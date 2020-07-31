Enagas (OTCPK:ENGGY)(OTCPK:ENGGF) is a company that has long vied for a spot in our portfolio against Snam (OTCPK:SNMRF)(OTCPK:SNMRY) as our gas transmission pick. Although this quarter was solid, and bears out the thesis around regulatory utilities, we still have several good reasons to prefer Snam. Some of the Enagas affiliates strike us as a little more risky than necessary in this environment, especially Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE), which, although safe now from counterparty risks, is still exposed to a potential second wave. Furthermore, the narrative around hydrogen is becoming more developed in the analyst community, and we think that optionality in pipeline assets for hydrogen is important for transmission companies to have. Snam leads here as well. Together with the persistent concern around Spanish politics and the impact it can have on regulated utilities, we see several reasons to overweight Snam rather than Enagas.

Short Q2 Comment

Q2 was strong as expected. The decline in EBITDA was minimal, and the after-tax profits were mostly punished by a position taken in the US dollar and other non-recurring impacts. The COVID-19 impact was tiny, representing only 1.8% of current FFO.

As for the more critical growth projects, the progress on the Trans-Atlantic Pipeline (TAP) is progressing well with no delays in construction, despite the disruption caused by COVID-19. Furthermore, the Enagas affiliates, critical to the Enagas strategy as they diversify some of the regulatory risks from the CNMC, also performed well during the quarter, including Tallgrass Energy, their midstream exposure, which continues to deliver revenues despite the massive shock that oil had experienced during the worst of the lock-downs.

Tallgrass Risks

Although Tallgrass performed well, we are still concerned about this affiliate. Its strong performance is more a consequence of the nature of pipeline businesses, which in Tallgrass's case operates with 70% of revenue from take-or-pay contracts, and not of the underlying health of US pipelines. Enagas exposure to Tallgrass is substantial. Valued at a market cap of about $4 billion when it was taken private, of which Enagas owns 30%, it measures up to almost 20% of Enagas' current market cap. The concern is that counterparty risks for Tallgrass could materialize in the event of a second wave. There is quite a lot of debt in smaller shale oil and gas producers in the US, and if coronavirus has shown us one thing, it is that these companies are very vulnerable. Naturally, Enagas exposure to weak firms is probably not excessive, but there is nonetheless a counterparty risk on top of commodity risks pertaining to 30% of their revenue.

Moreover, volumes are still a value driver for Tallgrass, and a tentative approach by oil and gas production in the US basins is going to mean less robust revenue by a lesser contribution of take-or-pay to the future mix. Although we are seeing recovery now, a situation like a second-wave could easily put Tallgrass into a similarly precarious position once again.

Concluding Remarks

Discussing the risks of Tallgrass may seem a marginal affair, but it is not. Beyond the fact that Tallgrass is a highly valued part of the Enagas portfolio, there is the matter that, among regulated utilities like Enagas, there is a very high expectation for low volatility and risk due to the regulated nature of the business. Tallgrass presents a problem in that regard, since it is just as vulnerable as any midstream NGL or oil player in the basins to a second wave of COVID-19 and could potentially disrupt the performance of Enagas as a whole substantially. Even if counterparty risks don't materialize, the revenue will certainly become less robust as customers shift their business away from the take-or-pay model to more commodity price-based contracts.

Besides Tallgrass and the risks presented by the investor-unfriendly CNMC, there is also the matter of hydrogen transmission. Although hydrogen is still totally marginal as a fuel source, the investment community rightfully understands its potential. Analysts asked several questions on the call about the flexibility of Enagas' assets for transporting hydrogen as the energy transition proceeds. Although they are developing some infrastructure, it was clear that Snam had more flexible pipelines, usable both for gases and for hydrogen, should the situation require it. This optionality is valuable for more reasons than simply providing exposure to a potentially important fuel. In general, pipeline assets are going to be harder to build as time goes by. Virtually every pipeline being built becomes protested in some way or another. Although hydrogen is a renewable source of energy, since it's still marginal, we'd worry about how expeditious hydrogen pipeline development projects might be. Overall, for reasons ranging from regulatory risks to risks in affiliate portfolios, we think that Snam is still the better pick. Although we understand why investors might be interested in Enagas's greater dividend yield, understand that there are more risks, and that they could rear their head in the likely event that COVID-19 continues to present a global health problem.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.