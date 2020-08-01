Takeaways From Earnings Calls: Non-Tech Parts Of The Economy That Are Doing Well

These parts have in common high demand, low supply, and the ability to raise prices even in the pandemic.

We highlight several non-tech parts of the economy that are doing relatively very well.

As of last Friday (24th July), approximately 25.6% of the companies of the S&P 500 companies had reported earnings for Q2 2020. This week (week 31) will be the busiest as 189 S&P 500 companies report, mostly from the industrials and big tech areas. While there is plenty to make one pessimistic, including the fading optimism and rising bankruptcy rates among small businesses, there are some companies from some niche markets that are doing particularly well in this pandemic. We will highlight them in our newsletter this week.

Breakdown of companies reporting in Week of July 27th

Optimism is fading

A few weeks ago, as the economy reopened, there was a lot of optimism in the C-suite. As cases have risen, we have picked up fading optimism and business and consumer confidence. Marriott International (MAR) CEO Arne Sorenson stated that he was "less optimistic" now than a month before. The general mood is one of caution and little hope for a V-Shaped recovery:

I have a more cautious view than I did four weeks ago. While the T.S.A. numbers have continued to slowly tick up, the reality is that the cash that people are willing to commit to future travel decisions has stalled. The fear that the virus has created in the South has put people more into a stay-at-home mentality than we'd seen before. - Delta Air Lines (DAL) CEO Ed Bastian We believe that talk of a quick recovery is definitely at the optimistic end of the scale. A deep global recession has already started and consumer habits are changing quite dramatically. We're seeing a rapid rise in unemployment across markets. And even for those with jobs, we know some consumers will choose to save more - Unilever (NYSE:UN) (NYSE:UL) CEO Alan Jope

One way to see this fading optimism is in the number of businesses that are permanently shutting down. As of mid-July, 55% of the 132,500 pandemic-era closures on Yelp are permanent. Let that sink in: those businesses are never coming back. Businesses are breaking. The number of companies announcing store closures is on the rise. No wonder banks are raising their provisions and reserves to cater to these lost businesses.

Source: Washington Post

Niche Markets are Thriving

Amid the fading optimism, we choose to be a bit optimistic by picking up some areas or sectors that are thriving and are likely to keep doing so in the quarters ahead.

Swimming Pools: There has been a very high demand for swimming pools this past quarter and one beneficiary of this was Pool Corporation (POOL) which experienced an exceptional quarter, to the surprise of even the management team. Net sales for Q2 2020 were up 14%, while cash from operation from Q1 to around almost double QoQ to $221.2 million. Why such high demand? Pool CEO Peter Arvan had this as an answer:

First, seasonal market pool owners who typically delay pool openings until warmer weather arrives wanted to use their pools sooner rather than later, which drove a significant increase in demand for repairs and equipment purchases like heaters and cleaners...Second, as consumers sheltered in place, interest in and demand for new pools picked up significantly. But as consumers soon found out, many people had the same idea which quickly soaked up builder capacity in this labor-constrained industry. This was further exacerbated by the already compressed building season resulting from the COVID-related delays. At the same time, homeowners were turning to other ways to turn their backyard into a recreational oasis seeking up above ground pools and spas - Pool Corporation CEO Peter Arvan (Emphasis Mine)

This surge in demand put, when combined with the sticky supply of available builders, has given the builders a boost. The even better news is that this demand is here to stay as they have backlogs for almost up to one year ahead:

Even more encouraging is the fact that our builders, remodelers, and retailers are all reporting continued strong demand with many builders reporting that their backlogs will take them out into next year - Pool Corporation CEO Peter Arvan

For Pool Corporation, specifically, the increased demand has resulted in better margins and a better bottom line YOY. Here is how the company's financials look for Q1 and H1 2020:

Source: Pool Q2 2020 Report

Residential Housing: Housing is one of the hottest sectors in the economy. This is partially driven by record-low mortgage rates and evidenced in increased loan applications. To make the sector even more interesting, housing inventories remain are at multi-year lows, showing that this trend of housing doing well is here to stay.

I am very pleased to report that the recovery in new home demand that we experienced over the course of the second quarter was nothing short of outstanding. Our second quarter results show a remarkable rebound in demand as April net new orders fell 53% from last year, only to see year-over-year orders increased 50% for the month of June. Led by strong demand among first-time buyers, we saw meaningful improvement across all buyer groups and geographies as the quarter advanced. This improvement culminated in June orders increasing 77% for first time, 48% for move up and 21% for active adult over June of last year…buyer demand is clearly experienced a dramatic recovery in the quarter and has remained strong through the first three weeks of July - PulteGroup (PHM) CEO Ryan Marshall …we continue to see good mortgage activity in the U.S. In fact, in the second quarter, we saw mortgage growth, and we actually had record mortgage loan balances at the end of the quarter - UBS (UBS) CFO Kirt Gardner I am optimistic, because the combination of low mortgage rates, still in undersupplied markets and the broader nesting trend which we see across consumers, I think spells good news for the builder channel - Whirlpool (WHR) CEO Marc Bitzer

The high demand and low supply are resulting in increased home prices. PulteGroup reported that more than half of their divisions reported raising prices by 50% or more. (For comparison, in normal times, they raise prices by 1-3%). When housing is doing well, the other sectors doing well are building and construction and suppliers of materials to these sectors.

It is important to note that some other parts of housing are not doing as well. This is especially true in retail where renters are spoilt for choice and hold the upper hand:

We're going to look to add more relocations, more remodels so that we can bring more Chipotlane, not just through new stores, but through these other approaches as well. The good news is in this environment, our landlords are more willing to work with us to do a remodel. And if they're not willing to work with us on a remodel, there is a site across the street that we'll take a look at as well - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) CFO John R. Hartung

Gaming and Semi-Conductor: Gaming has seen an accelerated growth as people shelter at home and seek entertainment. Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella called it a "breakthrough quarter for gaming" for his company and:

"We saw record engagement and monetization led by strength on and off-console as people everywhere turned to gaming to connect, socialize, and play with others... we think in the long run [this] is going to be a much bigger addressable market

Another area experiencing strong demand is the semiconductor industry remains strong, and the outlook is positive as well:

"The semiconductor market remained a bright spot in the second quarter as demand continued to improve steadily compared to the first quarter of 2020. Our outlook remains positive for both the OEM and project-based portion of this market across the various geographies that we service - Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) CEO James Hoffman

Conclusion

Overall, despite the darkening outlook and fading optimism, we note that some sectors are doing well and are poised to continue to do well going into Q3. We would do well to consider including them in our portfolios. See you next week!

