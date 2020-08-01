Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Stocks And Initial Claims Give Conflicting Signals As The Virus Remains In Control

The immediate future of the economy is going to be determined by the fate of continuing supplemental aid (or the lack thereof) to the unemployed.

Aside from stocks, and interest rate sensitive sectors, improvement has all but stopped.

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

June data included an increase in both headline and core durable goods orders and personal spending, but a decrease in personal income. Both consumer confidence in the present and the future decreased in the University of Michigan survey, but present conditions increased in the Conference Board survey. Gains in house prices as measured by the Case Shiller Index decelerated.

In the rear view mirror, Q2 GDP cratered at the worst rate since the Great Depression. Wage growth as measured by the Employment Cost Index decelerated sharply in Q2 but thankfully wages did not actually decline.

Note: For many indicators, I have added the week of the worst reading since the coronavirus crisis began in parentheses following this week's number. The first indication of bottoming will be when these comparisons get "less worse," and a bottom will probably be in when the comparison improves by about 1/2).

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.15%, down -0.02% w/w (1-yr range: 3.15-5.18) (new 50-year low)

10-year Treasury bonds 0.54%, down -0.05% w/w (0.54-2.79) (tied for all-time low)

Credit spread 2.59%, up +0.03% w/w (1.96-4.31)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +0.43%, down -0.01% w/w (-0.04-0.67)

10 year minus 3 month: +0.44%, down -0.03% w/w (-0.04-0.70)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.06%, down -0.04 w/w

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

2.88%, down -0.01% w/w (2.87-4.63)

Corporate bonds fell to an expansion low late in 2020, but also spiked to near five-year highs early this year. In the past four months bonds bounced back into positive territory, and now have made new multi-decade lows.

The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries turned very negative in March, but has also bounced back significantly. Two of the three measures of the yield curve remain solidly positive, while the Fed funds vs. 2-year spread is neutral. Mortgage rates made yet another all-time low this week, and so are extremely positive.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps -2% w/w to 308 (184-326) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. -1 to 313 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY +21% (NSA) (Worst: -35% on 4/18)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +22% (NSA)

Refi apps -0.4% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph here)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.1% w/w

Up +4.2% YoY (2.8-5.2)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Purchase mortgage applications had been solidly positive in late 2019 and early this year. When the crisis started, they reverted back to negative. Since then, they have rebounded to new decade highs. Refi has also improved generally to neutral.

With the exception of several weeks in 2019, real estate loans have generally stayed positive for the past several years.

Money supply

M1

+1.2% w/w

+1.6% m/m

+37.3% YoY Real M1 (-0.1 to 39.7)

M2

-0.4% w/w

+0.9% m/m

+22.5% YoY Real M2 (2.0-24.9)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

In 2019, both M1 and M2 improved from negative to neutral and ultimately positive. Fed actions to combat the economic crash amplified that.

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 24).

Q2 2020 63% actual + 37% estimated up +1.37 to 25.05, down -24.8% q/q, down -41.6% from Q4 2018 peak

(Link)

FactSet estimates earnings which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

Q2 earnings have been expected to be much worse than Q1, and in that sense, they have not disappointed! - although they have improved substantially over their worst expected levels. This metric remains negative.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index down -0.03 (looser) to -0.50

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) unchanged (loose) at -0.03

Leverage subindex down -0.05 (less tight) to +0.20

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, and a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. In early April, all turned negative. In the past three months, there has been a rebound. The unadjusted Index is positive, and for the past seven weeks, the Adjusted Index improved to neutral.

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US$ were negative early in 2019. In late summer, both improved to neutral on a YoY basis. The broad measure reverted to negative, but is back to neutral. Against major currencies it has recently fluctuated between positive and neutral.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +0.53 to 68.68 (58.87-83.08)

Down -13.0% YoY (Worst: -26.0% on April 25)

(Graph at Bloomberg Commodity Index)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

111.79, up +0.82 w/w (88.46-124.03)

Down -2.3% YoY (Worst: -23.6% on April 11)

Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes declined to very negative into 2019, although there has been a considerable bounce in the past three months. In the case of industrial metals, this has been enough to move them from negative to neutral.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +1.7% to 3271.12

There have been several recent three-month highs, including one week ago. There has not been a three-month low in the past three months, so this metric has turned positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State up +14.5 to +13.9

Philly up +6.3 to +23.0

*Richmond up +2 to +9

Kansas City up +2 to +9

Dallas up +4 to +6.9

Month-over-month rolling average: up +1 to +12

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. In April the average was even more negative than at its worst reading of the Great Recession. It rebounded by more than half in May, and at the end of June, it rebounded all the way to positive.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

1,434,000 up +12,000 w/w (Worst: 6.867 M on April 4)

4-week average 1,368,500, up +6,500 w/w (Worst: 5.786 M on April 25)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

The pace of new claims has slowed to less than 1/4 its record from 10 weeks ago, but worsened this week. Continuing claims turned down seven weeks ago from their worst readings. The employment picture remains "less awful" than in April, but "more awful" than a few weeks ago - by over 100,000 a week. There is simply no precedent for how to measure such a scenario, so I am compromising by lowering this rating to neutral.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Up +1 to 70 w/w

Down -25.0% YoY (Worst: 36.3% on May 28)

This index turned negative in February 2019, worsened in the second half of the year, and plummeted beginning in March. It has gradually been becoming "less awful" over the past 45 days.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$161.7 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $172.4 B one year ago, down -$10.7 B or -6.2% (Worst: -16.0% on July 3)

YoY comparisons were almost uniformly positive since February 2019, but since May have been firmly negative.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil down -$0.84 to $40.38 w/w, down -27.1% YoY

Gas prices down -$0.01 to $2.18 w/w, down -$0.54 YoY (Worst: -$1.12 on May 1)

Usage 4-week average down -9.0% YoY (Worst: -43.7% on May 1)

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section)

At the beginning of this year, prices went higher YoY, but since abruptly turned lower; thus they turned positive. Gas prices remain very low. Usage turned very negative at the beginning of April, but has since rebounded by much more than half since its low point, and so has become neutral

Bank lending rates

0.170 TED spread unchanged w/w (0.14-1.51) (graph at link)

0.160 LIBOR up +0.02 w/w (0.13-2.50) (graph at link)

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. After being whipsawed between being positive or negative in 2018, since early 2019, the TED spread remained positive. It briefly turned negative during the worst of the coronavirus downturn, but both TED and LIBOR have declined far enough to turn positive.

Business formations

Five-week average up +86.9% YoY (Census Bureau Business Formation Statistics) (Worst: -27.1% on April 18)

Prof. Geoffrey Moore included net formations minus bankruptcies as measured by Dun & Bradstreet among his 11 short-leading indicators. This statistic, which isn't exactly the same and is only 15 years old, is a similar measure. There is marked seasonality and considerable variance week to week, but a five-week average cuts down on most of that noise while retaining at least a short-leading signal that appears to turn 1-3 months before the cycle.

This turned negative YoY in March as soon as coronavirus turned into a real issue. But by six weeks, it had turned back positive.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Up +1.01 to -6.60 w/w (Worst: -11.48)

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

July 23 -63%

July 30 -58%

With the reopening of restaurants in some states, the comparisons gradually improved each week through three weeks ago. For one week it was neutral, then for two weeks back to negative, and this week rose again to neutral.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook down -7.2% YoY (Worst:-9.7% June 12)

Retail Economist +1.1% w/w, -8.5% YoY (Worst: -27.5% on April 25)

In April the bottom fell out below the Retail Economist reading, followed a few weeks later by Redbook. Because the former has rebounded by more than half from its worst YoY reading, it has become a neutral, while the latter remains negative.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -17.8% YoY (Worst: -30.2% on May 22)

Intermodal units down -2.4% YoY (Worst: -22.4% on May 1)

Total loads down -9.9% YoY (Worst: -39.4% on May 8)

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Harpex up +37 to 522 (412-727) Harper Petersen & Co

Baltic Dry Index down -40 to 1348 (393-2499) (graph at link)

Since January 2019 rail has been almost uniformly negative, and worsened beginning late in the year. YoY comparisons worsened in April, but have gotten "less awful" since. The intermodal and total readings have improved by more than 50% from their worst readings, so they have turned from negative to neutral.

Harpex made new three-year highs in mid-2019, and remained near those highs until the beginning of this year, before declining to a new one-year low three weeks ago. It is therefore negative. BDI traced a similar trajectory, making new three-year highs into September 2019, then declining to new three-year lows at the beginning of February. Four weeks ago the BDI improved enough to warrant changing its rating from negative to neutral.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +1.1% w/w

Down -28.5% YoY (Worst: -39.4% on May 8)

The YoY comparison in production was generally positive early this year, but in March it turned negative again. The bottom fell out in April. There has been a slight improvement in the past eight weeks.

Summary And Conclusion

The nowcast remains the decisive time frame, at its reading is determined by the (lack of) progress against the pandemic.

Among the coincident indicators, the TED spread and LIBOR remained positive. The BDI, Retail Economist consumer spending, intermodal and total rail loads are neutral, joined this week by restaurant reservations. Redbook consumer spending, tax withholding, rail carloads, steel, and Harpex remained negative.

Among the short-leading indicators, gas and oil prices, the Chicago Financial Conditions Index, business formations, stock prices, the regional Fed new orders indexes, and the US$ against major currencies are positives. The spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, industrial metals, overall commodities, gas usage, and the broad trade weighted US$ are neutral, joined this week by initial jobless claims. Temporary staffing is negative.

Among the long-leading indicators, corporate bonds, Treasuries, mortgage rates, two out of three measures of the yield curve, real M1 and real M2, real estate loans, and purchase mortgage applications are all positives. The 2-year Treasury minus Fed funds yield spread, mortgage refinancing, and the Adjusted Chicago Financial Conditions Index are neutral. Corporate profits and the Chicago Financial Leverage subindex remain negative.

The nowcast remains negative. The short-term forecast remains positive. The long-term forecast continues to be very positive.

Interest rate sensitive indicators continue to turn more positive. But aside from stocks - and, anomalously, restaurant reservations this week - all other indicators have stopped improving significantly, and several - most notably initial claims - have deteriorated significantly.

Federal emergency unemployment benefits have now stopped. I expect economic improvement to reverse sharply in the next few weeks, until the situation is resolved. On the "relatively" positive side, new COVID-19 cases have stopped increasing in the past 10 days, according to 91-divoc.com. Over the next six months, the coronavirus and the reactions of the Administration, the Congress, and the 50 governors to the virus are going to be the dispositive concerns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.