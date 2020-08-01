They could currently provide an excellent contrarian investment opportunity, but the risks stemming from their debt refinancing are very real and thus I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

The single biggest risk stems from their requirement to refinance an upcoming debt maturity, with them warning of a possible bankruptcy if this fails.

This means that they should be able to deleverage within three years and thus safely reinstate their previous distributions within three to five years.

Martin Midstream Partners were forced to all but eliminate their distributions due to their high leverage and poor liquidity and thus now yield less than 1%.

Introduction

When Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced their results for the second quarter of 2020, they essentially demolished their distributions with a 92% reduction that leaves their yield at a very low sub-1%. This is particularly tragic considering virtually all investors holding Master Limited Partnerships like theirs are seeking income, but unfortunately their financial position painted them into this now unavoidable corner. Although this now sits in the past, it nonetheless is worthwhile assessing how they reached this point to provide lessons for future investments as well as whether they are likely to reinstate their previous distributions.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Ratings Summaries & System

Recently I have taken actions to make my analysis more comparable between different companies and partnerships by introducing a more standardized rating system. A list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system can be found in the following Google Document. Whilst the list is only small at the moment, please check back across time since it will continue growing in tandem as my coverage continues growing.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Throughout 2017-2019 almost half of their distribution payments were funded with debt. It was nonetheless interesting to observe that whilst their historical free cash flow during 2017-2019 has always been insufficient to cover their distribution payments at a very weak average of only 59.09%, compared to many Master Limited Partnerships, this was actually not too bad. Throughout my series of analyses, it has been quite common to see negative free cash flow during this period of time and thus this alone is not necessarily the cause of their distributions being dramatically reduced.

When looking ahead their new quarterly distributions of only $0.005 per unit will cost them virtually nothing going forward into the future, and whilst this means their distribution coverage is now technically very strong, it means very little coming from a meager sub-1% yield. Considering the variability in other moving parts of their cash flow performance, the only remaining important cash outflow is their capital expenditure. They have provided guidance for only $27m at the midpoint during the entirety of 2020, as per slide five of their second quarter of 2020 results presentation, which is down 25.62% year on year following reductions in previous years.

Their same guidance for 2020 also indicates adjusted EBITDA of $101m at the midpoint, which compares to slightly less than the $108m from 2019, as per their fourth quarter of 2019 results announcement. Given this should broadly translate over to operating cash flow, it seems reasonable to assume that their operating cash flow should not materially surpass that of the $76m from 2019, and since their capital expenditure has been reduced to the bone, this is unlikely to change for the positive for the foreseeable future.

When these considerations are combined, it indicates that their free cash flow should be approximately $49m per annum going forward into the future before any miscellaneous cash expenses. After accounting for these miscellaneous cash expenses that were $4m during 2019, their estimated free cash flow was rounded down to $45m, until such time as they alter their capital expenditure. This indicates that they have the ability to cover their previous distributions if they were to be reinstated one day in the future. Based on their latest outstanding unit count of 38,852,507, their previous quarterly distributions of $0.0625 per unit would only cost them $10m per annum if reinstated.

It was interesting and positive to observe that their net debt has been steadily decreasing since the end of 2017, primarily thanks to their various discontinued operations. The extent of danger that this negative equity and remaining net debt poses will depend upon their leverage and liquidity.

When reviewing these financial metrics, the reason behind their decision to massively reduce their distributions is becoming more evident since their leverage is very high, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA exceeding 5.00. Their interest coverage of only 1.22 further supports this assertion, whilst it was interesting to observe that their net debt-to-operating cash flow is often much higher, which indicates that their cash conversion is quite poor. This very high leverage was the first early warning sign that their distributions were risky and thus deleveraging will be required.

They would want to reduce their net debt-to-EBITDA back to 4.00 at minimum, which is still high but not quite as dangerous. Based upon their annualized EBITDA from the first half of 2020, this would require their net debt decreasing to $433m versus its current $545m. If they were to continue generating the previously estimated $45m of free cash flow per annum, this would only take approximately two and half years. When this is combined with their ability to generate sufficient free cash flow, it appears that they have a solid ability to safely reinstate their previous distributions one day in the future. It would still be wise for investors to brace for a three to five years' wait once operating conditions recover to provide a margin of safety in case they require higher capital expenditure.

Whilst their leverage was already concerning, the single biggest issue is their very weak liquidity which threatens to cause bankruptcy and thus was the primary warning sign that their distributions were risky. After only a quick glance, an investor could be forgiven for thinking that their liquidity at the end of 2019 seemed adequate given their current ratio of 1.64 and thus there were no problems on the horizon. This only worked to ultimately mask the risks stemming from their upcoming senior notes maturing in 2021, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Martin Midstream Partners' Q1 2020 10-Q

They require refinancing since they clearly have no scope to actually repay this debt, which management has been pursuing but it has not been perfectly smooth, as the quote below discusses.

"…the early participation results were 92.045%, slightly below the 95.0% requirement under the Restructuring Support Agreement. However, we are optimistic the threshold percentage will be met prior to the expiration date and anticipate settling the exchange on August 12th. Although we regret the need to reduce the cash distribution due to leverage covenant conditions contained in the revolving credit facility…" - Martin Midstream Partners' Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Announcement

Whilst they are remaining optimistic, the stakes are very high, as explained in the quote included below. Once this is hopefully completely sorted and firmly put behind them, their liquidity will certainly strengthen from its current very weak territory.

"If the Partnership is unable to refinance the 2021 Notes and is unable to repay the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility on August 19, 2020, the Partnership's ability to meet its obligations would be adversely affected. Failure to comply with this provision, if not waived, would result in an event of default under the Partnership's revolving credit facility…"

-Martin Midstream Partners' Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked).

Conclusion

If their management can completely refinance their upcoming debt maturity and thus avoid possible bankruptcy, they should be capable of reinstating their previous distributions within three to five years of operating conditions recovering. On one hand, they could currently provide an excellent contrarian investment opportunity, but the risks stemming from their debt refinancing are very real and thus I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

