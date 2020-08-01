Although DBB could come under weakness in August due to negative seasonal price patterns, we expect the uptrend in the ETF to prevail into year-end.

Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on fundamental dynamics across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB).

By tracking many real-time micro indicators across the base metals space, we help readers to better assess the real-time changes in refined market balances.

In addition to a positive macro environment (weaker DXY, stronger CNY), base metals have benefited from meaningfully disrupted supply dynamics and a large wave of restocking on expectations for stronger demand conditions in the second half of the year as the economy recovers.

We expect these conditions to prevail in the months ahead, which should result in a further improvement in spec positioning, pushing base metals further higher.

That said, we acknowledge that seasonal base metals price patterns turn unfriendly in August, making DBB vulnerable to some bouts of profit-taking.

We would view any weakness in DBB as an opportunity to buy the dips. We expect the uptrend to continue into year-end.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price trends

Copper, aluminium, and zinc rallied strongly in July:

Copper: +7% on the month, +5% YTD.

Aluminium: +7% on the month, -4% YTD.

Zinc: +13% on the month, +1% YTD.

Zinc was the best performer among the LME base metals in July, driven by significant tightness in the concentrate market. Fears of mine supply disruptions have pushed TC/RCs to a very low level, shoring up investor sentiment on expectations for tighter refined output growth.

In the LME base metals complex, only copper, zinc, and tin have reconquered their pre-COVID-19 price levels.

Open interest trends

Open interest in LME copper and LME zinc increased in July (+9% for copper, +2% for zinc), meaning that the driving force behind their price strength was fresh buying. This points to increased bullish conviction, especially in the copper market.

In contrast, open interest in LME aluminium declined by 6% in July, suggesting that the rebound in prices was predominantly driven by short-covering. This points to reduced bearish sentiment in the market.

We think that investors are not inclined to turn more meaningfully bullish on aluminium because the primary market is expected to register a significant surplus this year. In contrast with other base metals, supply disruptions in the aluminium market have been marginal. According to the latest IAI statistics, primary aluminium production grew by 1% YoY in the first half of the year, including a 1% increase in China and a rise of 0.7% in the rest of the world.

Exchange inventory trends

Global exchange inventories in zinc increased significantly in July, which was exclusively the result of LME inflows. LME stocks increased by nearly 70,000 tonnes last month, a 50% increase. In contrast, SHFE stocks dropped by about 10,000 tonnes. The increase in global exchange inventories points to looser refined market conditions, which is not consistent with the significant rally in zinc prices. We think that zinc prices increased last month on expectations for tighter refined market conditions, even though there was no sign of immediate shortage.

Copper exchange inventories continued to decline last month, signalling that the global refined copper market continued to rebalance. Aluminium stocks were broadly unchanged, pointing to stable fundamental dynamics.

Positioning among the speculative community

Investment funds increased further net long exposure to LME base metals in July, confirming the positive shift in fundamental expectations.

Copper's spec positioning looks a little stretched judging by historical standards. There seems to be relatively more room for speculative buying pressure for zinc and aluminium.

Given the expected recovery in global economic growth in H2 (led by China, which consumes 50% of global base metal supply) and the massive monetary/fiscal stimulus unleashed by major economies, we expect spec positioning in the base metals space to continue to improve, driving DBB higher.

Seasonality

The seasonality of DBB turns negative in August after being slightly positive in June. From a seasonality vantage point, DBB could be vulnerable to some weakness in August. We would view any weakness as an opportunity to buy the dips.

Closing thoughts

DBB enjoyed hefty gains in July, in line with our bullish expectations.

We expect DBB to continue to move higher in the months ahead, reflecting a positive macro environment (stronger DXY/weaker CNY), fears of supply disruptions, and stronger demand expectations as the economy recovers.

Although DBB could experience some profit-taking in August (in part owing to negative seasonal price patters), we think that the uptrend in the ETF will prevail into the year-end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.