First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the second quarter, down 63% from the corresponding period last year. The earnings decline was chiefly attributable to a hike in provision expense amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings will likely improve in the year ahead due to FMBI's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. Moreover, the provision expense will likely decline due to stability in the economic outlook. Furthermore, the non-interest expense will likely trend downwards after remaining elevated in the second quarter due to integration costs. Consequently, I'm expecting the net income in the second half of the year to be almost double the net income in the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 45% year over year to $1.01 per share. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; therefore, I am adopting a bullish rating on FMBI.

Paycheck Protection Program to Drive Earnings in the Year Ahead

As mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation, FMBI funded $1.2 billion of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. Assuming fees of 3%, the PPP will likely add an estimated total of $36 million to interest income. The company has already booked $5 million in the second quarter under PPP, as mentioned in the presentation. I'm expecting most of the PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end; therefore, I'm expecting FMBI to book the remaining fees in the second half of the year. Assuming funding cost of 0.35%, I'm expecting PPP to add around $27 million to net interest income in the second half of the year.

Excluding the impact of PPP, I'm expecting the net interest income to dip because of pressure on net interest margin, NIM, following the interest rate decline. FMBI's NIM declined by 25bps in the second quarter due to the federal funds rate cuts in March. The company's loan portfolio is tilted towards floating-rate loans, which made up 54% of total loans at the end of March 2020, as mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing. Because of the large proportion of floating-rate loans, the NIM has already absorbed most of the impact of the interest rate cuts. Consequently, there will be little impact in the third quarter. Considering these factors, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 7bps in the third quarter and by 2bps in the fourth quarter of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM, excluding the impact of PPP.

Excluding the impact of PPP, I'm expecting loans to remain stable in the year ahead. The consumer segment will likely see some growth due to low interest rates. However, the commercial segment will likely suffer in the year ahead due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming presidential elections. Further, I'm expecting PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end; therefore, I'm expecting loans to decline in the remainder of the year. I'm expecting the year-end loans to stand at $13.6 billion, down 7.5% from the end of June 2020, and up 6.7% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Provision Expense Likely to Decline Due to Stability in Economic Outlook

FMBI reported a provision expense of $33 million in the second quarter, down from $40 million in the first quarter of 2020. I'm expecting the provision expense to continue to decline in the year ahead because the economic outlook is likely to remain stable. The stock market's volatility index is a leading indicator of changes in the economic outlook. The following chart shows that the volatility has substantially declined in recent weeks, although it is still far from pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

Based on the declining stock market volatility, I'm expecting the economic outlook to remain stable in the remainder of the year. Therefore, the provision expense will likely trend downwards towards a normal level in the second half of 2020. I'm expecting FMBI to report a provision expense of $104 million in 2020, up from $44 million in 2019.

FMBI has limited exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries. As mentioned in the presentation, vulnerable industries made up just 5.3% of total loans at the end of June 2020. As a result, FMBI appears to be facing limited credit risk. However, the overall commercial portfolio appears to be somewhat problematic because FMBI has had to defer payments on 16.5% of the total portfolio, as mentioned in the second quarter's conference call. Commercial loans made up 75% of total loans at the end of the first quarter, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing.

Expecting Earnings of $1.01 per Share

Earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year because of fees from PPP and lower provision expense. Additionally, the non-interest expense will likely decline in the second half of the year after staying elevated in the second quarter because of the conversion of Park Bank's systems, as mentioned in the first quarter's conference call. The management mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation that they expect the non-interest expense to return to the first quarter's level in the remaining two quarters of the year. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings to almost double in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting FMBI to report earnings of $1.01 per share, down 45% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

There is a chance of a negative earnings surprise in the year ahead because the future provision expense relies on the depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected, then the provision expense can exceed its estimate.

Valuation Analysis Justifies a Bullish Rating

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, to value FMBI. The stock traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.56 in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $13.7 gives a target price of $21.3 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 75% upside from FMBI's July 30 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the opportunity for capital appreciation, FMBI is offering a decent dividend yield of 4.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.14 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 54%, which is manageable. Based on the high price upside and decent dividend yield, I'm adopting a bullish rating on FMBI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock(s) mentioned.