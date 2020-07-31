With more than $800 million in liquidity and an ability to get an additional $600 million from the credit facility, GoDaddy has enough resources to continue to grow.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has benefited from the nationwide lockdown, as its performance in Q1 improved, and its hosting and domain renewals rate was higher in comparison to the same period last year. As a global leader in web hosting and domain registration, GoDaddy will continue to create shareholder value in months to come. The ongoing pandemic will have no negative effects on the company's financials, and with more than $800 million in liquidity and an ability to get an additional $600 million from the credit facility, GoDaddy has enough resources to continue to grow. Since the company's debt starts to mature only in 2024, GoDaddy decided to approve a $500 million stock repurchase program, which is a positive thing, considering that it has enough time to cover its debt. In Q2, GoDaddy has every chance to beat its conservative guidance and generate positive FCF. With a forward P/E of 17.99x, I view GoDaddy as a 'BUY', and recently, I opened a long position in the company.

More Upside On The Way

As a leader in domain registration and web hosting, GoDaddy is an attractive company to own. Its stock has already recovered from the March selloff, and it has every chance to appreciate in the upcoming months. COVID-19 will have no negative impact on the company's financials, and the latest earnings report for Q1 shows that GoDaddy will thrive in the current environment. In the first quarter of the year, the company's bookings increased by 9% Y/Y to $951 million, while its revenues and unlevered FCF showed double-digit growth. All of the company's major sources of income like domains, hosting, and business applications showed top-line growth during the period and are expected to continue to generate value in Q2.

Source: GoDaddy

GoDaddy is also a much safer company to own in comparison to its competitors like Shopify (SHOP) and Wix (WIX), which trade at irrational exuberance levels with a forward P/E of over 200x. With a forward P/E of only 17.99x, GoDaddy also trades below the stocks from the S&P 500 Index, which has an average forward P/E of 25x.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

In the current environment, there's going to be an increased demand for online products and services, as businesses and entrepreneurs already begin to expand their presence on the internet due to a pandemic. This is undoubtedly a positive development for GoDaddy, considering that it has the biggest market share in the web hosting business and is the largest domain registrar in the world. After experiencing an increased amount of renewals for web hosting and domains in Q1, we could safely assume that the company will continue to benefit from the transition to remote work.

With an addressable TAM of $180 billion, GoDaddy, with a revenue of less than $1 billion per quarter, has lots of upsides. To increase shareholder value, GoDaddy has been actively leveraging its popularity among businesses by selling additional various products and services like branded emails and marketing tools that increase engagement. In Q1, it collaborated with WooCommerce to help entrepreneurs bring their products and services on one of the most popular website engines WordPress. It also recently acquired Neustar, which is an analytics platform, to improve its analytical capabilities and create customized offerings for its clients by studying their behavior on its website.

Source: GoDaddy

By having $851 million in cash and an ability to obtain an additional $600 million from its credit facility, GoDaddy has enough resources to fund its growth. While its debt stands at $2.6 billion, there are no debt maturities up until 2024, so the company has enough time not to worry about any liquidity crisis in the foreseeable future. Considering this, GoDaddy recently announced a new $500 million share repurchase program, which is the right thing to do, considering that the company is growing, and we are going to have a low interest rate environment in the next couple of years.

By having a leadership team with a proven track record of success, investors of GoDaddy shouldn't worry about the future of the business. In the past decade, the company generated a positive FCF, and its unlevered FCF has been growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 19%. The company should be able to achieve its goal of $4 billion in revenue in 2022, and the pandemic will give its earnings a boost in the next few quarters.

Source: GoDaddy

The biggest risk for GoDaddy is competition. In recent years, both Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) started to aggressively expand their web hosting and domain registry solutions through Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. Both of those companies have more resources for expansion and in the long term, they will become a greater threat to GoDaddy. However, in the short to near term, GoDaddy is safe. The retention rate of 85% shows that GoDaddy has established a strong foothold in the industry, and it will not lose customers to its competitors in a foreseeable future.

For Q2, GoDaddy expects its revenues to be $790 million, which I think is too conservative, considering that, in Q1, the business generated $792 million in revenue, even though the country was shut down only at the end of March. Since everyone was online from April to May, GoDaddy shouldn't have any problems beating its guidance when it reports its Q2 results next week. As the street estimates GoDaddy's earnings per share to grow in the next couple of years, I decided to open a long position in the company and have no interest in closing it anytime soon. Thanks to its unique market positioning and a dominant market share in web hosting and domain registry, GoDaddy's business will thrive in years to come.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.