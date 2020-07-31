Trican Well Services Ltd (TOLWF) CEO Dale Dusterhoft on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trican Well Services Ltd (OTCPK:TOLWF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call July 31, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Dale Dusterhoft

Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you for attending the Trican Well Service conference call. Here is a brief outline of how we intend to conduct the call. First, Robert Skilnick, our CFO, will give an overview of the quarterly results. I will then address issues pertaining to current operating conditions and near-term outlook.

We will then open the call for questions. Mike Baldwin, our Executive Vice President is also available to answer questions.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Rob to provide an overview of the financial results.

Robert Skilnick

Thanks Dale. Before we begin I'd like to point out that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements and other information based on current expectations or results for the company. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a projection as reflected in the forward-looking information section of our Q2, 2020 MD&A.

A number of business risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements and financial outlook. Some of these risks and uncertainties are further amplified due to the current global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Please refer to our 2019 AIF in the business risk section of our MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 for a more complete description of business risks and uncertainties facing Trican.

This conference call also refers to several common industry terms and certain non-GAAP measures which are more fully described in our second quarter 2020 MD&A. Our second quarter results were released this morning and are available on SEDAR. Although reductions in activity are typical for the second quarter this particular quarter saw unprecedented activity decline largely because of COVID-19 market impact. Confine with incredibly weak oil and natural gas prices.

Trican’s Canadian revenue match these industry declines with revenue reaching levels even lower than Q2 revenue levels in the 2016. Despite these unprecedented low industry activity levels and revenue declines of more than 70%, we were able to mitigate negative adjusted EBITDA levels through aggressive cost cutting measures.

These measures included personnel reductions, temporary salary reductions, and controlling expenditures and all other areas of the company. The significant cost reductions in our business at the end of March combined with the cost reduction measures that were already being implemented in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic will result in our annualized 2020 fixed operating overhead and SG&A cost structure being lowered by more than $45 million.

Given their already slower Canadian market prior to COVID-19, we have previously adapted our business to be responsive to volatile market conditions. This state of readiness allowed us to quickly adjust our business to changing market.

Despite the significantly lower Q2 revenue, Q2 adjusted EBITDA of negative $6.8 million as an improvement over the Q2 2019 level of $15.1 million. Furthermore, negative adjusted EBITDA saw year-over-year improvements, even without the benefit of the $5 million Canadian emergency Wage Subsidy. Without the federal subsidy program, we would have had to make further reductions in our business.

Q2 2020 net loss for the period of $28.6 million approximated the net loss of $28 million last year. The comparative Q2 2019 net loss benefited from 6.5 million deferred tax benefits as a result of the reduced 2019 tax rates. The company's business generated modestly negative operating cash flow in the quarter before considering changes in working capital. Operating cash flow before working capital was approximately negative $7 million, despite the significant industry headwinds. However, significant receivable collections resulted in positive operating cash flows to $55.6 million.

Trican use these cash flows to repay the outstanding bank debt and at June 30, 2020, the company had $26 million of cash on the balance sheet. This significant cash position combined with our positive non-cash working capital of $48 million and are available credit lines will continue to provide the company with significant liquidity to weather this current market uncertainty and will allow us to maintain our equipment in good working conditions with a potential for making opportunistic investments.

Our Q2 2020 capital expenditures were minimized at $1.6 million. These expenditures were fully funded through redundant and or permanently idled asset sales of approximately $2 million, which excludes the proceeds on the disposition of a non-core service line approximately $2.5 million, which cash was received on July 1. Additional assets may be sold if a reasonable price can be obtained for them. Our financial position will allow us to ensure we receive a fair price for any asset sales. During the past 24-months, we've monetized more than 16 million of stranded and encore capital through ongoing asset dispositions. By recognizing that the Canadian industry was generally over capitalized, the company was able to monetize significant amounts of equipment which has contributed to considerable financial strength. This has also made it possible for us to purchase more than 23% of our shares over the past 3 months, including 2 million shares repurchased in Q2. Substantially all of the second quarter purchases were made in May and June as we started to see relatively less volatility.

The company continues to view share repurchases as good long-term investment opportunity for the use of any excess capital. Our recent moderation of share repurchases is not a reflection of our view on the company's value, but rather desire to maintain strong liquidity in order to navigate these unprecedented near term market conditions and to have capital available for opportunities that may arise. Approximately 23% of our allotment under the our NCIB program remains, which corresponds to the approximate 17% of time remaining until our NCIB expires at the end of September

I'll now turn the call over to Dale who will be providing comments on our operating conditions and strategic outlook.

Dale Dusterhoft

Thanks, Rob. As we noted, in our last conference call, we have implemented a number of procedures in the field and office to ensure the safety of all of our staff. And thus far we have had no cases of COVID-19 in our company. Although activity continues to be lower year-over-year, the safety protocols we implemented in our field operations protect our people and our customers from contracting the virus has allowed us to continue to perform jobs safely and successfully.

Additionally, all support functions continue to operate effectively from offices and remote operations, allowing us to continue with our business while ensuring safety of all of our people during this pandemic. These times are truly unparalleled, our productivity materialized as we had expected, which resulted in record revenue declines.

However, we also applies the necessary cost reductions and significant business adaptations. So allow us to navigate the company through this considerable and industry slowdown. Specifically, we have reduced our fracturing, sands and coil crew counts and adjusted our fixed and overhead cost structures, which should result in 2020 fixed overhead and SG&A levels being $45 million or greater lower than when compared to 2019.

Additionally, the seasonal cost structure adjustments that we -- that were implemented, helped mitigate second quarter negative operating results even before the considers the positive effects of the Canadian emergency Wage Subsidy program. This resulted in adjusted EBITDA seeing improvements relative to the adjusted EBITDA levels of the second quarter of 2019, before considering the effects of this federal Wage Subsidy program,

The third quarter has seen a sequential improvement in activity levels. Thus far in July, we've been running three fracturing crews and good utilization levels for customers who have committed their second half programs to try cap. Based on customer commitments and conversations we expect to see work for three crews for the remainder of Q3 and we'll monitor our customer spending plans and adjust our fleet upwards if we can achieve high utilization and maintain acceptable pricing on any fleet we add back into the market.

As Cementing services have seen improvements commensurate with the increase in Western Canadian drilling rig count. We have 10 primary cement trucks activated which impairs to 20 in the first quarter. So revenue will be affected by the lower industry activity levels.

Additionally, we have undertaken some remedial spending work in relation to the federal and provincial level of abatement programs, although the well abatement program is not likely to be material to the overall business this program will help offset some costs and keep some of our people working.

Our Coiled services will now recover the third quarter to the same levels as their processing and Cementing service lines. We have three crews available. But believe near term utilization will be low from the start of the quarter with improvements toward the end of the quarter as activity will slightly trail the ramp in drilling and completion work pricing for pumping services was competitive prior to entering this downturn. For this reason, we do not anticipate further significant pricing pressures. We believe companies will park equipment rather than electing to cannibalize their own market. We intend to remain focused on working with our customers to improve daily pumping efficiencies, which will reduce the costs -- which will reduce their costs far more than with minor pricing concessions.

By partnering with us a number of clients are achieving pumping efficiencies of 20 to 22 hours per day. With a recent achievement this past week with one of our clients pumping 94% of the minutes in a day. We have operations teams within the company to move all of our clients to higher levels of pumping efficiencies, which improves our clients costs, and also generates more profit from our existing asset base. The North American pressure pumping business remains competitive. The companies that can improve efficiencies, and offer low cost safe service will retain the best customers while generating the best free relative returns for our shareholders.

Price of natural gas in Western Canada has remained high relative to last year. Most of our third quarter activity will be driven by natural gas and liquids rich natural gas activity. Our customers cash flow on liquids rich gas wells has improved significantly. However, most clients are looking for continued stability at commodity prices and sustained improvements in global oil and gas demand before committing to increases in the second half work programs.

Cash flow generation by our oil producing clients has also improved but it is not yet at a level where there will be meaningful increase in oil related drilling activity. While we do not anticipate that these cash flow improvements will add significant work in the third quarter, we are encouraged by our customers approved economics that these price improvements hold it will eventually translate into an increase in Western Canadian activity. Our company's cost structure was already much improved heading into this downturn. And we have already made the necessary cost reductions to adapt to this new market. We believe that a number of our fixed cost reductions will result in permanent improvements to our cost structure before will be sustainable and will substantially benefit our company coming out of this downturn.

Additionally, we continue to make efficiency gains for other organizations. In particular, we have a number of Lean Six Sigma projects underway that will lower our costs through automation, component life management, data tracking, trackless fracturing, increased efficiency in our operation, as previously discussed better pumping efficiency on location. Despite all of the market uncertainly, strong balance sheet as Rob noted will allow our company continue to invest in and pursue permanent business improvements. The cost reductions we have made today to bind with the increased level of activity in the second half. An emergency Wage Subsidy should provide enough cash flow to cover the necessary saving expenditures for the remainder of 2020.

So, in 2015, we have made a conscious effort to significantly de-leveraged and restructure our business. And we have remained focused on our core strengths in our core market. A big reason for the focus on returning funds to our balance sheets or debt repayments and share buybacks was in response to our strict economic hurdle thresholds for investments. These thresholds helped ensure we did not continue to pursue a strategy further over capitalizing in an already over capitalized industry. Just discipline now uniquely positioned to emerge from this severe downturn in a position of significant stack.

On June 30, we had no bank debt with cash on the balance sheet. This position is relatively unique in our industry, which will allow the company to look seriously at several investment opportunities. However, we will not compromise our investment return requirements. As returning funds to the balance sheet through our share buyback remains a strong alternative investment opportunity.

We anticipate that like the downturn that began in 2014, there will be significant fracturing and profit attrition within the industry, since equipment is older and more likely to be retired or brought back into service after this downturn. Competitors were also large distressed. The ability to replenish and replace equipment will be significantly diminished from any of the industry, which will face some organizations in positions of relative strength and provides a potential opportunity to improve business performance considerably coming out of this incredibly challenging market.

Despite these market challenges, our primary goals for 2020 remain consistent with those we presented previously. First, we will continue to focus on having top quartile returns in our sector by increasing the returns of our core business lines through strong utilization and appropriately lower cost structure. This will improve the ROIC we generate from our asset equipment.

We will continue to pursue opportunities to generate funds from parked equipments or idle assets that no longer to be used in Canada. Maintaining a healthy balance sheet is still our top priority. We will continue to evaluate returning capital to shareholders through our NCIB program while monitoring cash flows from operations and not compromising our financial status.

Our strong financial position allows, afford us the flexibility to evaluate investment opportunities that may permanently change the industry such as funding costs reducing technologies and program. This ensures we can continue to improve our efficiency and cost structure in a highly competitive market. At the same time, we will also be able to explore investments in our existing business and potentially new service lines that yield short term financial returns, combined with long term improve, return on invested capital for the company.

This will be my last office conference call, after 24 years of Trican, 11 years of CEO, I'm retiring at the end of August at which time Brad Fedora will take over as President and CEO. I think company is knowing that I'm leaving the company in excellent financial position and with a strong leadership team.

I believe it is the right time for me to step down from a personal standpoint, as well as the right time for Brad to step in to lead the company. I've been with Trican since day one. And have seen it grow from a small regional setting company to the largest pressure pumping company in Canada. And a greatest tremendous amount of -- had have met a tremendous amounts of great people along the way.

I want to thank all of our current staff and my top colleagues for their hard work. Also, commitment to safety, and customer service, passion and pride in the company. I will miss all of you and hope to stay in touch. I want to thank our customers for their loyalty to Trican during both the up and the down cycles of our industry. Majority of our clients are long term partners with us that have been a huge part of our success.

And I also want to thank analyst, investors that I've worked with and met over the years I've enjoyed our conversations, the insight you have provided, the friendships I've made, and thank you for your commitment to this company. I thank you for your attention today and your interest in Trican.

And I'd like to turn the call back to the operator for any questions.

Keith Mackey

Likewise. So just thinking to start off, Q3 looking a tiny bit better on the revenue side based on rig counts and activity. How should we be thinking about incremental margins in Q3 given that bump in activity plus the permanent cost savings you've mentioned?

Rob Skilnick

I mean, I think is sort of Dale outlined in his commentary that, we want to get to a place where we're generating a little bit of cash. And when factoring in the subsidy enough to cover sustaining capital is kind of what we're thinking. So that's really the decrement on the margins.

Keith Mackey

Okay. And on that Wage Subsidy, do you have a rough guess for what you might expect to receive over the last half a year?

Rob Skilnick

I mean, Q2 is a good proxy. We're just kind of evaluating some of the new changes to the program. But Q2 is a good proxy for the remainder for each successive quarter.

Keith Mackey

Okay. And working capital, should we be thinking about a inflow or an outflow for the rest of the year, and may be the other?

Rob Skilnick

It'll be a little bit of an investment in working capital, but it's not going to -- there's a good chance we can keep it under the, keep that down at zero.

Keith Mackey

Yep. Understood. And one final one. You mentioned, generate enough cash to maintain equipment and opportunistic investments. Is this more in your existing suite in additional efficiency gains? Or should we be thinking potentially about new business lines either related to your current business lines or new segments of the market altogether?

Dale Dusterhoft

Yes, what we've consistently said that we're going to invest in our existing services to improve them. And so that would be at this point in time is really small, incremental investments that will continue to make in the second half of the year that are going to improve efficiencies, they're going to lower our cost structure or make us more competitive on location and we do have some investments there that we're going to make.

In terms of expanding the business, I mean, we do look at every opportunity that comes across both on cement service lines, as well as outside of our service lines and our strategy is much the same that if you -- if we believe that we can strengthen our existing service lines through acquisitions or business opportunities, and we would, but it's very much dependent in today's world on not hurting the balance sheet, and also generating, having the right purchase price and generate the right amount of financial returns from it.

We do look at other service lines, and we'll continue to strategically we've always said that we'd like to get some of those other service lines in the company, but I would say that, from a priority standpoint, it would be a little bit farther down the list.

Our next question comes from Waqar Syed with ATB Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Waqar Syed

Thank you for taking the question. But first, Dale, I want to wish you the best as you start the next phase and I want to thank you for your friendship for all these years. I've always valued your commentary and you've been my go-to-encyclopaedia for any technical knowledge as it relates to pumping. So again, thank you for your friendship and best of luck in your next phase.

Dale Dusterhoft

Thank you. Thanks for the kind comments are likewise. I appreciate keeping in touch with me, you going forward to.

Waqar Syed

Okay, same here thanks. Just my question more broadly more strategic question. So, you mentioned about this job where you've pump 94% of minutes. Could you talk about that job what was done differently that caused that kind of efficiency improvement? And number two, it's easy, it can best be replicated in a more general way and then what does it, how does it impact

demand? If we can't you, see those kind of efficiency improvements in demand, in Canada with long term, even if overall completion activity goes up?

Dale Dusterhoft

Yes, so on the efficiency side of it, so this is work with a long term client where we work really closely with the clients. So we can't achieve 94% efficiency without the client being extremely tied to us in terms of sand delivery, water delivery, all the other services that are provided on location being really in sync with us as well. And so I would say that getting to this level of efficiency is very much an incremental exercise of a number of little things, rather than one big thing. And the little things are, as I mentioned, are on the client side, but from the Trican side of things that basically switching between wells. So we developed for those of you that are familiar with the Lean Six Sigma project, we've gone through the whole process.

And evaluated every single step that takes place and allow switch. And by doing that you can streamline your process and essentially eliminated all the unnecessary steps and not quite a few minutes out of well switching. And we've been able to do that and implement that with our client.

Its maintenance procedures that allow us to maintain equipment offline, so that we don't have to shut down the job at all to maintain equipment, it is sand delivery and ensuring that your sand, there's no sand hold ups or anything like that. So I think in general, it's a lot of little things. We’ve try the new technology on the back end of our pumps. With hoses rather than iron that actually helps a lot more with the rig up, but also is a little bit more efficient.

And as -- we get less vibration in our equipment and so we're seeing a little less -- and tear there. And we're going to be investing in more hose technology in the second half of this year as well. And so number of smaller things that can meet to one big thing. And in terms of it's affecting utilization on an overall basin basis, as we build all of our clients, they're absolutely it's going to affect things.

But if you look at our average clients are still have quite a bit of improvements makes a beat, more than that 14 hours a day efficiency and on an average and then Trican and we have to continue to move them up into that 20 to 22. But if we could work really closely with clients, we can get most clients in that range.

Rob Skilnick

And I think just to sort of close the loop on the industry and how that affects the long term demand, absolutely efficiencies are going to affect the supply of equipment. Sort of counteracting that is I think, as Dale mentioned in his prepared remarks, just the fact that we expect to see a fair amount of attrition out in the market as well in Canada because of the -- everything going on and some of the equipments getting old and fairly used.

So there's kind of a balance there but absolutely efficiencies do drive a little bit of a increase effective increase in supply, but I think it's, as we look at our industry model, we do see that some of that demand may get counterbalance.

Dale Dusterhoft

I think the Rob's point to regards I mean equipment has to be really well maintained to achieve these high utilization and a bit older, not very well maintained equipment or equipment that can continuously pumped that's going to be an issue. So I believe that as Rob said, that as you drive these higher efficiencies are going to rid out quite a bit of equipment from the market. So, the supply side probably comes down quite a bit if we continue the destruction.

Waqar Syed

This was like, what's been in the USA they calling simultaneous fracs with to two wells being fracs like at the same time at low rates?

Rob Skilnick

Yes, we know, we haven't done a lot of simultaneous fracturing in Canada. Yes. I suspect it will be coming with certain clients at the moment where, the majority of the work we would do at the zipper or single well fracs in that column.

Waqar Syed

And then, could you talk about just supply costs have the stabilized or did they come down the second quarter and how do you see those kind of trending going forward?

Mike Baldwin

Hi, Waqar, it’s Mike Baldwin. We did see some pricing improvements on frac sand and some of our other inputs for chemicals and that type of thing. I probably characterize those more as kind of one-off opportunities. We aren't seeing any price increases, but at the same time, there's not a lot of opportunity to see pricing declines either. So, I think on a go forward basis, generally I think we'll still see some of those one-off, improvements coming in. But I would say the run rate is probably pretty similar to what we saw at the end of Q2 for the remainder of the year. I think the big area that we've seen, the most cost improvement has been on the repairs and maintenance side of things. We've been very focused on maintaining our active equipment, but doing in a very cost effective way. We've seen a bit of a step change in what our costs are on that front. So again, I still relatively confident that we'll be able to continue that trend on a go forward basis.

Waqar Syed

Given the supply demand dynamics are right now, all those savings whether this are equipment maintenance or other input costs, are they being passed on to the consumer or service companies able to retain some of that?

Dale Dusterhoft

Yes. So, if you kind of -- if you looked at our work scope with our core clients, I would say that we're passing on most of our savings on sand and things like that. And then we're retaining savings that we have internally on efficiencies, and cost of as I alluded to our repair and maintenance costs are lower than we're able to retain that. But product sales on the big product items in this market, we're passing that on to our clients. And that's allowed us to keep our margins relatively stable with our core clients from our side of it, while they still get some benefit from this downturn on sand cost and a few chemical cost and fuel cost and things like that.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from John Gibson with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

John Gibson

Just following on Waqar’s questions here. Always forced on the basis and you think is actually able to move to sort of a 20 to 30 range. With these types of fracturing more covenant at monitoring areas, or are you expecting them to be done, as well as a conventional project of Viking and Cardium?

Dale Dusterhoft

Yes. I can't really comment on everyone else's horsepower. So, I don't know what quality but I think every company will have some most of companies have probably some capacity that can move to that level.

In terms of the areas where you could do it. Yes, Montney Duvernay is where we're seeing the success right now. But quite honestly, you can -- we apply this and there -- our previous debt deficiencies we had were actually in the southern part of the province and East Duvernay fields still Duvernay fields but some of the work we're doing down there. And so you can apply it everywhere. It's not really limited to information, but where we're seeing it. We're seeing the best efficiency right now is on large pads. We're working really closely with the clients. You're out there for four to six weeks, and you just continually improve every day.

John Gibson

Great, thanks. Second one from me. On the cost reduction side, can you identify a percentage or dollar amount? Or how much of them are actually going to be permanent and will come back when activity level in?

Rob Skilnick

We haven't -- I wouldn't say we've completely pinned down that permanent nature of all the cost reductions, just given how quick things have come and how fast the activities come down. But I would say the vast majority of the cost reductions would be more permanent in nature. If I had to guess, I'd say three quarters and the givebacks are going to be more things when you get back to a world where you've got things like profit sharing, et cetera. That's the reality. I think we've done a lot in the last few years on process systems, et cetera that have vastly improved our ability to scale up the business. So I think we can maintain the vast majority.

John Gibson

Okay great. Last one from me just how you're sorting this same level of three crews? What level of utilization you think you need to achieve to get to sort of breakeven EBITDA net of the wage subsidy?

Dale Dusterhoft

Sorry.

Rob Skilnick

Could be utilization on the crews.

Dale Dusterhoft

I would say that we're pretty low there with what we randomly, normally what target 70% to 80% utilization on a crew?

Rob Skilnick

Yes, like I think, we're targeting that 70% to 80% whether we kind of get fully there or not. And it'll be, it's probably going to be in the 60% range, I would, think it's going to be a little bit more choppy here through the third quarter. So we'll monitor pretty closely and that kind of thing, just to see how things are going. The reality is what we've done from a business perspective is we've retained our most senior personnel and are adapting the crews with the -- and adding to them if we need with a junior personnel to move that crew count up and down to kind of flex up and down a little bit through these choppy times.

John Gibson

Okay, great. Thanks a lot. And congrats Dale on your retirement. Wishing you all the best in the future.

Jeff Fetterly

Question on Q4. You talked about the visibility of Q3. But what are you seeing for Q4? Or what are your expectations for activity and utilization in Q4?

Dale Dusterhoft

The three crews that we are running should continue to Q4. I say we've got good customer visibility with our current clients all the way to the end of the year. And then as we mentioned and I've stepped kind of qualitatively in my prepared remarks, I would say that liquids risk gas clients the economics are quite good, on them and so they're not going adding to their programs just yet, but we're encouraged by what we're seeing on the economics of their encourage as a positively looking at things, so there's potential to add COVID back in, in Q4, but we have to kind of see those plans get developed in as much as anything our clients are looking for some stability. I want to see how the second wave of pull that plays out in the world, they want to see if the price is going to hold. But if we get some stability, I think there's going to be some price so we're going to be looking at expanded programs at some point in time.

Jeff Fetterly

Any expansion to the programs does that solidify the utilization for the three crews? Or could that trigger an incremental crew or more capacity coming to work?

Rob Skilnick

It's probably a combination of both. It just forms up some of a where there may be small gaps and stuff like that, plus, there's again, as I mentioned that we've got a lot of the senior personnel that we just sort of reallocation and bottom up to form another crew if we need to.

Jeff Fetterly

And any incremental activity, you're expected to come in Q4? Or realistically, is it more of a winter phenomenon?

Dale Dusterhoft

I'd say the earliest date has been September with a little bit and then the rest would be in October.

Jeff Fetterly

Just a clarification question on cost structure since your reference to the $45 million of annual savings compared to 2019. How much of that would have been realized in the second quarter? Or in the second half of this year, like you expect that the 45 will fully show up this year?

Rob Skilnick

And I'm sorry that, if we've confused that is the absolute dollar amount that's come out in 19 relative or we're expecting to come out in 20 relative to 2019 cost structures. So, that is obviously a majority is waiting to the Q2 timeframe and beyond.

Jeff Fetterly

But the absolute dollar change in your cost structure this year should be about $45 million.

Rob Skilnick

Yes.

Jeff Fetterly

And so if we thought about the annualized impact in 2021, would it be much more or different than that 45?

Rob Skilnick

I think it should be more other than the sort of commentary that I made. Again, just in the last one where, if you get backed over you're actually thinking about profit sharing and things like that, Jeff, that would be -- that would need a counterbalance to some of those. You get a back a little bit.

Operator

Dale Dusterhoft

And normally, I say I look forward to talking to you next quarter, but I'd love to do that today. So, I want to wish you all well. Rob will be here to talk to you next quarter, and have a great rest of the summer. Looking forward to your interest in Trican going forward. Thanks.