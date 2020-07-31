On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (E) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. The headline numbers were admittedly rather disappointing as the company missed analysts' expectations in terms of top-line revenue and posted a quarterly loss. Admittedly, few people expected an energy company to perform well given the current low price environment. It was not all bad news here though as the company experienced some positive developments in its portfolio and we can see some signs that the company's growth story continues to play out, although it did see its production decline somewhat in the latest quarter. The company has also been taking some steps to preserve its balance sheet strength, much like most other energy companies. The environment will likely remain challenging for quite some time but Eni overall appears strong enough to weather it.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Eni's second quarter 2020 earnings report:

Eni reported net sales of €8.157 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 55.76% decline over the €18.440 billion that it had in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an adjusted operating loss of €434 million in the current quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the €2.279 billion adjusted operating profit that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Eni produced an average of 1.713 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the most recent quarter. This represents a 6.60% decrease over the 1.834 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged last year.

The company made a gas and condensate discovery in the Mahan-1 exploration prospect in the United Arab Emirates, an oil discovery in the Saasken prospect offshore Mexico, and increased the estimate of oil in place at the Agogo site in Angola to one billion barrels.

Eni reported a net loss attributable to its shareholders of €4.406 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This compares unfavorably to the €424 million net profit that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

It seems quite certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that Eni's financial performance was considerably worse than in the prior year quarter. This was not unexpected and indeed pretty much every energy company saw comparable declines. The biggest reason for this was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic caused governments around the world to shut down their economies, quarantine their citizens, and curtail unnecessary travel. As might be expected, this caused the demand for energy to decline. The economic law of supply and demand would thus imply that this would reduce the price of oil and gas because the production of these resources did not decline in the early stages of the shutdown. This is exactly what happened. As we can see, the price of Brent crude fell from $66.00 per barrel at the start of the year to $43.30 per barrel today:

Source: Business Insider

This naturally reduced the money that Eni received for each unit of oil and gas that it sold. As we can see here, the company's realized prices were substantially lower than what it had in the year-ago quarter:

Source: Eni S.p.A.

It should be fairly obvious why this would cause Eni's financial performance to decline. After all, if the company receives less money for each unit of product that it sells, then it will receive less total revenue all else being equal. The lower revenue means that less money is available to make its way down to the company's revenues and cash flows. Of course, all else is rarely equal when it comes to energy companies. As noted in the highlights, Eni saw its overall production levels decline compared to the prior year quarter. This was largely due to the OPEC+ production cut agreement in April in response to the lower demand for energy resources following the economic shutdown. Eni has fairly significant operations in several of the OPEC+ member nations so it also had to cut its production in these nations. This also had a negative impact on Eni's revenues. This should make sense because if it had lower production, then it had less products to sell and generate revenues off of. The purpose of the OPEC+ cuts was to try and prevent prices from falling further than they did, which may have benefited Eni slightly but it was nowhere near enough to offset the other factors.

One of the strategies that Eni has been using to weather the current low energy price environment is to reduce its spending. This is because the less money that goes out, the more revenues the company is able to keep and pass down its income statement. In Eni's case, the company wants to reduce its capital expenses by about €2.6 billion compared to the original budget. This is roughly a 30% reduction over the guidance that management provided at the start of the year. It is important to note that this is also a larger cut than the original capital spending cuts that the company announced at the end of the first quarter. This appears to be a sign that management expects oil prices to remain suppressed for an extended period. I will admit that I agree with this conclusion. While we have begun to see many areas around the world reopen their economies, the fact remains that many people are still worried about catching the coronavirus and have not resumed their normal routines. This is especially true in the travel industry, with Boeing (BA) recently stating that it does not expect aviation traffic to return to normal for at least three years. As aviation and other travel consumes a great deal of the world's oil production, it is likely that energy consumption will remain at lower levels than before the pandemic over the medium-term. Eni has also reduced its capital spending plans by €2.4 billion in 2021, which reinforces management's cautious near-term outlook. Overall, this is certainly a good thing as just illustrated because it will help the company preserve its capital until things finally improve.

These production cuts will make it difficult for Eni to execute on the growth agenda that it outlined back at the beginning of the year. The reason for this should be somewhat obvious. As Eni will be spending less money on the development of new fields, it will no longer have the budget to work on every project that it previously was planning to. This may be a good thing since it does not make any sense for Eni to increase its production when the world is oversupplied with hydrocarbons. As I pointed out in a previous article, the company expects its production to be an average of 1.71 to 1.76 million barrels of oil equivalents per day over the course of this year. That is roughly in-line with what it had in this quarter. It also expects next year's production to be similar so it is unlikely that we will see any real growth for the near-term.

Eni has not completely abandoned its growth ambitions. As we can see here, Eni has a few projects scheduled to come online in each of the next three years:

Source: Eni S.p.A.

These projects should be able to grow the company's production at a 1.7% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2023 period:

Source: Eni S.p.A.

We can clearly see though that this growth is largely back-end loaded, with the majority of it coming in 2022 and 2023. This is certainly not a bad thing as the hope is that energy prices will be stronger by that time. However, as already discussed, there is still a very real possibility that energy demand will not return to its previous level by 2022 so it is possible that Eni will end up having to revisit these plans at some future date. That would likely depend on what energy prices actually do as we have already seen them stage a rebound from their lows back in April. Nowadays though, oil appears to have settled into a trading range so this may be optimistic.

Without a doubt, the largest start-up that Eni has coming online in the near future is Johan Castberg in the Norwegian part of the Barents Sea. This is a project that Eni is jointly developing with Norway's Equinor (EQNR) and Petoro with Eni owning a 30% stake. Therefore, we can conclude that Eni will receive roughly that percentage of the field's total output. As the expected output of Johan Castberg is estimated to be about 205,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day, this works out to about 61,500 barrels of oil equivalents per day. This field was originally expected to begin operation in the second half of 2022 but it is now expected to start producing in 2023. Thus, we can expect the company to start seeing the impact to its production levels at around that time.

Eni is not only the largest oil company in Italy, it is also an electric utility in Italy and France. Utilities are among the more stable companies around because electricity is considered by many people to be a necessity and most people prioritize paying their utility bills above other things. Nonetheless, Eni did see its electrical generation unit affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, although certainly not to the same degree as its oil and gas operations. The company reported total power sales of 8.38 terawatt-hours in the quarter, which was a 9% decline from the prior year quarter. The decrease was mostly due to the COVID-19 economic shutdown because facilities like offices, restaurants, and other closed businesses were consuming less electricity than they normally would. While people that were staying at home would naturally use more power there, it was not enough to make up the difference. This may improve going forward as Italy and France re-open their economies but we still might not see consumption return to its previous levels as some businesses might not ever re-open and some companies may opt to convert their employees to a remote environment on a more permanent basis.

In conclusion, Eni is quite cautious about expecting things to return to normal anytime soon. This could very well be a wise stance as the coronavirus continues to be with us and it is unlikely that we will ever see things be like they were prior to the shutdown. Unfortunately, this also has the effect of greatly reducing the company's growth potential in the near-term. Investors may want to look elsewhere for growth, although the company's 10.17% dividend yield is undoubtedly appealing.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.