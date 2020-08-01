A Strong Yen Portends Suffering For Japanese Exporters

The most vulnerable will be those in the electrical/electronics, general machinery, and auto industries - sectors already under intense pressure due to the South Korea trade war.

Declines in the PPI and industrial production activity globally, in addition to yen appreciation, will likely pass through to export prices and stock valuations.

Exporters were already suffering due to the South Korea trade war and COVID-19, with Japan in a trade deficit since April and total exports down 26.2% YoY as of June.

The yen's sudden surge coupled with sustained weakness of the U.S. dollar will certainly spell trouble for Japanese exporters.

In the years following the global financial crisis of 2007-08, the Japanese yen appreciated enormously; at the zenith of its ascent, the yen was trading at nearly 75 yen per U.S. dollar and Japan's export industries were irreparably harmed. Today, the yen is not nearly as strong, but a myriad of factors - not the least of which is the coronavirus pandemic or South Korea trade war - threaten to upend the calm.

(Sources: Raw data obtained from Bank of Japan)

This week, we got a taste of what is perhaps to come: the yen began surging against the backdrop of the release of trade data, as shown below, from the Ministry of Finance and an FOMC meeting.

(millions of yen) June 2020 June 2019 % Change Exports 4,862,034 6,585,087 -26.2 Imports 5,130,858 5,996,977 -14.4 Balance -268,824 +588,110 -

(Sources: Raw data obtained from Ministry of Finance)

With USDJPY down 2.07% in the past week and down 2.76% from its six-month average, the movement has not been as spectacular as what happened at the height of the coronavirus panic, for example, but there is reason to believe this move may be signaling a more long-term trend.

For one, the relative PPP (purchasing power parity) model suggests that the recent yen appreciation is justified by the U.S. and Japan inflation differential (0.6% vs 0.1% in June). This relationship is likely to continue as Japan will experience significant deflationary pressures until at least March 2021; see my latest article here - The Scourge Of Deflation Returns To Japan - as to why I believe this is the case.

(Sources: Raw data obtained from Bank of Japan)

Changes in the nominal exchange rate of the yen are significant because they imply a knock-on effect on yen export prices; this is extensively investigated in a paper by Willem Thorbecke of Japanese think tank RIETI - "The contribution of the yen appreciation since 2007 to the Japanese economic debacle". In his investigation, Thorbecke uses a Japanese export price model first utilized by Janet Ceglowski.

The Ceglowski model is based on a framework that views export prices as markups over marginal costs; the end result is a model that expresses yen export price changes as a function of exchange rate changes, foreign price changes, domestic cost changes, and economic activity in the export/destination market.

The key takeaway is that all four factors of the Ceglowski model are currently falling to some degree, implying Japanese export prices are sure to follow.

(1) As mentioned already, the yen/dollar nominal exchange rate is down 2.76% from its six-month average and will likely continue to fall; one could alternatively use the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER). This is perhaps the most important factor as Thorbecke found that from Jan 2005 to May 2012, 68.75% of the fall in yen export prices is explainable by the appreciation of the NEER. Approximately, a 10% appreciation of the yen corresponded to a 5% decline in yen export prices.

(2) Foreign prices, which Thorbecke represents as the product of the NEER, REER (real effective exchange rate) and CGPI (corporate goods price index), are down 3.40% from May; however, there is no clear trend.

(3) Costs, as represented by the PPI (producer price index), have fallen significantly, down 2.73% since January.

(Sources: Raw data obtained from Bank of Japan)

(4) Economic activity is down significantly in the export markets as the most recent data from the U.S. shows. Unfortunately, the IMF provides no data on China - Japan's largest export market - however, as shown below, an export-weighted index of industrial production activity could be created and, with more data from the IMF, could be used as the proxy for economic activity of Japan's export markets.

(Sources: Raw data obtained from IMF)

Thorbecke also goes on to reveal how exchange rate exposure is more significant to specific sectors, such as the electrical/electronics, general machinery, and auto industries (less so for the chemical and telecommunications sectors) and how this translates to stock performance/valuations; for example, in the electronic office equipment sector, a 10% appreciation of the yen would lead to a 4% decrease in stock returns.

(Sources: Raw data obtained from Thorbecke paper)

With our deflation expectations and relative PPP model signaling further yen appreciation and the Ceglowski model translating that, as well as the declines in the PPI and economic activity index, into falling yen export prices, it is likely Japanese exporters are going to suffer in the coming year. Coupled with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and South Korea trade war, Japanese exporters need to brace for impact or this could look like 2007 all over again.

