. The stock retains the potential for decent returns, even under a valuation contraction, while investors enjoy a rapidly growing dividend. While the company's financing structure holds some risks, the company enjoys reliable, contractually secured cash flows, mainly covering interest expenses. While the risk/reward evaluation may satisfy some investors, we will risk waiting for a potential correction before buying, hopefully securing a juicier yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.