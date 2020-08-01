Newmont Corporation (NEM) is one of the first companies to report its results, and the company had a tough start to the year with five mines affected by COVID-19 related closures and cost escalations at all operations to prevent the spread of the infection. However, offsetting these weaker operating results, the gold price (GLD) has continued its relentless climb, more than offsetting the lower production from the year-ago period. This has prompted analysts to continue raising their earnings estimates for FY2021 and FY2022, with forecasts up nearly 10% in the past two months alone. Based on bullish earnings revisions, margin expansion, and a diversified production profile in Tier-1 jurisdictions, I currently see Newmont as a Hold. However, I would view any pullbacks below $59.50 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Newmont released its Q2 results on Wednesday, and the senior producer reported quarterly gold production of 1.26 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,097/oz. This was a significant drop from the 1.59 million ounces of gold produced in the same period last year, with the culprit being no production from Kalgoorlie and Red Lake, which were divested, as well as some mines being on care & maintenance in the period. Unfortunately, this lower production also led to a significant jump in costs for the quarter, with all-in sustaining costs up 8% year-over-year. This has forced the company to revise its FY2020 guidance from 6.2 million ounces at the low point to 6.0 million ounces for FY2020 at higher costs than initially anticipated ($1,015/oz vs. $975/oz). Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see, it was not an easy quarter for Newmont with Penasquito, Cerro Negro, Yanacocha, Eleonore, and Musselwhite all put on care & maintenance to comply with government-mandated shutdowns. The worst-hit operation was Musselwhite with 90 days on care & maintenance, but all Newmont's mines are now back online and running smoothly. Unfortunately, as noted in the Q2 earnings call, we will see a slight headwind going forward related to COVID-19 expenses with an ongoing cost of roughly $4.5 million per month. This equates to less than $10/oz but is frustrating for a miner producing gold above the industry average. Let's take a closer look at the results:

(Source: Company News Release)

If we take a look above, we can see that attributable gold production fell considerably year-over-year, and costs were also up by $81/oz year-over-from Q2 2019. However, we saw massive improvements in cash flow (continuing operations), with cash flow soaring more than 122% year-over-year, tied to the higher gold price. Meanwhile, it was an exceptional quarter for free cash flow as well, with Newmont's free cash flow coming in at $388 million despite the COVID-19 headwinds, a drop-off sequentially from Q1 2020, but well above Q2 2019 levels. These exceptional financial results have prompted analysts to raise their earnings estimates even further for FY2020 and FY2021.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As the above chart shows, Newmont was already expected to post massive growth in annual EPS in FY2020, with analysts projecting 65% growth based on their May 2020 estimates of $2.18. However, the most recent bump in estimates to $2.41 has significantly improved this forward growth rate. Based on the new projections, FY2020 annual EPS is expected to grow by 82%, a 1700 basis point improvement from the prior expected growth rate. If we look ahead to the FY2021 estimates, the increase is even more dramatic, with annual EPS estimates jumping from $3.03 to $3.46. Assuming Newmont can meet these revised estimates, this would translate to annual EPS growth of 43% in FY2021, and this would be lapping a year of over 80% growth. These are incredible growth rates that even some tech stocks would salivate over. Therefore, if the gold price can stay above $1,750/oz, I would expect to be one of the top 250 growth stocks next year on the US Market.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at how this relates to the earnings trend above, we can see that it's improved considerably based on the higher estimates. One of the most bullish developments for a stock fundamentally is an earnings breakout year, which occurs when earnings make a new multi-year high following a period of stagnation. This is precisely what we're seeing in Newmont's earnings trend. It's worth noting that this development is even more bullish when we see immediate follow-through the following year, and the projected 40% plus growth in FY2021 confirms this.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

When it comes to Newmont's revenues, we're also seeing multi-year highs, and this confirms the growth expected in annual EPS is sustainable. The biggest red flag for strong earnings trends is a lack of margin expansion and lukewarm sales growth as one must then question if the forward earnings growth has any further runway. Often, these cases are to do with one-time sales, tax benefits, or cost-cutting, and none of these can continue forever. Fortunately, this is not the case with Newmont, as Q3 2020 estimates are for $3.35 billion in revenues, which would translate to a new multi-year high and 24% growth year-over-year. This is an exceptional growth rate, and it discounts the anemic 5% year-over-year growth in revenues we saw in Q2 due to the lower production.

So, why not pay up for the stock above $70.00?

While Newmont is certainly one of the top-25 gold producers in the sector, there is one thing it lacks compared to several of its peers, and this is growth. As we can see below, Newmont has a stable production profile of 6.5 million ounces of gold projected over the following several years, but this profile pales compared to intermediate producers. Intermediate producers can grow organically or grow through acquisition and gain additional leverage to the higher gold price through increased production. Some investors will argue that Newmont can also grow through acquisition, and this is true, but it's much harder for Newmont to move the needle when even a Tier-1 project with 350,0000 ounces of production per year amounts to only 5% growth. These types of projects are hard to come by in Tier-1 jurisdictions, suggesting that Newmont will need to branch out into less favorable jurisdictions to grow or find a way to grow organically.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The company's Tanami Stage 2 Expansion is undoubtedly an impressive organic growth project with the possibility to extend the mine life to 2040 while enjoying a 10% reduction in costs and another 175,000 ounces of gold production per year. However, similar to the point above, this really doesn't move the needle for annual production, even if it does ensure that the current production profile stays intact for at least a decade. Therefore, while Newmont is a reliable producer with an expectation for improving margins, aiming to drive costs below $900/oz long-term, I believe there are more attractive names out there that offer leverage to the gold price and a higher probability of meaningful production growth in the next three to four years.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, when it comes to the technical picture, there's a lot to like here with the stock nearing new all-time highs, but the stock would begin to get a little overbought short-term if it heads above $70.50. Given that I prefer to enter new positions stocks are out of favor vs. when the majority are rushing into them, I do not believe there's a favorable reward to risk paying above $70.50 for Newmont Corporation if this rally does continue. This does not mean that long-term investors should rush to sell the stock; it merely means that I'd much rather buy on a dip than pay up for the stock with it up eight weeks in a row. As the above chart shows, the best buying opportunities have arrived when Newmont heads below its 40-week moving average (pink line). This is generally a much lower risk area to buy the stock for investors looking to add Newmont to their portfolio.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Unfortunately, Newmont had a tough start to FY2020, but the higher gold price has more than offset the lost production, and earnings revisions remain bullish for the stock. Having said that, there is no guarantee that the next $200/oz is higher on gold, and Newmont is no longer anywhere near oversold, now up eight weeks in a row and more than 35% above its 40-week moving average. Therefore, while I see the stock as a Hold for long-term investors, I do not believe it would be wise to chase the stock if it heads above $70.50 before September. If we were to see a correction below $59.50, though, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.