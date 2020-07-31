VOT could be a great choice for investors that already own large-cap growth and big tech and are looking for some growth diversification.

Introduction

If one were to narrow down growth mid-cap ETFs, the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) is one that would probably end up near the top of the list. The ETF historically has handily beaten the S&P 500 but it has underperformed relative to large-cap growth, shown in the chart below by the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) (readers can check out my recent article on VUG here). Nonetheless, if one already has large-cap exposure to the tech giants like Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), then they may want to diversify with VOT, rather than buying all these stocks again through a large-cap growth ETF like VUG.

Data by YCharts

VOT competes with the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP). VOT has underperformed IWP, but also charges a fee of less than one-third of IWP's fee (0.07% compared to 0.24%) and pays a superior distribution. The ETFs track different indexes. In my opinion, it's virtually impossible to say which one will outperform going forward. Both are good choices.

Data by YCharts

Portfolio Construction and Holdings

The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF tracks the CRSP Mid Cap Growth Index. This index picks growth companies based on historical earnings growth, historical sales growth, and forecasted earnings growth rates. Though the fund is called mid-cap, some of the top holdings (the index is market cap-weighted, thus the largest holdings are the largest companies) could be considered large-cap stocks, such as the fund's top holding Digital Realty Trust (DLR), a $43 billion market cap company.

Data by YCharts

VOT has successfully tracked its index very closely for many years. I see no reason for VOT to go off-track any time soon as Vanguard has one of the highest reputations in the industry for their ETFs.

The fund pays a current dividend yield of 0.77%. This is obviously on the lower end, but then again, it's a growth fund, so this should be expected. The dividend has been growing for the last three years straight and has a growth rate of nearly 10% over the last 5 years. In my opinion, target investors for this fund should be reinvesting this dividend either back in the ETF or in their own growth stocks picks.

Source: Seeking Alpha Dividend Scorecard

Taking a look at VOT's top holdings shows a pretty broad mix of tech, healthcare, and other sector stocks. The top ten holdings make up just 14.11% of the fund, which tells me that this fund is quite diversified.

Source: ETF.com VOT Overview

Source: ETF.com VOT Overview

As VOT is a growth fund, it's not all that surprising to find tech and healthcare as the top sectors held by the fund. This is followed closely by industrials, financials, and consumer cyclical, before dropping off with consumer non-cyclicals. In my opinion, this is a solid and reasonable mix of growth-oriented sectors.

Risks

No investment comes without risk. For VOT, the main risks I've identified are the following:

Growth stocks tend to have higher multiples. A slowdown in growth could lead to greater multiple contractions in these companies, leading to a more potential downside than value-oriented funds.

Mid-cap growth stocks can be more volatile than other asset classes. These stocks are not yet large enough for investors to be confident that they will be able to withstand everything that comes their way, leading to greater volatility.

Some of these stocks may be susceptible to being disrupted or copied by larger companies like Amazon.

Conclusion

The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF is a solid option for investors, especially those that already have exposure to large-cap big tech growth stocks and are looking for diversification. In this case, a large-cap growth ETF like VUG would already overlap with an investor's large-cap holdings, thus an investor would gain greater diversification from moving to mid-cap growth. VOT charges a fee of just 0.07%, which is substantially lower than most comparable ETFs. All in all, VOT is a solid choice for investors looking for mid-cap growth exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.