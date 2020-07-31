Long term, growth investors who step aside and take a pass on AMZN due to valuation fears do so at their own peril.

Historic. I think this is the best way to describe Amazon's (AMZN) second quarter result, considering how much business (and life, in general) has been disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020.

Big Tech's Super Thursday was more of a mic-drop than anything else. Take Amazon. The Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud giant delivered what has been, by a very long stretch, the widest revenue and earnings beat in the company's history.

Top-line growth of over 40% had only been seen once before in the past five years when Amazon was a much smaller company. EPS of $10.30 landed in a different dimension compared to the company's guidance, offered three months ago, that called for break-even at the mid-point of the range.

Happy holidays from Seattle

In my earnings preview, I had anticipated that Amazon's e-commerce business would benefit from (1) resilient digital sales, in general, which had been solid in the second quarter even when the broader retail space struggled and (2) market share gains. The numbers confirmed my expectations, although to a much larger scale.

Second quarter North America sales were not only higher 43% YOY, they even topped last year's holiday numbers. Strength was not confined to a single sub-segment. For example, Amazon's online store, third-party business, and subscription revenues grew at a pace of at least 29% each, which is impressive considering that all of North America grew at only 20% in the comparable period last year. The company benefited from an unusual combination of sustainably high demand for groceries and consumables that met a strong recovery in hardlines and softlines.

See the multi-year trend below. Notice that, although the first half 2020 sales have benefited from the stay-at-home economy in North America, the favorable trend in e-commerce (orange line) had been building since early 2019. I believe that the "stickiness" of the Prime model can be largely credited for the improvement over the past four to six quarters.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

Also, in line with my expectations, Web Services experienced the same challenges (to the extent that 29% growth can be called so) seen at Microsoft (MSFT) last week. It looks like the pick up in cloud adoption was really more of a first quarter story, and that investments have slowed down as certain businesses begin to face uncertainty, at least, regarding their IT budgets.

The better news is that the 58% increase in AWS operating income was well above the revenue growth pace. This was probably the case due to lower costs, including travel and other overhead, that I expect to be temporary. I estimate that the negative impact of COVID-19 on opex must have been felt by Amazon's e-commerce business disproportionately more.

Stock marches forward

I get it, this market seems a bit frothy given the macroeconomic circumstances - even though I don't buy the argument that tech enthusiasm in 2020 is akin to that of 1999. When it comes to Amazon stock and its valuations, the first-glance reaction to the headline numbers has to be shock and disbelief that these levels can be sustained much longer.

But first, I would ask a question that is sure to make value investors cringe: what fair valuation should one assign to global domination in e-commerce and cloud (to an extent) that has no end in sight? Is 81x next year's earnings even high enough? Let's not forget that Amazon continues to disrupt, or at least become a relevant participant in, "side gigs" that include groceries, tech devices, streaming services - and the list could continue to grow.

Data by YCharts

Second, if one assumes that Amazon will remain the powerhouse that it is today for at least another five years (I would bet much longer, absent deep government intervention), revenues and earnings should grow into current valuations. Keep in mind that (1) all of Amazon's major segments have been growing at a 20%-plus pace, despite their scale, and (2) the margin expansion story on the e-commerce side, especially outside Amazon's home continent, has not even started to unfold.

This being the case, I think that "Amazon $2 trillion" (in market cap) is not a matter of if, but when. And while it is hard to nail the timing in this case, especially given all the macro-level uncertainty, I think that this stock can climb 25% and reach the mark sooner than many expect.

I believe that long term, growth investors who step aside and take a pass on AMZN due to valuation fears do so at their own peril.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.