This is the first in a likely coming wave of consolidation in E&P. Chevron will not be the last big buyer of onshore shale trading well below NAV.

On July 20, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Noble Energy (NBL) in an all-stock transaction. Given the importance of Chevron in the American energy landscape and its size, that deal has been covered ad nauseum already throughout the media. In fact, since it is the first large scale purchase of size in the "new normal" post oil energy collapse, that raises several big questions. After the headaches stemming from and getting outbid on Anadarko Petroleum, is this a great deal for Chevron? Will there be more significant consolidation within upstream oil and gas producers? What happens to Noble Midstream (NBLX)? Those are topics we'll explore today, which I think have broader relevance to energy investors.

Light Premium, Cheap Acquisition Multiple

The all-stock transaction is based on an exchange of 0.1191 shares for each share of Noble Energy, implying a 7.4% premium to what Noble Energy traded at the day before announcement. As a big bull on Noble Energy, it is a paltry sum, in my opinion. Remember that this company traded at a higher implied valuation as recently as June and Wall Street consensus targets implied greater than 25% upside versus the offer price. I was not alone, as it had become a bit of a darling among analysts given the attractive valuation versus peers, strong recent results on the production side, and declining cost structure. Leviathan, a massive natural gas project near Israel, had just begun to ramp, selling its first gas into the Israeli market in December. Exports beginning to Egypt and Jordan soon after. Catalysts were everywhere, so it is disappointing to see this deal go down at these levels.

Source: Chevron, Noble Energy Deal Announcement, Slide 7

On the flip side, this makes this a great transaction for Chevron. Management believes it can take out $300mm of costs (Source: Chevron, Noble Energy Deal Announcement, Slide 8), split between cuts to redundant general and administrative ("G&A") expense and out in the field. Coupled with other aspects like interest expense savings, it's an easy hurdle - something that analysts critiqued in the deal presentation as we once again revisit the low value:

Dave, you have just gone through several years developing a world class asset. The synergies alone, few hundred million dollars, if I simplify that on an annuitized basis post 2021 that's worth 50 percent more than your stock price, $5.00 a share. There's a lot of other regional LNG players that already have assets in the region. I'm just trying to understand why you're selling now and why you're selling at this valuation?

But I digress. In either case, this means that, coupled with expectations of $1,750mm in debt-adjusted cash flow ("DACF") pre-synergies, this is easily a business that would throw off $1,000mm in free cash flow ("FCF") at current strip prices: basically 20% free cash flow yield or almost 8% on an unlevered basis. That's a great pickup, with more upside in later years as certain projects like Leviathan continue to ramp. If you do not see value in Chevron adding reserves at this cheap of a price, I think you've missed the big picture entirely.

Noble Midstream

Less talked about post deal is the impact on a relatively small midstream firm. Noble Energy getting bought out means that Noble Midstream now finds itself with an oil supermajor as a general partner. A well-capitalized partner generally lends itself to the subservient midstream trading at better multiples: Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX) and BP Midstream (BPMP) have historically traded quite strongly for instance. This largely stems from these entities being able to be supportive of their daughter entities, either through cheap access to credit, attractive dropdowns, or other forms of capital support.

Fundamentally, this is incredibly important to Noble Midstream. Prior to this, the partnership traded very cheaply: just 5.5x 2021 EBITDA expectations. That's in stark contrast to peer averages (8.0x EBITDA), likely owed to having three quarters of EBITDA stemming from risky exposure to the DJ Basin alongside some leverage issues.

Chevron potentially changes this significantly. Number one, it is in a great position to offer an intercompany loan to help reduce costs and improve value - low-hanging fruit that likely boosts the value of its partnership units far in excess of any cost bore by the firm. Ratings agencies are going to look at the new Chevron on a consolidated debt basis, and intercompany loans are a wash on balance sheet. If Chevron has excess cash, this is a great way to put it to work and create value downstream.

There is also the potential for tie-ins with existing Chevron production in the Permian. Chevron has a massive Permian presence and has historically relied on third parties for its pipeline needs, including big names in the area like Energy Transfer (ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). Could that change incrementally? Perhaps, the quote below lends some credence:

On the midstream, look, this is a good midstream business that is tightly integrated with the production operations in both the Permian and the DJ and it's important for the efficient development of those areas. We look forward to bringing that in and leveraging that up with our assets in the Permian and learning more about how it supports the DJ as we get into that. So, a good part of the business.

I would not be surprised to see some opportunity for additional third party volumes to be moved onto Noble Midstream assets if current midstream agreements allow.

The big question here is the DJ Basin. Colorado exploration will be a new avenue for Chevron, and acreage there was a comparatively small piece of the calculus in buying Noble Energy. However, for Noble Midstream, the story is wildly different. 75% of EBITDA stems from the DJ Basin. Assuming a conservative return to putting rigs to work, will Chevron emphasize the DJ Basin within its drilling program or will it allow the area to run off into decline because of better opportunities elsewhere? That's a tough question to answer, but one that is incredibly relevant. A dollar invested in the DJ Basin is a dollar that could be invested in myriad opportunities given Chevron's size and scale.

The optimist in me thinks that this transaction sends a message that one of the more conservative oil companies out there does see some value in the DJ Basin. By extension, the natural conclusion is that this means that valuation compression in some of these Colorado energy plays might have come down too far.

Altogether, it is easy to spin an incredibly bullish case for Noble Midstream now, certainly far stronger than the one present just a few weeks ago. While unit prices have responded favorably, there is a lot of room to run to the upside here if the EBITDA multiple expands back to even industry averages. 2.5x turns of EBITDA multiple expansion is enough to double the unit price.

Consolidation

For quite some time now, investors have been waiting for consolidation in E&P. Valuations have been attractive, and there are significant incentives - or even a need - for the industry to cut costs to increase returns. Oil supermajors like Chevron have continued to express a desire to increase operations in shale versus in long life, high cost "traditional" oil projects internationally, particularly those offshore. Given the delta between the valuations on shale versus traditional oil assets, using all stock makes it even more of a no-brainer.

While there was undoubtedly going to be a screeching halt in mergers and acquisitions early on this year because of the coronavirus and hit to oil prices, I'll take the contrary opinion that this will not be the last major deal penned in the coming quarters. There are plenty of shale companies with ample reserves and inexpensive valuations out there trading at steep discounts to global large caps. They are tasty morsels that global producers - many of whom have been struggled in recent years to replace reserves - will find tough to resist. Expect more headlines like this one in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.