Overall, markets were very resilient as we identified in our last article, and the construction headwinds are going to reverse soon.

However, construction is likely to be one of the strongest to recover, with a good secular medium-term outlook due to the expectation of government stimulus.

Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY)(OTCPK:ARKAF) was a company where we identified substantial mispricing. Indeed, we seem to have been vindicated by markets with a 20% outperformance relative to general market and stronger price performance than peers like Evonik (OTCPK:EVKIF). Actually, the business declines we witnessed in Arkema were better than expected. Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was forecasting a 15% annual decline in businesses like construction, and more in automotive exposures. Although some of Arkema's businesses are exposed to automotive, the vast majority are exposed to construction, yet with the help of the resilient products, the overall revenue only declined 15% in the current quarter, with recoveries expected throughout the year. Given that even this reduced decline was construction-driven, we think that, with the recent performance of other construction firms, things might improve faster than expected. Overall, Arkema continues to be an interesting exposure.

Q2 Construction Exposures

Overall sales declined 15.6%, driven primarily by volume decline, with pricing weakness primarily coming from intermediates. Advanced materials performed surprisingly well despite being the origin of most of Arkema's automotive exposure, primarily due to nutrition and other medical end-markets, but the segments that had poor headline performance are shown below.

(Source: Arkema Q2 2020 Pres)

Again, here, there were nonetheless offset originating from the hygiene markets, but the overwhelming impact of the lock-down caused substantial drops in construction, which is the plurality of Arkema's exposure. Although these headline figures look rather poor, the reality is that this will have been the worst shock to construction in many years. Eastman Chemical predicted that, on an annual basis, the decline in construction would be about 15%, but of course, the Q2 impact will be much greater than this with the expectation of recovery.

(Source: Arkema Q2 2020 Pres)

Coating solutions, which is more exposed to construction and with fewer offsets than adhesive solutions, saw a more substantial decline more representative of the shock to construction experienced throughout the lock-downs. Together with adhesive solutions, these segments account for almost 50% of Arkema's revenue, of which construction is a substantial contributor.

Expecting a Rebound

However, these headline declines are entirely expected and are not likely to persist. With the recent disclosure of Q2 results from LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLF), we have information that order books are growing for basic construction materials, providing visibility of a more favourable construction outlook going forward. China and other far-east markets have, of course, had more time to rebound, but we are seeing that altogether there is a strong rebound in construction demand, achieving levels not seen since before the COVID-19 shocks.

(Source: LafargeHolcim Q2 2020 Pres)

As a provider of the most basic construction materials such as cement, we take their resilience and swift rebound as an accurate leading indicator of things to come in construction. What's more is that LafargeHolcim is expecting to see tailwinds from government stimulus as Keynesian infrastructure efforts become vogue ideas in political spheres. With chemicals forming an integral part of many of the materials required for infrastructure works, we expect these tailwinds to extend to Arkema.

Final Remarks

Arkema has already made a substantial rally. However, given their strong performance, we think that Arkema should continue to be a consideration for investors. Although the dividend yield has fallen below 3%, the income is reliable, and indeed, with a more sustained backdrop of cash flow growth and stability for Arkema relative to other companies, both due to a construction and infrastructure fueled rebound as well as more consistently resilient end-markets, Arkema remains attractive as a security. Chemicals are, after all, in everything, and in Arkema's case, they produce chemicals for things likely to continue to see turnover in the post-COVID-19 world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.