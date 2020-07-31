Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Investor Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) as an investment option at its current market price. I see a positive story for BAB going forward, as demand for taxable munis remains high, among both domestic and foreign investors. With interest rates stuck at record low levels, the hunt for yield remains, and taxable munis offer a competitive income stream that is historically safe. While corporate bonds have a similar yield, taxable munis, actually, have a wider spread right now, which piques my interest given the relevant attractiveness of the sector. Further, as I look ahead to the rest of 2020, I see reasons to be cautious in both the equity and fixed-income spaces. COVID-19 and a presidential election are both set to bring volatility, so I am looking for ways to take some risk off the table. BAB fits the bill because, unlike its CEF counterparts, the fund does not employ leverage and does not trade at a premium price. This makes it a smart way to play this sector going forward, in my view.

Background

First, a little background on BAB. The fund is managed by Invesco, and it is designed to "track the performance of US dollar-denominated taxable municipal debt publicly issued by US states and territories". Currently, BAB trades at $33.55/share and yields 3.33% annually, paying monthly distributions. This is my first review of BAB, although I cover the taxable muni space often. Typically, I recommend the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN), and that is a fund I continue to own. However, BBN's strong performance in 2020 has seen the fund move to a premium price, which is starting to make me cautious. However, I have a bullish outlook on the taxable muni sector as a whole, so I want to increase my exposure to the space. In order to gain this exposure, while managing my downside risk, I will be putting money in BAB because, as an ETF, it lacks the use of leverage that BBN and its peers utilize. While this will limit total return if the sector moves higher, it provides relative safety if the trade moves the wrong way. As such, I believe buying BAB makes sense, and I will explain why in more detail below.

Why Taxable Munis Part 1: Relative Yield Spreads

To begin, I want to touch on the taxable muni sector broadly, and why I feel there is more upside on the horizon. Specifically, I find the relative yield spread of taxable munis attractive when compared to similar-rated investment-grade corporate bonds. Clearly, when considering the fixed-income space, investors have a lot of options. For investment-grade debt, munis and corporates come to top of mind, and both do have a place in my portfolio. However, as the market has rallied strongly across the board since the March lows, I am extremely focused on relative value because there are not many corners of the market that look attractively priced in isolation. Taxable munis are no exception, as strong demand and robust issuance have pushed up the prices of these assets. However, when we look at relative spreads, we see taxable munis are offering more compensation than corporates right now:

Clearly, this is a positive sign and makes me want to place new money into taxable munis at the expense of corporate bonds for the time being. Further, this yield spread does indeed show up when we consider BAB against comparable corporate bond ETFs, such as the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). While both BAB and LQD have a fundamentally safe income stream, BAB's yield is noticeably higher:

Fund Current Yield BAB 3.33% LQD 2.90%

My point here is a simple one. For an investor looking in the taxable bond space but focusing on investment grade debt, taxable munis seem to have the relative advantage at this time. I would expect this spread differential to narrow in the coming months, so investors would be wise to consider it now.

Why Taxable Munis Part 2: Higher Quality Make-Up

My second point also looks at the relative difference between taxable munis and corporate bonds, but this time with a look at credit quality. As I noted above, I am looking specifically at investment-grade debt right now. As a result, both LQD and BAB offer almost exclusive exposure to quality bonds, which would make either a fine choice for a conservative investor. However, it is important to note that not all investment-grade bonds are equal. Their ratings range from BBB up to AAA and, similar to the yield story, taxable munis have the advantage in this respect as well.

To illustrate, let us consider the credit quality of both LQD and BAB, which are shown below, respectively:

Source: iShares; Invesco

Clearly, BAB has a higher credit quality make-up, and I view this positively.

Of course, with a lower credit rating often brings a higher yield, so investors should regularly be assessing their income needs and risk tolerance to risk the best fit for them. Lower quality may mean more risk, but it could be worth it if the income is higher. However, as we see in this example, LQD has the lower quality make-up and the lower yield, so the trade-off for BAB seems clear. The fund lacks significant BBB-rated exposure, which, by contrast, makes up almost half of LQD's holdings. And despite the higher credit quality, BAB is delivering more than 10% higher income. To me, this is a win-win for BAB.

Why BAB? Lower Yield, But No Leverage Or Premium

I now want to dive into the taxable muni sector, with a look at the different options investors have in this space. As I noted earlier, BBN has been a long-term favorite of mine, although there are a couple other CEFs that have similar make-ups that have also performed well. However, the most popular options in this space differ from BAB in a fundamental way, in that they are CEFs and not ETFs. As a result, the yields in these products are higher, but that is due to the use of leverage that CEFs employ. This allows the funds to borrow in order to buy more bonds, pumping up the yield and generating stronger returns during good times. As investors in this space are likely aware, this strategy would have been working out quite well over the past few months. With taxable munis recovering, these CEFs have shot up higher. However, investor demand for these products has been so robust that these CEFs now trade at premium prices, which makes me cautious. For a quick look at three of the most popular CEFs in this space, please see the chart below:

Fund Leverage % Premium Yield BBN 34% 3.7% 5.1% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) 36% 0.4% 5.0% Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB)* 15% 4.4% 6.3%

*GBAB employs less leverage but has a higher yield due to its inclusion of high yield bonds and other assets beyond just taxable munis

It should be clear that these taxable muni funds have much higher yields than BAB, and that is something many investors may view positively. However, it is important to recognize the added risk of these products. But utilizing leverage, there is more downside risk if this trade turns around, which was evident in the March sell-off. Of course, I am not forecasting a similar sell-off any time soon. But for investors like myself who want to stay long a sector while simultaneously taking some risk off the table, moving from CEFs into ETFs could be a wise move. With this in mind, BAB piqued my interest. The fund has a much lower yield, but it does not have the risk of leverage that these CEFs do. Further, as a passive ETF, BAB trades right near its par value. With these CEFs trading at premium prices, that is another sign to me that reducing my exposure now, and moving into a more passive option, is the right move.

Low Rates Elsewhere Drives Demand For Munis

My final point considers the future demand for taxable munis. While revenue pressures on states and municipalities within the U.S. remain a primary concern, I feel fairly confident in this space due both their historically strong track record and continued support from the Fed. While I am not blind to the continuing impact of Covid-19, we have to remember municipalities and states have the power to tax and cut spending, making defaults less likely. That said, investors do need to consider their own outlook for state and local budgets and determine how comfortable they are in this space. Local sales tax revenue is down, and revenue bonds that back the health care and transportation sectors are similarly coming under pressure. While I think we will survive this crisis, it will not necessarily be a smooth ride ahead.

With that in mind, let us consider why investors continue to pile into this space, despite the headline risks we hear about on the news every day. The primary reasons are yield and safety. While I discussed the relative attractiveness of BAB's yield to LQD (corporate bonds), investors may be less than impressed by a 3.3% income stream. While not "high" on the surface, we have to consider the global environment for income. In the U.S. and in most of the developed world, interest rates are at rock bottom levels. While the U.S. has so far held off on moving to negative interest rates, the same cannot be said for other countries. As a result, the number of bonds with negative yields continues to rise, and has shot up dramatically since March this year:

Source: Bloomberg

This reality helps to explain part of the demand for U.S. taxable munis. Foreign investors, especially in Europe and Japan, are desperate for positive yields, as their home governments have made buying their bonds much less attractive. With taxable U.S. munis offering a positive yield in excess of 3%, it is not surprising foreign investors have flocked to this sector.

Beyond just foreign investors, taxable munis are finding interest among U.S. investors as well. While corporate bonds and treasuries have similar track records of low defaults, taxable munis through funds like BAB have stronger yields, as discussed previously. Further, when we consider inflation, U.S. treasuries really are not offering much in terms of a positive return. In fact, at current rates, real yields (which are adjusted for inflation) for treasuries are actually negative in the U.S., as they are in Western Europe and Japan, as I mentioned, and detailed in the graphic below:

Source: Charles Schwab

In fairness, this is an argument for moving into any positive yielding asset class, whether through high yield bonds, mortgage securities, or bank loans. But my point is, for investors who may want to rotate out of a conservative option like treasuries for a positive real yield, moving into below investment grade debt may not be the best fit. Taxable munis, by contrast, offers a positive yield, while also limiting credit risk. Thus, I see continued demand for products like BAB.

Bottom-line

Taxable munis will remain a core part of my fixed-income allocation in the second half of 2020. With Fed support, robust issuance and demand, and positive spreads relative to corporate bonds and treasuries, the sector remains attractive to me. However, given the economic headwinds that remain on the horizon, coupled with the stock market's continued rise, I see merit to taking some risk off the table. As a result, I am favoring BAB over the CEF taxable muni options, given the lack of premium price and zero leverage. Therefore, I am looking to build a position in BAB and would encourage investors to give this fund some consideration at this time.

